The Worldwide Mobile Robotics Industry is Predicted to Reach $77.98 Billion by 2030 - Ongoing Demand for Warehouse Automation Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Robotics Market by Product, by Component, Application - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Mobile Robotics Market size valued at USD 13.56 billion in 2021 is predicted to reach USD 77.98 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 21.1% from 2022-2030.

Mobile Robots are capable of locomotion in any environment, without any assistance required from human. Mobile robots can travel in air, under-water, land, as well as in the space; utilizing various software, sensors, hardware, power electronics and AI to control the functions. Mobile robotics hold wide applications in military & defense, healthcare, domestic, Logistics, warehousing, entertainment, education, agriculture & forestry, as well as in other industrial verticals.

The global mobile robotics market is proliferating due to increasing adoption of mobile robots in various industrial, commercial, domestic, as well as military & defense sector. In addition to these factors such as, surging demand for mobile logistics in warehousing, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and retail businesses; further supplements the growth of global mobile robotics market in near future.

Furthermore, growing demand of mobile robots in the military & defense sector for safety, the utilization of professional service robots deployed to serve various purpose in the battle-filed is gaining momentum, thereby propagating the growth of the global mobile robotics market.

However, high manufacturing cost and obstacles faced by these mobile robots while working in untested environment, are expected to hinder the growth of the global mobile robotics market.

Moreover, factors such as increased partnerships and strategic collaborations among the market players, advancements in AI, IoT and robotics technologies, as well as rapid industrialization, are likely to create lucrative opportunities in the global mobile robotics market over the forecast period.

Market Segmentations and Scope of the Study:

The global mobile robotics market has been analyzed based on product, component, application, and geography.

Based on product, the mobile robotics market is segmented into ablation AUV, UGV and UAV. Based on component, the mobile robotics market is fragmented into hardware, support & service, and software. The hardware segment is further sub segmented into sensors, actuators, power supply, and control system.

Based on application, the mobile robotics market is bifurcated into entertainment, education, Logistics & warehousing, military & defense, healthcare, domestic, agriculture & forestry, and others. Geographic breakdown and analysis of each of the previously mentioned segments include regions comprising North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.

Geographical Analysis

North America region is expected to maintain its dominance in the global mobile robotics market throughout the forecast period, accounting for the highest market share. This is due to higher adoption of robotics technology, presence of technologically advanced robotics system, and major market players in this region.

Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the second-largest market share in the global mobile robotics market, owing to rapid industrialization, and untapped opportunities offered by the emerging economies present in this region.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 360 Forecast Period 2021 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $13.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $78 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.1 % Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Upsurge in Usage of Autonomous Mobile Robots in Hospitals

Growing in Demand for Robots for Personal Usage

Ongoing Demand for Warehouse Automation

Restraints

High Cost Associated With the Initial Acquisition and Performance in Untested Environments

Opportunities

Upsurge in Demand for Mobile Robotics in the Agricultural Sector

Technological Innovations and Ongoing Trend to Develop Robots With Special Features

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Boston Dynamics

Amazon Robotics

Honda Motor Co. Ltd

iRobot Corporation

Kuka AG

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Softbank Robotics

Ubtech Robotics Inc.

Kongsberg Maritime

Northrop Grumman Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cb5uoi-robotics?w=5

Media Contact: Laura Wood | +353-1-481-1716 | [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets