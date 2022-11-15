The Worldwide Metal Biocides Industry is Expected to Reach $5.87 Billion by 2031

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metal Biocides Market By Type, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global metal biocides market was valued at $3.67 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $5.87 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031.



Metal biocides are substances (such as an algicide or fungicide) that destroy or inhibit the growth or activity of living organisms. Different metals such as copper (Cu), magnesium (Mg), mercury (Hg), tellurium (Te), arsenic (As) and gold (Au) have been used as biocides for treating infectious diseases such as leprosy, tuberculosis, gonorrhea and syphilis. Furthermore, metal biocides find application in end-use sectors such as textiles, food & beverages, agriculture & aquaculture, wood preservation, and others.



Rise in awareness regarding hygienic goods, safe food, and pharmaceuticals are expected to boost the demand for metal biocides during the forecast period. In addition, factors such as growing demand from the construction industry, coupled with rising infrastructure activities have led the paints & coatings sector to witness a significant increase in demand where metal biocides are used to inhibit the growth of microorganisms.

Furthermore, it can be used to address the problems in exterior coatings where environmental exposure causes development of airborne algae and fungi. This is expected to propel the growth of the metal biocides market. Furthermore, increase in awareness for cleanliness and hygiene has surged the demand for personal care products where biocides such as triacetin, undecylenic, resorcinol, and others are often found in mouthwashes, toothpastes, shaving gels, and deodorants.

Furthermore, metal biocides are used in various cosmetic formulations to decontaminate skin of individuals that could harbor bacteria, algae, insects, and others. This is predicted to boost growth of the metal biocides market.



However, there are some other substitutes for metal biocides such as chelating molecules, scavengers, isothiazolinone, phenols, alcohols and others that possess almost the same characteristics and are available at cheaper rates as compared to metal biocides This has attracted buyers toward purchasing available substitutes of metal biocides and is expected to restrain the growth of the metal biocides market during the forecast period.



On the contrary, increase in purchasing power of consumers and fast-paced lifestyles have boosted the sales of packed food items in both developed and developing economies where metal biocides are widely used in the food industry as disinfectants and food preservatives. They are used to treat production plants, processing areas and food containers to control the microbial growth in food items and drinks. This is anticipated to increase sales of metal biocides in the growth in food & beverages sector; thus creating lucrative opportunities for the market.



The metal biocides market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into copper, zinc, silver, and others. By application, it is classified into paints & coatings, food & beverages, medical, textile, wood preservation and others. Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The global metal biocides market profiles leading players that include Azelis, BASF SE, Dadia Chemical Industries, Evonik Industries AG, KLK Oleo, Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Pilot Chemical Corp, Samrat Industries, Siddharth Chemicals, and Troy Corporation. The global metal biocides market report provides in-depth competitive analysis as well as profiles of these major players.



Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the metal biocides market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing metal biocides market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the metal biocides market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global metal biocides market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

3.7.Pricing Analysis

3.8.Value Chain Analysis

3.9.Key Regulation Analysis

3.10.Patent Landscape

3.11.Regulatory Guidelines



CHAPTER 4: METAL BIOCIDES MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Copper

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Silver

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Zinc

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country

4.5 Others

4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: METAL BIOCIDES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Paints and Coatings

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Food and Beverages

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Medical

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country

5.5 Textile

5.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3 Market analysis by country

5.6 Wood Preservation

5.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3 Market analysis by country

5.7 Others

5.7.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.7.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.7.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: METAL BIOCIDES MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 7: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Top winning strategies

7.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

7.4. Competitive Dashboard

7.5. Competitive Heatmap

7.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1 Pilot Chemical Corp

8.1.1 Company overview

8.1.2 Company snapshot

8.1.3 Operating business segments

8.1.4 Product portfolio

8.1.5 Business performance

8.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.2 KLK OLEO

8.2.1 Company overview

8.2.2 Company snapshot

8.2.3 Operating business segments

8.2.4 Product portfolio

8.2.5 Business performance

8.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.3 Azelis

8.3.1 Company overview

8.3.2 Company snapshot

8.3.3 Operating business segments

8.3.4 Product portfolio

8.3.5 Business performance

8.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.4 OTTO CHEMIE PVT.LTD.

8.4.1 Company overview

8.4.2 Company snapshot

8.4.3 Operating business segments

8.4.4 Product portfolio

8.4.5 Business performance

8.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.5 Dadia chemical Industries

8.5.1 Company overview

8.5.2 Company snapshot

8.5.3 Operating business segments

8.5.4 Product portfolio

8.5.5 Business performance

8.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.6 Samrat Industries

8.6.1 Company overview

8.6.2 Company snapshot

8.6.3 Operating business segments

8.6.4 Product portfolio

8.6.5 Business performance

8.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.7 Troy Corporation

8.7.1 Company overview

8.7.2 Company snapshot

8.7.3 Operating business segments

8.7.4 Product portfolio

8.7.5 Business performance

8.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.8 SIDDHARTH CHEMICALS

8.8.1 Company overview

8.8.2 Company snapshot

8.8.3 Operating business segments

8.8.4 Product portfolio

8.8.5 Business performance

8.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.9 BASF

8.9.1 Company overview

8.9.2 Company snapshot

8.9.3 Operating business segments

8.9.4 Product portfolio

8.9.5 Business performance

8.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.10 Evonik Industries

8.10.1 Company overview

8.10.2 Company snapshot

8.10.3 Operating business segments

8.10.4 Product portfolio

8.10.5 Business performance

8.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bn91m5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets