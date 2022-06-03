The Worldwide Mining Equipment Industry is Expected to Reach $133.2 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mining Equipment Market (by Type, Application & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mining equipment market is expected to reach US$133.2 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.00%, during 2022-2026. Factors such as increasing coal consumption in China, rising copper production from underground, growing sales of mineral fertilizers, rising demand for cobalt batteries and increasing use of electric machinery in underground mining would drive the growth of the market.

However, the market growth would be challenged by export of used mining machinery to developing countries and stringent regulations on mining activities. A few notable trends may include Upsurge in the copper consumption in passenger vehicles, accelerating capital expenditure in mining industry, use of telematics in mining machinery and growing use of outsourcing equipment.

Mining equipment market is expanding speedily all across the world due to the development in new mining tools and machinery. Technology is becoming a critical differentiating factor for manufacturers and mining companies as digitization and automation are continuously gaining momentum. Key players are focusing on reducing the cost of extraction and equipment maintenance. Moreover, the industry is witnessing a large scale adoption of different clusters of technologies, such as robotics & automation, smart sensors, and 3D printing, to enhance operational efficiency, which is propelling the market growth considerably.

Regionally, the market is analyzed across Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and ROW. Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share for mining equipment with India, Australia, and China as the main revenue-generating countries in region.

Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global mining equipment market.

The major regional markets ( Asia-Pacific , North America , Europe , and ROW) have been analyzed in detail.

, , , and ROW) have been analyzed in detail. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The the company profiles of leading players (Hitachi Caterpillar Inc., Komatsu Limited, Liebherr, Atlas Copco and Sandvik) are also presented in detail.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Types of Mining Process

1.3 Common Heavy Equipment for Mining

1.4 Mining Equipment Automation

1.5 A Typical Mining Equipment Cycle

1.6 Mining Equipment Value Chain



2. COVID-19 Impact

2.1 Downfall in the Iron Ore Production

2.2 Decline in Copper Exploration Spending

2.3 Fall in the Rig Count



3. Global Market

3.1 Global Mining Equipment Market by Value

3.2 Global Mining Equipment Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Mining Equipment Market by Type

3.3.1 Global Surface Mining Equipment Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Surface Mining Equipment Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Underground Mining Equipment Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Underground Mining Equipment Market Forecast by Value

3.3.5 Global Mineral Processing Equipment Market by Value

3.3.6 Global Mineral Processing Equipment Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Mining Equipment Market by Application

3.4.1 Global Metal Mining Equipment Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Metal Mining Equipment Market Forecast by Value

3.4.3 Global Non-Metal Mining Equipment Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Non-Metal Mining Equipment Market Forecast by Value

3.4.5 Global Coal Mining Equipment Market by Value

3.4.6 Global Coal Mining Equipment Market Forecast by Value

3.5 Global Mining Equipment Market by Regions



4. Regional Market

4.1 Asia Pacific

4.1.1 Asia Pacific Mining Equipment Market by Value

4.1.2 Asia Pacific Mining Equipment Market Forecast by Value

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Mining Equipment Market by Value

4.2.2 North America Mining Equipment Market Forecast by Value

4.2.3 North America Mining Equipment Market by Regions

4.2.4 The U.S. Mining Equipment Market by Value

4.2.5 The U.S. Mining Equipment Market Forecast by Value

4.2.6 The U.S. Mining Equipment Market by Type

4.2.7 The U.S. Surface Mining Equipment Market Forecast by Value

4.2.8 The U.S. Surface Mining Equipment Market Forecast by Value

4.2.9 The U.S. Underground Mining Equipment Market Forecast by Value

4.2.10 The U.S. Underground Mining Equipment Market Forecast by Value

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Mining Equipment Market by Value

4.3.2 Europe Mining Equipment Market Forecast by Value

4.4 ROW

4.4.1 ROW Mining Equipment Market by Value

4.4.2 ROW Mining Equipment Market Forecast by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Coal Consumption in China

5.1.2 Rising Copper Production from Underground

5.1.3 Growing Sales of Mineral Fertilizers

5.1.4 Rising Demand for Cobalt Batteries

5.1.5 Increasing Use of Electric Machinery in Underground Mining

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Upsurge in the Copper Consumption in Passenger Vehicles

5.2.2 Accelerating Capital Expenditure in Mining Industry

5.2.3 Use of Telematics in Mining Machinery

5.2.4 Growing Use of Outsourcing Equipment

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Export of Used Mining Machinery to Developing Countries

5.3.2 Stringent Regulations on Mining Activities



6. Company Profiles

6.1 Hitachi

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.2 Caterpillar Inc.

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.3 Komatsu Limited

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.4 Liebherr

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.5 Atlas Copco

6.5.1 Business Overview

6.6 Sandvik

6.6.1 Business Overview



