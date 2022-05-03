The Worldwide Mounted Bearing Industry is Expected to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2027

May 03, 2022, 05:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mounted Bearing Market by Product (Ball Bearing, Roller Bearing), Market Channel (OE Market, Aftermarket), Housing Block (Plummer Block, Flanged Block, Take-up Block), Equipment, End-use Industry and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global mounted bearing market size is projected to grow from USD 1.4 billion in 2022 to USD 1.8 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.6%.
The market is driven by the adoption of mounted bearings in numerous industries; their high efficiency and long life with less maintenance requirements; growing demand for specialized bearings for cost optimization; and increasing development and adoption of sensor-based bearing units and IoT.
The increasing adoption of mounted bearings in major industries such as food & beverages, mining & minerals, and pulp & paper drive the mounted bearing market
According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, Agricultural production is expected to grow by 15% over the coming decade, while global agricultural land use is expected to be broadly flat. The projected expansion in crop output can be attributed primarily to yield improvements and higher production intensity, driven by technological innovation. The foreseen growth in livestock production will be based on an expansion of herds, greater feed uses, and more efficient use of feed. Because of the limitations in capture fisheries, nearly all projected growth in fish and seafood supply will be from aquaculture, pushing its share in total production to about 55% by 2028.
Food & beverage segment is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period
The food & beverage industry and related services have shown sustainable growth in the last few years. This industry can be segmented into food processing and packaging, which use equipment such as mixer drives, conveyors, fans & blowers, and gears & transmission. Most of this equipment is fitted with mounted bearings, especially in applications with both high loads and low loads. The demand for such equipment is expected to grow owing to the increasing automation, development of advanced equipment, and efforts to increase production efficiency and reduce errors in the food & beverage industry. Customized or specific mounted bearings are widely used in the food & beverage industry.
OE market segment is expected to be the largest market in the forecast period
The OE market is critical for mounted bearing manufacturers, as a majority of high volume orders are received by OEMs. The demand for mounted bearings depends on the requirements of the clients of equipment manufacturers. For instance, food & beverage machinery and equipment manufacturers are mostly medium sized companies and develop machinery according to the needs of their customers. Equipment manufacturers today are increasingly focusing on providing added features as a standard fitment in equipment along with after-sales service as a product differentiation strategy. This is likely to boost the mounted bearing OE market in the coming years.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Mounted Bearing Market to Grow at Significant Rate During Forecast Period (2022-2027)
4.2 Mounted Bearing Market Share, by Region
4.3 Mounted Bearing Market, by End-Use Industry
4.4 Mounted Bearing Market, by Equipment Type
4.5 Mounted Bearing Market, by Housing Block Type
4.6 Mounted Bearing Market, by Market Channel
4.7 Mounted Bearing Market, by Product Type
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Adoption of Mounted Bearings in Major Industries
5.2.1.2 Increased Efficiency and Long Life with Less Maintenance Requirements
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Availability of Counterfeit Products
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Specialized Bearings for Cost Optimization
5.2.3.2 Increasing Development and Adoption of Sensor-Based Bearing Units and Iot
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Increasing Reliability and Contamination Issues
5.3 Technology Overview
5.3.1 Introduction
5.3.2 Smart Sensor Mounted Bearings
5.3.3 Connected Mounted Bearings
5.3.4 Sub-Micron Coating, Polymer Coated, and Engineered Plastic Bearings
5.3.5 Food Grade Mounted Bearings
5.3.6 Key Trends in Mounted Bearing Market
5.3.6.1 Self-Aligning Bearing Unit
5.3.6.2 Non-Metallic Mounted Bearings
5.3.6.3 Ceramic Bearings
5.3.6.4 Self-Lubricating Mounted Bearings
5.3.7 Insights on Materials Used for Manufacturing Bearing Housing
5.4 Case Study Analysis
5.4.1 Beverage Producer Eliminated Relubrication and Saved USD 18,350 with Skf Food Line Ball Bearing Units. Product Offered - Mounted Ball Bearing
5.4.2 Application - Paper Mill Significant Reduction in the Need for Bearing Replacement. Product Offered- Skf Drive-Up Method
5.4.3 Newsprint Manufacturer Reduces Downtime. Product Offered Nowear Coated Bearings
5.4.4 Cement Industry - Application in Cement Bucket Elevator Product Offered: Split Block Cylindrical Bearing
5.4.5 Application in Hydraulic Fracturing Operations Product Offered for Bolt-Flange Bearing
5.4.6 Steel Industry - Application in Hot Roll Transfer Line Product Offered - Saf Split Pillow Block Bearing
5.4.7 Food & Beverage Industry - Application in Filling and Capping Operations in Beverage Plant. Product Offered - Solid Block Mounted Ball Bearing
5.4.8 Food & Beverage Industry - Application in Milk Bottle Conveyor. Products Offered - Pillow Block, 2 and 4 Bolt Flanges, and Take-Up Unit Housings
5.4.9 Refurbishment of Shaft Bearing Housing for Aggregate Industry by Skf
5.5 Trade Analysis
5.6 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023
5.7 Value Chain Analysis
5.8 Porter's Five Forces
5.9 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria
5.10 Mounted Bearing Market Ecosystem
5.11 Supply Chain Analysis
5.12 Regulatory Landscape
5.13 Patent Analysis
5.14 Mounted Bearing Market Scenario
5.14.1 Mounted Bearing Market, Most Likely Scenario
5.14.2 Mounted Bearing Market, Optimistic Scenario
5.14.3 Mounted Bearing Market, Pessimistic Scenario
5.15 Impact Analysis of COVID-19
6 Mounted Bearing Market, by Product Type
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Research Methodology
6.1.2 Operational Data
6.1.3 Key Industry Insights
6.2 Ball Bearings
6.2.1 Versatility and Cost-Effectiveness of Ball Bearings Drive Demand
6.3 Roller Bearings
6.3.1 Demand from Heavy Industries for Heavy Radial and Axial Loads Fuels Roller Bearings Segment Growth
6.3.2 Tapered Roller Bearings
6.3.3 Spherical Roller Bearings
6.3.4 Cylindrical Roller Bearings
6.3.5 Others
7 Mounted Bearing Market, by Equipment Type
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Research Methodology
7.1.2 Operational Data
7.1.3 Key Industry Insights
7.2 Ball Mill Drives
7.2.1 Use of Ball Mill Drives in Material Handling Drives Demand for Mounted Bearings
7.3 Fans & Blowers
7.3.1 Use of Fans & Blowers in Various Industries Will Boost Demand for Mounted Bearings
7.4 Gearboxes & Transmissions
7.4.1 Increasing Use of Gearbox & Transmission Systems in Various Industries to Drive Market
7.5 Conveyors
7.5.1 Demand for Smooth Material Handling Across Different Industries Driving Market
7.6 Crushers
7.6.1 Heavy Load Compressing of Materials in Construction Fuels Crushers Segment Growth
7.7 Mixer Drives
7.7.1 Need for Mixer Drives in Processing Industries Will Enhance Market Growth
7.8 Others
7.8.1 Growing Demand for Cranes and Elevators to Drive Other Equipment Market
8 Mounted Bearing Market, by End-Use Industry
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Key Facts About Indian Food & Beverage Industry:
8.1.2 Research Methodology
8.1.3 Operational Data
8.1.4 Key Industry Insights
8.2 Agriculture, Farming, & Fishery
8.2.1 Growing Adoption of Machinery in Farming and Agriculture Boosts Mounted Bearing Market
8.3 Automotive
8.3.1 Growing Part and Component Manufacturing in Automotive Industry Drives Market
8.4 Cement & Aggregate
8.4.1 Increasing Use of Equipment Requiring Mounted Bearing in Cement & Aggregate Industry to Boost Market
8.5 Chemical & Pharmaceutical
8.5.1 Asia Oceania Estimated to Lead Mounted Bearing Market in Chemical & Pharmaceutical Segment
8.6 Construction & Mining
8.6.1 Growth in Construction & Mining Favorable for Mounted Bearing Market
8.7 Energy
8.7.1 Energy Segment Growth in North America and Middle East & Africa Boosts Demand for Mounted Bearings
8.8 Food & Beverage
8.8.1 Adoption of Automation Equipment in Food & Beverage Industry Fuels Market Growth
8.9 General Industrial & Machinery
8.9.1 Segment Growth Driven by Increasing Demand for Machinery and Tools for Product Manufacturing
8.10 Transportation
8.10.1 Marine Industry to Dominate Other Transportation Segment
8.10.2 Aerospace
8.10.3 Marine
8.10.4 Railway
8.11 Pulp & Paper
8.11.1 North America to be Largest Market for Mounted Bearings in Pulp & Paper Segment
8.12 Others
8.12.1 Asia Oceania Projected to Lead Others Segment by 2027
9 Mounted Bearing Market, by Housing Block Type
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Research Methodology
9.1.2 Operational Data
9.1.3 Key Industry Insights
9.2 Plummer Block
9.2.1 Plummer Block Segment Holds Largest Share in Mounted Bearing Market
9.3 Flanged Block
9.3.1 Growth in Demand for Conveyor and Power Transmission Systems to Drive Market
9.4 Take-Up Block
9.4.1 Growth in Demand for Material Handling and Food Processing Equipment to Drive Market
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Growing Manufacturing Industries in Asia Oceania to Drive Market
10 Mounted Bearing Market, by Market Channel
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Research Methodology
10.1.2 Key Industry Insights
10.2 Oe Market
10.2.1 High-Volume Orders by Leading Oems from Manufacturing Industries Key to Oe Market Growth
10.3 Aftermarket
10.3.1 Growing Dealer and Distributor Network May Drive Aftermarket Segment
11 Mounted Bearing Market, by Housing Material Type
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Cast Steel
11.3 Stainless Steel
11.4 Cast Iron
11.5 Composites
11.6 Others
12 Mounted Bearing Market, by Region
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 COVID-19 Impact on Mounted Bearing Companies
13.4 Competitive Scenario
13.4.1 Collaborations/Joint Ventures/Supply Contracts/ Partnerships/Agreements
13.4.2 New Product Developments
13.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, 2019-2022
13.4.4 Expansions, 2019-2022
13.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant
13.5.1 Star
13.5.2 Emerging Leader
13.5.3 Pervasive
13.5.4 Participant
13.6 Product Footprint
13.7 Startup/Sme Evaluation Matrix, 2021
13.7.1 Progressive Companies
13.7.2 Responsive Companies
13.7.3 Dynamic Companies
13.7.4 Starting Blocks
13.8 Winners Vs. Tail-Enders
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Key Players
14.1.1 Skf
14.1.2 Timken
14.1.3 Nsk Ltd.
14.1.4 Schaeffler Ag
14.1.5 Ntn Bearing Corporation
14.1.6 Regal Rexnord
14.1.7 Pt International
14.1.8 Jones Bearing Company
14.1.9 Asahi Seiko Co., Ltd.
14.1.10 Fyh Inc.
14.1.11 Rbc Bearings
14.2 Other Regional Key Players
14.2.1 Asia-Pacific
14.2.1.1 Jtekt Corporation
14.2.1.2 Luoyang Longda Bearing Co., Ltd.
14.2.2 North America
14.2.2.1 Spyraflo Inc.
14.2.2.2 Baart Industrial Group
14.2.2.3 Rbi Bearing, Inc.
14.2.2.4 Triangle Manufacturing Company
14.2.2.5 Altra Industrial Motion
14.2.2.6 Emerson Bearing Company
14.2.3 Europe
14.2.3.1 Zkl Group
14.2.3.2 Igus GmbH
14.2.3.3 Nbc Group
15 Appendix
