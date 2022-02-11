The Worldwide Multichannel Order Management Industry is Expected to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Multichannel Order Management Market By Component, By Deployment Type, By Enterprise Size, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Multichannel Order Management Market size is expected to reach $4.1 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 10.4% CAGR during the forecast period. A multi-channel order management solution (MOM) refers to business-to-business programming developed for various types of retailers with an aim to sell their products and highlight online business.

Multichannel perform the arrangements by the executive majorly aimed to assist combine requests from various channels into a same kind of list and after the newest costs across all business changes during fluctuations in costs. For a few multichannel orders, the arrangements of the executive are used for basic needs and to manage the business on the basis of the board arrangement.

In addition to it, unique innovations such as massive information examination, computerized stores, distributed computing, and web-based media companies are emerging due to the constant advancements in the online market, associations, mainly retail locations. Moreover, this process helps in attracting a greater number of customers and increases the existing customer base.

In addition to it, the adoption rate of the global multichannel order management market is boosting due to the huge increment in retail sales & online shopping vertical, mainly in developing countries. Moreover, the demand for scalability the companies are becoming nimbler and more flexible, resulting in the constant increment in the multichannel selling, thereby boosting the requirement to embrace multichannel order management (MOM) inside the enterprises. As multichannel order management is less expensive in comparison to conventional solutions, their demand is increasing at a rapid pace.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The warehouse across the world will witness a strong impact due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus created a ripple effect while spreading at a rapid pace around the world. An outbreak or transportation delay that happened in one region of the world has an adverse impact on a worldwide scale, resulting in a closure of warehouses or completely halting or delayed supplies. The worldwide supply chain grappled to maintain its pace due to the rapidly spreading virus.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic was not the reason to initiate the massive growth in eCommerce; however, it was the reason for the recent increment in the demand. Therefore, omnichannel distribution also witnessed a massive boost. Warehouses changed their approach from taking full cases for retail locations to picking products for end customers; they also required handling multiple delivery options.

Omni-channel involves allowing the customer to purchase from anywhere (in-store, online) and delivering the items where they want (shipping to home, pick up in-store, curbside pickup). This also involves the return of the product (ship to return or return in-store). The demand among the customers has always been high, but with the COVID-19 boosting the eCommerce demand, the multichannel order management trend will continue for many years to come.

Component Outlook

Based on Component, the market is segmented into Software (Without Services) and Services. These services are worth the investments of the companies as they are highly crucial in the optimal functioning of multichannel order management solutions. Moreover, these services are helpful in facilitating the rapid and easy installation of the solutions. The growth of professional and managed services is boosted by the high adoption rate of multichannel order management software.

Deployment Type Outlook

Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into Cloud and On-premise. The cloud segment is expected to exhibit the maximum growth rate during the forecast years. The cloud deployment cloud helps in achieving higher resilience and reducing the risk, which is not the feature of the on-premises model. Some of the major benefits of the cloud are cost-efficiency, scalability, easy deployment, and adaptability, hence creating new avenues for the growth of the cloud segment across a wide range of industries. Industries across different businesses prefer the cloud model due to the lesser price and simplified installation.

Enterprise Size Outlook

Based on Enterprise Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. The large enterprise segment is expected to collect the maximum revenue share of the global multichannel order management market during the forecast period.

Vertical Outlook

Based on Vertical, the market is segmented into Retail, eCommerce, & Wholesale, Manufacturing, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Food & Beverages and Others. Multichannel order management can assist the eCommerce, retail, and wholesale industry to manage orders received from various channels. The constant surge in multiple sales channels among wholesale, retail, and eCommerce platforms has made it essential to have higher visibility across the complete order process life cycle.

Regional Outlook

Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America region is well established in terms of consumers with high disposable income as well as purchasing power, which is expected to fuel the retail activities in this region. In addition to it, the growing number of eCommerce and retail activities and a constant surge in the number of internet users in the region is expected to boost the growth of the regional multichannel order management market during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

3.2.4 Business Expansions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2017-2021)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2017, Aug - 2021, Jun) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Multichannel Order Management Market by Component

4.1 Global Multichannel Order Management Software (Without Services) Market by Region

4.2 Global Multichannel Order Management Services Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Multichannel Order Management Market by Deployment Type

5.1 Global Cloud Multichannel Order Management Market by Region

5.2 Global On-premise Multichannel Order Management Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Multichannel Order Management Market by Enterprise Size

6.1 Global Large Enterprises Multichannel Order Management Market by Region

6.2 Global Small & Medium Enterprises Multichannel Order Management Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Multichannel Order Management Market by Vertical

7.1 Global Retail, eCommerce, & Wholesale Multichannel Order Management Market by Region

7.2 Global Manufacturing Multichannel Order Management Market by Region

7.3 Global Healthcare & Life Sciences Multichannel Order Management Market by Region

7.4 Global Food & Beverages Multichannel Order Management Market by Region

7.5 Global Others Multichannel Order Management Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Multichannel Order Management Market by Region



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 SAP SE

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Financial Analysis

9.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.1.4 Research & Development Expense

9.1.5 Recent Strategies and Development:

9.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.1.6 SWOT Analysis

9.2 Oracle Corporation

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Financial Analysis

9.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.2.4 Research & Development Expense

9.2.1 Recent Strategies and Development:

9.2.1.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.2.2 SWOT Analysis

9.3 Salesforce.com, Inc.

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Financial Analysis

9.3.3 Regional Analysis

9.3.4 Research & Development Expense

9.3.5 Recent Strategies and Development:

9.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.3.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.3.6 SWOT Analysis

9.4 HCL Technologies Ltd. (HCL Enterprises)

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Financial Analysis

9.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.4.4 Research & Development Expense

9.4.5 Recent Strategies and Development:

9.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.4.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.4.6 SWOT Analysis

9.5 Square, Inc. (Stitch Labs, Inc.)

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Financial Analysis

9.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.5.4 Product Development Expenses

9.5.5 Recent Strategies and Development:

9.5.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.5.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.5.5.3 Acquisitions and Mergers:

9.7 Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Recent Strategies and Development:

9.7.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.7.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.7.2.3 Business Expansions:

9.8 SalesWarp, Inc.

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.8.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.9 Etail solutions LLC

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.10. Aptean

9.10.1 Company Overview

9.10.2 Recent Strategies and Development:

9.10.2.1 Acquisitions and Mergers:

9.10.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

