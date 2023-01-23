The Worldwide Metal Cleaning Chemicals Industry is Expected to Reach $18.2 Billion by 2027: Increasing Demand for Aqueous-Based Metal Cleaning Chemicals Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market by Cleaner Type (Aqueous, Solvent), Metal Type (Steel, Aluminum, Copper), Ingredient (Surfactants, Chelating Agent, Solvent), End-use Industry (Manufacturing, Automotive & Aerospace, Healthcare), & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global metal cleaning chemicals market will grow to USD 18.2 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.1% from USD 14.1 Billion in 2022.

Aqueous was the largest cleaner type in terms of value, in 2021.

Aqueous solutions dominate the metal cleaning sector because of their low VOC content and low toxicity. The major aqueous metal cleaning chemicals are builders, surfactants, sequestrants and inhibitors, emulsion cleaners and others. Surfactants are organic substances that lower the surface tension of liquids.

They are the most important ingredients of aqueous metal cleaning chemicals. Surfactants are mainly used as detergents, wetting agents, and emulsifiers.

There are two types of surfactants, ionic and non-ionic. Ionic surfactants can be further grouped into negatively charged anionic, positively charged cationic, and amphoteric that carry both negative and positive functions. It is common practice to blend surfactants to achieve the desired properties. This is expected to drive the demand for aqueous based metal cleaners.

Automotive & Aerospace was the second-largest end-use industry, in terms of value, in 2021.

Aircraft require regular cleaning to prevent them from early wear and tear and to increase the product life. The automotive sector requires cleaning and polishing during the manufacturing and assembly stages. In this industry, regular tire cleaning, body cleaning, and window cleaning are also required.

The aerospace sector also requires cleaning in the manufacturing and assembly stages. Metal cleaning chemicals are also required in regular cleaning of wheels and brakes, oxygen breathing systems, air conditioner components, flight and crew seats, hydraulic equipment, and flight control systems in the aerospace industry.

Surfactants were the largest ingredient type, in terms of value, in 2021.

Surfactants enable the cleaning solution to wet a surface more quickly, so the contaminants can be readily loosened and removed (usually with the aid of mechanical action).

Surfactants also emulsify oily dirt and keep them dispersed and suspended, so they do not settle back on the surface. To accomplish their intended jobs effectively, many cleaning products include two or more surfactants. Increasing demand for surfactants in various end-use industries is expected to drive the market demand.

Aluminum was the second-largest metal type, in terms of value, in 2021.

After iron (steel), aluminum is the second-most widely used metal worldwide. Aluminum has a unique combination of properties such as low weight, high strength, superior malleability, easy machining, excellent corrosion resistance, and good thermal and electrical conductivity. It is also very easy to recycle. It is used in the manufacture of automobiles, electrical equipment, packaging materials, machinery, and building construction. Aluminum is also ideal for beer and soft drink cans and foil as it can be melted and reused or recycled.

North America was the second-largest metal cleaning chemicals market, in terms of value, in 2021.

North America is the second-largest market for metal cleaning chemicals. The market in the region is characterized by the increasing use of environment-friendly metal cleaning chemicals due to the adoption of stringent regulations and growing consumer awareness. Aqueous-based metal cleaners are the most-used metal cleaning chemicals in the region and have been replacing solvent-based chemicals that are environmentally unsafe due to their high VOC content.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Brief Overview of Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market

4.2 Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Size, by Region

4.3 Asia-Pacific: Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market, by Cleaner Type and Country (2021)

4.4 Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Size, Metal Type Vs. Region

4.5 Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market: by Major Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Automotive and Construction Industries to Drive Market

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Aqueous-Based Metal Cleaning Chemicals

5.2.1.3 Need for Precision Metal Cleaning Driving Demand for Innovative Metal Cleaning Solutions

5.2.1.4 Rising Demand for Metals from End-Use Industries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulations on Metal Cleaning Chemicals

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Green and Biobased Alternatives to Traditional Metal Cleaning Chemical Products

5.2.3.2 Rising Concerns Toward Industrial Cleaning & Maintenance and Worker Safety

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Waste Management in Metal Manufacturing Facilities

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.4.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.4.2 Buying Criteria

5.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.5.1 Gdp Trends and Forecast for Major Economies

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Supply Chain Analysis

6.1.1 Raw Materials

6.1.2 Manufacturing of Metal Cleaning Chemicals

6.1.3 Distribution Network

6.1.4 End-Use Industries

6.2 Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market: Realistic, Pessimistic, Optimistic, and Non-COVID-19 Scenarios

6.2.1 Non-COVID-19 Scenario

6.2.2 Optimistic Scenario

6.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario

6.2.4 Realistic Scenario

6.3 Pricing Analysis

6.3.1 Average Selling Price of Ingredient Types, by Key Players

6.3.2 Average Selling Price, by Region

6.4 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

6.4.1 Revenue Shifts & Revenue Pockets for Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market

6.5 Connected Markets: Ecosystem

6.6 Technology Analysis

6.6.1 Laser Technology for Cleaning Metals

6.6.2 Micro-Bubble Technology

6.7 Case Study Analysis

6.7.1 Case Study on V.H. Blackinton & Co.

6.7.2 Case Study on Danfoss Chatleff LLC

6.8 Trade Data Statistics

6.8.1 Import Scenario of Surfactants

6.8.2 Export Scenario of Surfactants

6.9 Regulatory Landscape

6.9.1 Regulations Related to Metal Cleaning Chemicals

6.10 Key Conferences & Events, 2022-2023

6.11 Patent Analysis

7 Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market, by Cleaner Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Aqueous Cleaners

7.2.1 Low Voc Content and Toxicity to Drive Market for Aqueous Cleaners

7.2.2 Builders

7.2.3 Surfactants

7.2.4 Sequestrants and Inhibitors

7.2.5 Emulsion Cleaners

7.2.6 Others

7.3 Solvent Cleaners

7.3.1 Environmental Regulations to Negatively Impact Demand for Solvent Cleaners

7.3.2 Oxygenated Solvents

7.3.2.1 Esters

7.3.2.2 Glycol Ethers

7.3.2.3 Alcohols

7.3.2.4 Ketones

7.3.3 Hydrocarbon Solvents

7.3.4 Halogenated Solvents

7.3.5 Other Solvents

8 Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market, by Ingredient Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Chelating Agents

8.2.1 High Performance of Chelating Agents in Hard Water to Drive Market

8.3 Surfactants

8.3.1 Better Cleaning Properties and Demand from Various End-Use Industries to Drive Market

8.4 Solvents

8.4.1 High Demand in Industrial Cleaning to Drive Market

8.5 Solubilizers

8.5.1 Extensive Use in High-Temperature Applications to Drive Market

8.6 Ph Regulators

8.6.1 Rising Demand from Aqueous Cleaners to Drive Market

8.7 Others

9 Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market, by Metal Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Steel

9.2.1 Recyclability of Steel to Support Market Growth

9.3 Aluminum

9.3.1 Unique Properties of Aluminum to Drive Demand

9.4 Copper

9.4.1 Increasing Demand for Copper to Drive Market

9.5 Others

10 Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market, by End-Use Industry

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Manufacturing

10.2.1 Demand for High-Performance Metal Cleaning Chemicals to Boost Market

10.3 Automotive & Aerospace

10.3.1 Need for Regular Cleaning to Propel Demand

10.4 Healthcare

10.4.1 Increased Healthcare Expenditure to Create Favorable Conditions for Market Growth

10.5 Others

11 Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Strategies Adopted by Key Players

12.2.1 Overview of Strategies Adopted by Key Manufacturers

12.3 Market Share Analysis

12.3.1 Ranking of Key Market Players, 2021

12.3.2 Market Share of Key Players

12.3.2.1 Basf Se

12.3.2.2 Dow Inc.

12.3.2.3 Evonik Industries Ag

12.3.2.4 Eastman Chemical Company

12.3.2.5 Stepan Company

12.3.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Five Players

12.4 Company Product Footprint Analysis

12.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Tier 1)

12.5.1 Stars

12.5.2 Emerging Leaders

12.5.3 Participants

12.5.4 Pervasive Players

12.6 Competitive Benchmarking

12.7 Start-Up/SME Evaluation Quadrant

12.7.1 Progressive Companies

12.7.2 Responsive Companies

12.7.3 Starting Blocks

12.7.4 Dynamic Companies

12.8 Competitive Scenarios

12.8.1 Deals

12.8.2 Product Launches

12.8.3 Other Developments

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Major Players

13.1.1 BASF Se

13.1.2 Evonik Industries Ag

13.1.3 Clariant Ag

13.1.4 Stepan Company

13.1.5 Eastman Chemical Company

13.1.6 The Chemours Company

13.1.7 Dow Inc.

13.1.8 Quaker Chemical Corporation

13.1.9 Nouryon

13.1.10 Solvay

13.2 Other Key Market Players

13.2.1 Kyzen Corporation

13.2.2 Spartan Chemical Company Inc

13.2.3 Chautauqua Chemicals Company Inc.

13.2.4 Hubbard-Hall

13.2.5 Zavenir Daubert

13.2.6 Enviro Tech Inc.

13.2.7 Surtec

13.2.8 Dst-Chemicals

13.2.9 Nugeneration Technologies

13.2.10 Crest Chemicals Inc.

13.2.11 Zet-Chemie GmbH

13.2.12 Lincoln Chemical

13.2.13 Apex Industrial Chemicals Limited

13.2.14 Enviroserve Chemicals Inc.

13.2.15 Aceros Metal Treatment

14 Adjacent & Related Markets

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fr0vjc



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets