The Worldwide Network Camera and Video Analytics Industry is Expected to Reach $13.2 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Network Camera and Video Analytics Market (2021-2026) by Type, Deployment Type, Technology Type, Resolution Type, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Network Camera and Video Analytics Market is estimated to be USD 5.11 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 13.2 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.9%.



The Global Network Camera and Video Analytics Market is increasing adoption by various industries such as transportation, retail, healthcare & hospitality, construction, and other sectors driving the market's growth. Additionally, the growing demand for Wi-Fi-enabled wireless cameras and rising visual communications/video conferencing for network cameras are fuelling the market's growth. On the other hand, the high cost of system deployment and bandwidth requirement and lack of data privacy and cyber security issues restrict the market growth.



Furthermore, growing urbanization and government initiatives and support towards adoption of video surveillance and rising concern related to safety and security will create opportunities for the market to grow. Moreover, lack of awareness of network camera and video analytics systems and issues related to system complexities and false alarms are the challenges in the market growth.



Market Segmentation

The Global Network Camera and Video Analytics Market is segmented further based on Type, Deployment Type, Technology Type, Resolution Type, Application, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified into Dome, Fixed, Pan/Tilt/Zoom (PTZ), and Others.

By Deployment Type, the Network Camera and Video Analytics market is classified into On-Premises and Off-Premises.

By Technology Type, the Network Camera and Video Analytics market is classified into Connectivity, Image Compression Technology, Operational, and Image Sensor.

By Resolution Type, the Network Camera and Video Analytics market is classified into Analog, SD, HD, Megapixel, Wide Dynamic Range, and Others.

By Application, the Network Camera and Video Analytics market is classified into Aerospace & Defence Security, Hospitality & Entertainment, Government & Institutional, Border Security, Commercial Security, Residential Security, and Others.

By Geography, America is projected to lead the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are ADT, Agent Video Intelligence Ltd, Axis Communication AB, Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH, Canon, Inc, Cisco Systems, Inc, Dahua Technology C., Ltd, Genetec Inc, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd, and Johnson Controls, etc.



Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA)

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Adoption by Various Industries

4.1.2 Growing Demand for Wi-Fi Enabled Wireless Cameras

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost Associated with System Deployment and Bandwidth Requirement

4.2.2 Lack of Data Privacy and Cyber Security Issues

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Rising Concern Related to Safety and Security

4.3.2 Growing Urbanization and Government Initiatives

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Lack of Awareness of Network Camera and Video Analytics

4.4.2 Issues Related to System Complexities and False Alarm



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Network Camera and Video Analytics Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Dome

6.3 Fixed

6.4 Pan/Tilt/Zoom (PTZ)

6.5 Others



7 Global Network Camera and Video Analytics Market, By Deployment Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 On-Premises

7.3 Off-Premises



8 Global Network Camera and Video Analytics Market, By Technology Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Connectivity

8.3 Image Compression Technology

8.4 Operational

8.5 Image Sensor



9 Global Network Camera and Video Analytics Market, By Resolution Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Analog

9.3 SD

9.4 HD

9.5 Megapixel

9.6 Wide Dynamic Range

9.7 Others



10 Global Network Camera and Video Analytics Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Aerospace & Defence Security

10.3 Hospitality & Entertainment

10.4 Government & Institutional

10.5 Border Security

10.6 Commercial Security

10.7 Residential Security

10.8 Others



11 Global Network Camera and Video Analytics Market, By Geography

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Quadrant

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Strategic Initiatives

12.3.1 M&A and Investments

12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



13 Company Profiles

13.1 ADT

13.2 Agent Video Intelligence Ltd

13.3 Avigilon Corporation

13.4 Axis Communication AB

13.5 Basler AG

13.6 Bikal Distribution GKB Ltd

13.7 Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH

13.8 Canon, Inc

13.9 Coster Technologies, Inc

13.10 Cisco Systems, Inc

13.11 Dahua Technology C., Ltd

13.12 DIGIOP

13.13 Genetec Inc

13.14 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd

13.15 Hanwha Techwin Co., Ltd

13.16 Honeywell International, Inc

13.17 IC Realtime

13.18 IndigoVision

13.19 Infinova International Ltd

13.20 intuVision, Inc

13.21 ioimage Ltd

13.22 Johnson Controls

13.23 Milestone Systems A/S

13.24 MOBOTIX AG

13.25 ObjectVideo

13.26 Panasonic Corporation

13.27 Pelco Corporation

13.28 SightLogix

13.29 Verint

13.30 VIVOTEK Inc

13.31 Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Co., Ltd



14 Appendix

