The Worldwide Military Cables Industry is Projected to Reach $26.2 Billion by 2026

Mar 30, 2022, 15:30 ET
DUBLIN, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Military Cables Market by Product (Coaxial, Ribbon, Twisted Pair), Platform (Ground, Marine, Airborne), Application, Conductor Material (Stainless Steel Alloys, Aluminium Alloys, Copper Alloys), End User, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for military cables is estimated to be USD 22.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 26.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is mainly driven by the modernization program and increasing procurement of military fleets due to growing transnational disputes to offer several untapped opportunities.
The military cables market includes major players Prysmian Group (Italy), Nexans S.A. (France), Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd (Japan), Collins Aerospace (US), and Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (US). These players have spread their business across various countries including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well.
The marine platform segment is estimated to lead the market during the forecast period, with a share of 92.6% in 2021. The segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 3.5% in the forecast period. Marine platforms where military cables are installed include destroyers, frigates, corvettes, amphibious ships, patrol vessels, submarines, and aircraft carriers.
The military ground equipment segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on application, the military ground equipment segment is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the military cables market during the forecast period. Increasing number of military ground equipment to gain tactical advantage will drive the segment in coming years.
The copper alloys segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on the conductor material, the copper alloys segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the military cables market during the forecast period. Copper wires have excellent electrical properties which make them perfect for use in the aerospace and defense industry.
The aftermarket segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on the end user, the aftermarket segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the military cables market during the forecast period. Replacement of existing cables and upgradation will drive the segment.
The Europe market is projected to witness the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026
The majority of the Europe military cables market is accounted for by military cables on ground platform. The large share of military cables market in Europe is due to increasing procurement of military fleet and weapon systems.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Military Cables Market
4.2 Military Cables Market, by Application
4.3 Military Cables Market, by End Use
4.4 Military Cables Market, by Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rising Military Expenditure
5.2.1.2 Digitalization and Electrification of Military Systems
5.2.1.3 Rise in Adoption of Military Unmanned and Ground Vehicles
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Saturated Market in Developed Countries
5.2.2.2 Reduced Demand Due to Wireless Transmission
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets Across the Globe
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Recovery from Pandemic
5.2.4.2 Complexities with Installing & Upgrading Large Network of Cables
5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Military Cables Market
5.4 Ranges and Scenarios
5.5 Value Chain Analysis of Military Cables Market
5.6 Trends/Disruption Impacting Customer Business
5.6.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Military Cable Manufacturers
5.7 Pricing Analysis
5.7.1 Average Selling Prices of Key Players, by Application
5.8 Military Cables Market Ecosystem
5.9 Trade Data Statistics
5.9.1 Import Data Statistics
5.9.2 Export Data Statistics
5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.11 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria
5.11.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process
5.11.2 Buying Criteria
5.12 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
5.12.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
5.12.2 North America
5.12.3 Europe
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Technology Trends
6.2.1 Military Wearable Trends
6.2.2 Digitalization of Data
6.2.3 High-Speed Connectivity Solution
6.2.4 Increasing Mobility in Military and Defense Sectors
6.2.5 Shrinking Size of Cables
6.2.6 5G Technology
6.3 Technology Analysis
6.4 Use Case Analysis
6.5 Impact of Megatrends
6.6 Innovations and Patent Registrations
7 Military Cables Market, by Product
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Coaxial
7.2.1 Increasing Number of Defense Equipment and Rf Communication to Drive the Segment
7.3 Ribbon
7.3.1 Aerospace Applications and Shrinking Military Equipment Size to Drive the Segment
7.4 Twisted Pair
7.4.1 Increasing Vectronics Systems to Drive the Segment
8 Military Cables Market, by Platform
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Ground
8.2.1 Combat Vehicles
8.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Armored Vehicles to Drive the Segment
8.2.2 Base Stations
8.2.2.1 Electrification of Equipment to Drive the Segment
8.2.3 Unmanned Ground Vehicles
8.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Unmanned Solutions to Drive the Segment
8.3 Airborne
8.3.1 Fighter Aircraft
8.3.1.1 Rising Need to Gain Airborne Dominance Across the Globe to Drive the Segment
8.3.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (Uav)
8.3.2.1 Ability to Carry Heavy Payloads and Fly Longer Durations to Drive the Segment
8.3.3 Military Transport Aircraft
8.3.3.1 Increasing Demand Across Regions to Drive the Segment
8.3.4 Military Helicopters
8.3.4.1 Increasing Usage for Isr Missions and Rescue Operations to Drive the Segment
8.4 Marine
8.4.1 Destroyers
8.4.1.1 Demand from Major Defense Forces to Drive the Segment
8.4.2 Frigates
8.4.2.1 Demand from Naval Forces of Countries Like India to Drive the Segment
8.4.3 Amphibious Ships
8.4.3.1 Amphibious Warship Development Programs to Drive the Segment
8.4.4 Unmanned Marine Vehicles
8.4.4.1 Adoption of Unmanned Solutions for Marine Operations to Drive the Segment
8.4.5 Submarines
8.4.5.1 Higher Adoption of Electrification to Drive the Segment
8.4.6 Offshore Patrol Vehicles
8.4.6.1 Availability in Hybrid and Electric Propulsion Setups to Drive the Segment
8.4.7 Aircraft Carriers
8.4.7.1 Replacement of Aging Carriers to Drive the Segment
9 Military Cables Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Power Transfer
9.2.1 Increasing Need for Power Transfer Cables for Electric Aircraft to Drive the Segment
9.3 Communication & Navigation
9.3.1 Replacement of Analog Electronics into Digital Systems to Drive the Segment
9.4 Military Ground Equipment
9.4.1 Increasing Number of Military Ground Equipment Systems to Drive the Segment
9.5 Weapon System
9.5.1 Advanced Warfare Weapon Systems to Drive the Segment
9.6 Others
10 Military Cables Market, by Conductor Material
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Stainless Steel Alloys
10.2.1 High Quality and Corrosion Resistance to Drive Demand
10.3 Copper Alloys
10.3.1 Excellent Electrical Properties to Drive Demand
10.4 Aluminum Alloys
10.4.1 Need for Reducing Equipment Weight to Drive Demand
10.5 Others
11 Military Cables Market, by End-user
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Oem
11.2.1 Electrification of Systems and Changing Technology to Drive the Segment
11.3 Aftermarket
11.3.1 Replacement of Existing Cables to Drive the Segment
12 Regional Analysis
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Competitive Overview
13.3 Market Ranking Analysis of Key Players, 2020
13.4 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Market Players, 2020
13.5 Company Product Footprint Analysis
13.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant
13.6.1 Star
13.6.2 Emerging Leader
13.6.3 Pervasive
13.6.4 Participant
13.7 Startup/Sme Evaluation Quadrant
13.7.1 Progressive Company
13.7.2 Responsive Company
13.7.3 Starting Block
13.7.4 Dynamic Company
13.7.4.1 Competitive Benchmarking
13.8 Competitive Scenario
13.8.1 Market Evaluation Framework
13.8.2 New Product Launches and Developments
13.8.3 Deals
13.8.4 Ventures/Agreements/Expansion
13.8.5 Other Developments
14 Company Profiles: Key Players
14.1 Key Players
14.1.1 Prysmian Group
14.1.2 Nexans S.A.
14.1.3 Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd
14.1.4 Collins Aerospace
14.1.5 Carlisle Interconnect Technologies
14.1.6 Galaxy Wire & Cable, Inc.
14.1.7 Ls Cable & System Ltd
14.1.8 Molex, LLC
14.1.9 A.E. Petsche
14.1.10 W.L. Gore & Associates Inc
14.2 Other Players
14.2.1 Pic Wire & Cable
14.2.2 Sanghvi Aerospace (P.) Ltd.
14.2.3 Spectrum Cable Tech India
14.2.4 Axon Cable
14.2.5 Glenair, Inc
14.2.6 Judd Wire, Inc
14.2.7 Champlain Cable Corporation
14.2.8 Specialty Cable Corporation
14.2.9 Rscc Wire and Cable LLC
14.2.10 Iewc
14.2.11 National Wire & Cable Corporation
14.2.12 New England Wire Technologies
14.2.13 Minnesota Wire & Cable
14.2.14 Mercury Wire Products, Inc
14.2.15 Marmon Aerospace and Defense, LLC
15 Appendix
