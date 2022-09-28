The Worldwide Membrane Filtration Industry is Projected to Reach $22.1 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Membrane Filtration Market by Application (Dairy Products, Drinks & Concentrates, Wine & Beer), Module Design (Spiral Wound, Tubular Systems, Plate & Frame and Hollow Fiber), Type, Membrane Material, & Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Membrane filtration market is estimated at USD 16.1 Billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 22.1 Billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Increasing consumer awareness regarding filtration procedures, combined with growing demand for advanced membrane filtration technologies from beverage industry is driving the market growth. Furthermore, membrane filtration to enhance quality of liquid which in turn gained popularity among dairy and beverage products manufacturers and eventually supported in boosting membrane filtration market growth.

The North American membrane filtration market for food & beverages is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period

The market in North America is driven by government initiatives to promote membrane filtration technology by providing clean drinking water to population of North America. Safety and security certificates issued by Food & Drug Administration (FDA) to utilize membrane technology in various food and beverage and dairy applications also supported the membrane filtration market growth in the region. Furthermore, strong maple syrup industry in Canada that forced manufacturers to utilize membrane technology in order to cut-down operational cost is also one the driving factors that bode well for membrane filtration market growth in the North America.

Growing dairy applications to boost membrane filtration market growth

With the help of ultrafiltration separation, whey protein powder with a protein concentration of 35% to 85% can be achieved. Ultrafiltration has wide range of dairy applications such as protein concentration and decalcification of permeates, powders, protein standardization of cheese milk, lactose reduction in milk, and fresh cheese production. Therefore, UF has gained a traction from dairy producers, which in turn anticipated to propel the membrane filtration market growth in the near future.

Strategic decisions made key players to expand in module design segment is expected to accelerate membrane filtration market growth

Easy usage and higher efficacy offered by spiral wound module have gained importance from dairy, beverages, and water processing industries that leads to be expected to drive the spiral wound segment in the near future. Apart from this, tubular system modules are slowly gaining ground in the dairy and wine industries. For instance, In May 2019, the Lees-COR line of tubular crossflow systems was unveiled by one of the leading players in membrane separation technologies, Koch Membrane Systems, Inc. (KMS), for the recovery of premium juice and wine from lees.

