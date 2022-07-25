The Worldwide Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Industry is Predicted to Reach $55.5 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market by Product Systems, by Application, by End-user - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market size was valued at USD 28.60 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 55.59 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022-2030.

Minimally invasive surgical system allows doctors to utilize methods that limit the size and number of cuts or incisions, during surgeries. These surgical systems are more secure than open medical surgeries. Surgeons use minimally invasive approaches to diagnose and treat different types of diseases such as cancers and some stomach issues such as ruptured appendix or gallbladder issues.

Also, several other procedures, such as hip and knee substitutions surgeries, hiatal hernia repair surgeries, lung surgeries, and weight reduction surgeries are performed using minimally invasive surgical systems. Moreover, minimally invasive surgical systems offer less postoperative pain, quicker recuperation time, less stress on the immune system, and reduced operation timing.



Market Dynamics and Trends

The demand for minimally invasive surgical system is rising due to increasing number of medical surgeries across the world, along with rising adoption of minimally invasive surgical system (MIS) over open surgery techniques, as it causes less postoperative complications and shortens patient's stay in the hospital. For instance, in September 2021, U.S Centres for Disease Control (CDC) announced that heart disease was the leading cause of deaths in the U.S. It also stated that about 18.2 million adults of age 20 years and older had coronary artery disease, and about 360,900 people died in 2019 alone due to coronary heart disease. r,.

Furthermore, the rising preference of electrosurgery and electrocautery by the surgeons in order to control excessive blood loss during surgical procedures also boosts the growth of the market. In addition, the increasing demand for cardiothoracic surgeries due to prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) coupled with growing awareness about the benefits of early detection of cardiovascular complications also contribute to the growth of the minimally invasive surgical system market during the forecast period.



However, high cost associated with minimally invasive techniques, along with shortage of skilled professionals to perform minimally invasive surgeries are expected to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, popularity of ambulatory surgeries involving robots, as they do not require hospital admissions and offer cost-effectiveness that provide significant savings for governments, third-party payers, and patients is expected to create ample growth opportunities for the market in the upcoming years.



Competitive Landscape

The minimally invasive surgical systems market comprises of several market players such as Medtronic plc, Johnson & Johnson, Stryker Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Intuitive Surgical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smith & Nephew plc, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc and Siemens Healthineers AG. These market players are adopting various strategies such as collaborations and product launches to maintain dominance in the minimally invasive surgical systems market.

For instance, in February 2022, Medtronic plc performed the first clinical procedure of robotic prostatectomy in Europe by collaborating with OLV Hospital Aalst, Belgium in order to improve minimally invasive surgery best practices. Also, in December 2020, Abbott Laboratories launched a minimally-invasive heart valve repair device to treat mitral regurgitation. This device helps to reduce the backflow of blood (known as mitral regurgitation, or MR) and also restores the heart's ability to pump oxygenated blood efficiently.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market - Executive Summary



3. Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Market Dynamics



4. Market Share Analysis

4.1. Market Share Analysis of Top Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Providers, 2021



5. Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market, by Product

5.1. Overview

5.2. Systems/Console Installed Base

5.3. Surgical Robotic Systems

5.4. Conventional Minimally Invasive Surgical Equipment



6. Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market, by Application

6.1. Overview

6.2. Surgical Robotic Surgery

6.3. Conventional Minimally Invasive Surgery



7. Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market, by Enduser

7.1. Overview

7.2. Hospitals

7.3. Ambulatory Surgery Centers/Clinics

7.4. Others



8. Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market, by Region

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.5. Rest of World



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Medtronic plc

9.2. Siemens Healthineers AG

9.3. Smith and Nephew

9.4. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc

9.5. Intuitive Surgical

9.6. Stryker Corporation

9.7. Johnson & Johnson

9.8. Abbott Laboratories

9.9. B. Braun Melsungen AG

9.10. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wa4dlq

