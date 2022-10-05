The Worldwide Microgreens Industry is Expected to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microgreens Market By Type, By Farming, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report titled, 'Microgreens Market,' the microgreens market size was valued at $1.3 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $2.2 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Microgreens are edible plants that are harvested in the juvenile growth stage. They have a quick crop cycle. They are ready to harvest in around 7 to 14 days, depending on the species and varieties of the microgreens. Microgreens are majorly cultivated in the indoor vertical and greenhouse farming methods as they need intense care and controlled environment. The favorable temperature for the healthy and desired growth of microgreens is 18 to 24C and relative humidity (RH) of 40 to 60%; therefore, protected cultivation is majorly used.

Microgreens have been gaining major popularity among the health-conscious people as they contain huge among of vitamins and antioxidants, which helps reduce the risk of cardiovascular and chronic diseases. Furthermore, Microgreens Market Demandneed comparatively less resources to grow at home for daily consumption; therefore, it can be easily grown in the garden and rooftop. Rise in adoption of the protected cultivation and financial and technical support from the government to farmers for erection of protected cultivation plants are likely to support to increase the production of microgreens.

Furthermore, growing use of Microgreens Market Trends in the food services industry as flavor and texture enhancement ingredient is expected to surge the demand for microgreens. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain has been adversely affected and whole food & beverage industry is still incurring losses. Governments are frequently practicing total lockdown to limit the spread of corona virus, in which restaurants are strictly suggested to close.

Restaurant is one of the major selling points of the microgreens. Temporarily, COVID-19 pandemic is restraining the growth of the global microgreens market during the forecast period. The microgreens market is segmented on the basis of type, farming, end user, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, arugula, peas, radish, basil, carrots, and others. By farming, it is segregated into indoor vertical farming, commercial greenhouses, and other. By end user, market is segmented into retail, food service, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Russia, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, UK, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Singapore, South Korea, Australia and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa).

The players operating in the microgreens industry have adopted product launch and business expansion as their key developmental strategies to expand their Microgreens Market Share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include AeroFarms, Fresh Origins, Gotham Greens, Madar Farms, 2BFresh, The Chef's Garden Inc., Farmbox Greens LLC, Living Earth Farm, TruLeaf Sustainable Agriculture, and Bowery Farming.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the microgreens market analysis from 2019 to 2028 to identify the prevailing microgreens market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and Microgreens Market Opportunity.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the microgreens market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global Microgreens Industry.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the Microgreens Industry players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global microgreens market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

