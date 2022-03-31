The Worldwide Moist Wound Dressing Industry is Expected to Reach $7 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Moist Wound Dressing Market, By Product, By Application, By End User, Estimation & Forecast, 2017 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global moist wound dressing market held a market value of USD 4,353.8 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 7,191.0 million by the year 2030. The market is projected to list a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.



The moist wound dressing industry is projected to grow at a substantial rate owing to the increasing incidences of chronic and acute wounds, and the rising innovations in wound dressings area. For instance, in October 2019, 3M acquired Acelity Inc, a med-tech company focused on advanced wound care products marketed under its KCI brand. Such moves aid the market growth considerably.



The increasing launches of novel therapies and its cost effectiveness is also boosting the market growth. The rising product launches is a lucrative opportunity for the market growth, and is anticipated to contribute significantly for the growth of the moist wound dressing marketspace during the forecast period. Moreover, the surging geriatric population in the developing and developed regions is contributing towards the market growth.



However, the market is expected to be negatively influenced by the high availability of alternative moist wound dressings. Furthermore, the high risk and damage is also expected to hinder the market growth to a limited extent.



Growth Influencers:

Increasing Cases of Acute and Chronic Wounds



The rising cases of chronic wounds in the developing regions is one of the contributing factors for the growth of the moist wound dressing market. For instance, according to the American Burn Association, an approximate of 450,000 patients are hospitalized owing to burns every year and the risk of infection is higher in these patients. Similarly, according to a survey conducted by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020, surgical site infection (SSI) is one of the highest expensive healthcare-associated infection (HAI) type in the US. Therefore, such rising incidences boost the growth rate of the moist wound dressing market.



Increasing Geriatric Population



The rising elderly population around the world contributes towards the rise in the growth rate of the moist wound dressing market. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, the geriatric population worldwide (aged 60 years and above) is projected to reach around 2 billion by 2050. Thus, such measures contribute towards the growth rate.



Segments Overview:

The global moist wound dressing market is segmented into product, application, and end user.



By Product,

Foam Dressings

Gauze Dressings

Non- reabsorbable Gauze Dressings

Occlusive wound dressing

Hydrophilic wound dressing

Transparent Membrane Dressings

Alginates Dressings

Composites Dressings

Hydrocolloids Dressings

Hydrogel Dressings

The foam dressings segment is estimated to cross revenue of USD 1,000 million in 2022. The gauze dressings segment held the largest market share with a value of USD 1,727.7 million in 2027. Moreover, the alginates dressings is projected to grow with the highest growth rate of 7.5% over the forecast period.



By Application,

Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Pressure Ulcers

Burns and Scalds

Chronic Leg Ulcers

Surgical Wounds

The diabetic foot ulcers segment is anticipated to grow steadily at the rate of 7% over the anticipated period owing to the rising use of moist wound dressings for the management of diabetic foot ulcers. The pressure ulcers held the market volume crossing USD 500 million by 2023.



By End User,

Hospitals

Homecare

Clinics

Dispensaries

The hospitals segment is projected to hold an opportunity of around USD 1,010.2 million during the period 2022-2030. The homecare segment is estimated to grow fastest with a rate of 6.7% over the forecast period.



Regional Overview

By region, the global moist wound dressing market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



The North America region held the largest market share of more than 35% owing to the increasing strategic as well as research developments by the companies operating in the marketspace. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest rate with a rate of 6.5%.



The European region is anticipated to grow at a steady rate owing to the rising awareness regarding newer launches. Moreover, the Middle Eastern and African region is also expected to grow at a substantial rate.



Competitive Landscape

The prominent players operating in the global moist wound dressing market include 3M Co., Advanced Medical Solutions, B. Braun, BSN Medical, Cardinal Health Inc., Hollister Incorporated, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., Laboratories Urgo, Lohmannand Rauscher, Medline Industries. Molnlycke Health Care. ConvaTec Group, Baxter International, Coloplast A/S, Hartmann Group, among others.



The prominent 7 players in the market hold approximately 65% of the market share. These market players are investing in product launches, collaborations, mergers, expansions, acquisitions, in order to produce a competitive edge against their counterparts. For instance, in November 2020, Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc acquired Raleigh Adhesive Coatings Limited, an independent wound care and bio-diagnostics coatings business. This acquisition will improve the product portfolio and enhance the company's market position.

The global moist wound dressing market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the global moist wound dressing market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the global moist wound dressing market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the global moist wound dressing market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the global moist wound dressing market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the global moist wound dressing market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the global moist wound dressing market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the global moist wound dressing market?

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Framework



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary: Global Moist Wound Dressing Market



Chapter 4. Global Moist Wound Dressing Market Overview

4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1. Material Provider

4.1.2. Manufacturer

4.1.3. Distributor

4.1.4. End User

4.2. Industry Outlook

4.2.1. Top Moist Wound Dressing manufacturers

4.2.2. Cost analysis of manufacturing process of Moist Wound Dressing

4.2.3. Medical reimbursement system for wound healing devices, by Region

4.2.3.1. Europe

4.2.3.2. SEA

4.2.3.3. US

4.2.3.4. Japan

4.2.3.5. India

4.3. PESTLE Analysis

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3. Threat of Substitutes

4.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5. Degree of Competition

4.5. Market Dynamics and Trends

4.5.1. Growth Drivers

4.5.2. Restraints

4.5.3. Challenges

4.5.4. Key Trends

4.6. Covid-19 Impact Assessment on Market Growth Trend

4.7. Market Growth and Outlook

4.7.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2017 - 2030

4.8. Competition Dashboard

4.8.1. Market Concentration Rate

4.8.2. Company Market Share Analysis (Value %), 2020

4.8.3. Competitor Mapping



Chapter 5. Moist Wound Dressing Market, By Product

5.1. Key Insights

5.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn)

5.2.1. Foam Dressings

5.2.2. Gauze Dressings

5.2.3. Non- reabsorbable Gauze Dressings

5.2.4. Occlusive wound dressing

5.2.5. Hydrophilic wound dressing

5.2.6. Transparent Membrane Dressings

5.2.7. Alginates Dressings

5.2.8. Composites Dressings

5.2.9. Hydrocolloids Dressings

5.2.10. Hydrogel Dressings



Chapter 6. Moist Wound Dressing Market, By Application

6.1. Key Insights

6.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn)

6.2.1. Diabetic Foot Ulcers

6.2.2. Pressure Ulcers

6.2.3. Burns And Scalds

6.2.4. Chronic Leg Ulcers

6.2.5. Surgical Wounds



Chapter 7. Moist Wound Dressing Market, By End User

7.1. Key Insights

7.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn)

7.2.1. Hospitals

7.2.2. Homecare

7.2.3. Clinics

7.2.4. Dispensaries



Chapter 8. Moist Wound Dressing Market, By Region



Chapter 9. North America Moist Wound Dressing Market Analysis

9.1. Key Insights

9.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn)

9.2.1. By Product

9.2.2. By Application

9.2.3. By End Use

9.2.4. By Country



Chapter 10. Europe Moist Wound Dressing Market Analysis

10.1. Key Insights

10.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn)

10.2.1. By Product

10.2.2. By Application

10.2.3. By End Use

10.2.4. By Country



Chapter 11. Asia Pacific Moist Wound Dressing Market Analysis

11.1. Key Insights

11.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn)

11.2.1. By Product

11.2.2. By Application

11.2.3. By End User

11.2.4. By Country



Chapter 12. MEA Moist Wound Dressing Market Analysis

12.1. Key Insights

12.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn)

12.2.1. By Product

12.2.2. By Application

12.2.3. By End User

12.2.4. By Country



Chapter 13. South America Moist Wound Dressing Market Analysis

13.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn)

13.2.1. By Product

13.2.2. By Application

13.2.3. By End User

13.2.4. By Country



Chapter 14. Western Europe Moist Wound Dressing Market Analysis

14.1. Key Insights

14.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn)

14.2.1. By Product

14.2.2. By Application

14.2.3. By End User



Chapter 15. U.S. Moist Wound Dressing Market Analysis

15.1. Key Insights

15.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn)

15.2.1. By Product

15.2.2. By Application

15.2.3. By End User



Chapter 16. South-East Asia Moist Wound Dressing Market Analysis

16.1. Key Insights

16.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn)

16.2.1. By Product

16.2.2. By Application

16.2.3. By End User



Chapter 17. India Moist Wound Dressing Market Analysis

17.1. Key Insights

17.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn)

17.2.1. By Product

17.2.2. By Application

17.2.3. By End User



Chapter 18. Japan Moist Wound Dressing Market Analysis

18.1. Key Insights

18.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn)

18.2.1. By Product

18.2.2. By Application

18.2.3. By End User



Chapter 19. Company Profile (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Sales Composition Ration, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, and Business Strategy Outlook)

19.1. 3M Co.

19.2. Advanced Medical Solutions

19.3. B. Braun

19.4. BSN Medical

19.5. Cardinal Health Inc.

19.6. Hollister Incorporated

19.7. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp.

19.9. Laboratories Urgo

19.10. Lohmannand Rauscher

19.11. Medline Industries

19.12. Molnlycke Health Care

19.13. ConvaTec Group

19.14 Coloplast A/S

19.15. Hartmann Group



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xlnex0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets