The Worldwide Nano Silica Industry is Projected to Reach $8.6 Billion by 2031

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nano Silica Market By Product, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nano silica market was valued at $4.6 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $8.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031.



Nano silica is a white fluffy powder composed of high purity amorphous silica powder. Because of its small particle size, nano-SiO2 had the advantages of large specific surface area, strong surface adsorption, large surface energy, high chemical purity and good dispersion.



Rising demand from the rubber industry in light of the growing automotive industry is expected to be a key factor propelling market growth. In addition, growing use of nano silica as an additive in various application segments such as concrete and rubber, and growing demand for coatings due to growth in coatings applications in the construction industry is expect to propel the growth of the market in coming years.

Nano silica is being highly publicized as a promising cementitious admixture in concrete apart from paints, coatings, and rubber additives. Nano silica has the potential to leverage the mechanical and durability attributes of concrete. The ever-evolving construction industry is another key driver, which is fueling the growth of the nano silica market. As such, the construction industry is creating a demand for supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs)-like nano silica to enhance the properties of concrete.



Nano silica is gaining increased popularity for cementitious admixtures in concrete to deploy improved load-carrying capacity. Since nano silica is extremely fine, it helps to strengthen the microstructure of the cementitious matrix as a result of its pozzolanic activity.

Thus, companies in the nano silica market are increasing the availability of silica nanoparticles in the construction industry where workers combine the novel element with other SCMs such as fly ash, micro silica, and risk husk ash among others. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.However, toxicity of silica fumes is expected to hamper the growth of the nano silica market during the forecast period. Furthermore, growing usage of nano silica in RNA/DNA delivery systems in innovation of vaccines is expected to provide growth opportunities for the nano silica market during the forecast period.



The global nano silica market size is segmented on the basis of product, application, and region. By product, it is analyzed across P-type, S-type, and Type III. By application, it is segmented into concrete, rubber, electronics, healthcare, coatings, agriculture, plastics, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The major key players operating in the global nano silica market include Evonik Industries, Akzonobel N.V., E. I. DU Pont De Nemours and Company, Cabot Corporation, Nanopore Incorporated, Normet, Fuso Chemical Co. Ltd., Wacker Chemie AG, Dow Corning Corporation, and Bee Chems.



Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the nano silica market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing nano silica market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the nano silica market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global nano silica market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

