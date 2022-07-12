The Worldwide Network Devices Industry is Expected to Reach $36.4 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Network Devices Market by Connectivity (WiFi, Cellular, LoRa, ZigBee, Bluetooth), Device Type (Router, Gateway, Access Point), Application (Residential, Commercial, Enterprise, Industrial, Transportation) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The network devices market is expected to grow from USD 26.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 36.4 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

The market for WiFI access points to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The network devices market for WiFi access points is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing inclination towards smartphones, laptops, and tablets is creating a surge in demand for Internet service providers and access point (AP) providers.

This is expected to result in a conducive environment for the access points market. Increasing demand for access points to improve the digital infrastructure across commercial and enterprise sectors in India, China, and Japan is expected to boost the AP market. Favorable government initiatives to promote the digitalization and industrialization of developing economies will also positively influence the market. AP devices have become necessary for many businesses, institutions, and home users. The use of APs can help eliminate the problems of poor WiFi coverage, slow connectivity, dead zones, and weak signals.



The outdoor network devices segment to have higher growth throughout the forecast period.



The vast majority of routers deployed are not rugged and weatherproof and are deployed in indoor settings such as homes, retail stores, manufacturing facilities, and offices. In fact, almost all network devices (especially gateways) are deployed indoors. WiFi is not suitable for long-range outdoor use, and outdoor routers use cellular connectivity.

Outdoor 4G/LTE routers are ideal for delivering optimal network connectivity to outdoor environments such as oil and mining sites, and to serve as reliable communication backbones for critical communication applications.4G LTE routers can also provide an excellent 4G LTE connection enabling instant POS setup for credit card access in remote areas where there is no fixed-line Internet connection. Since cellular and outdoor routers and APs are comparatively more expensive than indoor WiFi routers, the indoor routers segment held the larger share of the market.



The market for industrial applications to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The market for industrial networking is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Industrial applications mainly include utilities (energy and water) and automated manufacturing. Industrial networks deal with the transfer of data on a large scale.

Since the inception of Industry 4.0, the penetration of AI and IIoT technologies in the manufacturing sector has been increasing rapidly. AI-and IIoT-Integrated systems allow optimization of manufacturing processes, send early alerts, contribute to quality control, and forecast equipment failure in machinery. By gathering precise data, manufacturers can develop innovative AI applications to differentiate themselves from their competitors.



Market in APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The network devices market in APAC is expected to see the fastest growth during the forecast period. The APAC region is a leading industrial hub and an emerging and important market for several other sectors as well. The growing penetration of the Internet across the commercial and industrial spaces, as well as the increasing reach of wireless connectivity and improving IT infrastructure, are among the key determinants of growth for the network devices market in APAC.

In February 2021, China's Ministry of Industry announced plans for a hi-tech transformation of manufacturing to offset rising production costs and consolidate its position in the global supply chain. Beijing will help modernize the sector with advancements in 5G, cloud computing and IoT. China aims to build 30 fully connected 5G factories in 10 key industries by 2023; the country has fast-tracked industrial Internet development through integration with 5G technologies. These initiatives are expected to fuel the growth of industrial Internet in the APAC region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Network Devices Market

4.2 Network Devices Market, by Device Type

4.3 Network Devices Market, by Connectivity

4.4 Network Devices Market, by Application

4.5 Network Devices Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Focus on Digital Transformation Across Various Sectors

5.2.1.2 Worldwide Growth in Number of Internet Users

5.2.1.3 Rising Adoption of Cyod Trend due to COVID-19 Pandemic

5.2.1.4 Continuous Development of Wifi Standards

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Contention Loss and Co-Channel Interference in Wifi Access Points

5.2.2.2 Disruption in Network Devices Hardware Supply Chain due To COVID-19

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Carrier Wifi

5.2.3.2 Growing Wireless Networking with Advent of Industry 4.0 and Iiot

5.2.3.3 Increasing Emergence of Connectivity for Smart Homes

5.2.3.4 Rising Adoption of Connected Devices in Hospitality and Education Sectors

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Poor User Experience in High-Density Environments

5.2.4.2 Data Security and Privacy Concerns in Open Networks

5.3 Tariffs and Regulations

5.3.1 Tariffs Related to Network Devices

5.3.2 Regulations

5.3.3 North America

5.3.3.1 Federal Communications Commission (Fcc)

5.3.4 Europe

5.3.4.1 Body of European Regulators for Electronic Communications (Berec)

5.3.4.2 Ce

5.3.4.3 Restriction of Hazardous Substances in Electrical and Electronic Equipment (Rohs)

5.3.4.4 International Special Committee on Radio Interference (Cispr)

5.3.5 APAC

5.3.5.1 Voluntary Control Council for Interference (Vcci)

5.3.5.2 Infocomm Media Development Authority (Imda)

5.4 Standards

5.5 Case Studies

5.5.1 Nttpc Communications Deploys Cisco Integrated Service Routers with Ios Embedded Event Manager to Reduce Overall Operations Cost

5.5.2 D-Link Helps Food Processing Company in Washington Eliminate Network Downtime and Enable Round-The-Clock Efficiency

5.5.3 Tp-Link Assists Chase Grammar School with Wireless Optimization for Internet Connectivity

5.5.4 Cisco Helps Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance to Revolutionize Working Style

5.5.5 Southstar Drug Deploys Huawei Wifi 6 Solution for Smooth Wireless Network Experience

5.6 Pricing Analysis

5.7 Value Chain Analysis

5.8 Ecosystem/Market Map

5.9 Technology Analysis

5.9.1 Key Emerging Technologies

5.9.1.1 Wifi 6

5.9.2 Adjacent Technologies

5.9.2.1 Software-Based Routing

5.10 Wifi and Cellular Technology Trends

5.10.1 Wimax

5.10.2 Long-Term Evolution (Lte)

5.10.3 5G

5.11 Patent Analysis

5.12 Trade Data

5.12.1 Import Scenario

5.12.2 Export Scenario

5.13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.13.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.13.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.13.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.13.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.14 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.14.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.14.2 Buying Criteria

5.15 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customers

5.16 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

6 Network Devices Market, by Device Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Routers

6.2.1 Widespread Use of Industrial Routers for Manufacturing and Utilities Applications in Indoor and Outdoor Environments

6.3 Gateways

6.3.1 Ruggedized Industrial Gateways Suited to Severe and Remote Environments

6.4 Access Points

6.4.1 Designed to Connect Wireless Devices in Various Environments

7 Network Devices Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Indoor

7.2.1 Suited to Several Applications Despite Limited Wifi Range

7.2.2 Indoor: Market Drivers

7.2.3 Indoor: COVID-19 Impact

7.3 Outdoor

7.3.1 Outdoor Devices Help Extend Internal Wireless Networks

7.3.2 Outdoor: Market Drivers

7.3.3 Outdoor: COVID-19 Impact

8 Network Devices Market, by Connectivity

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Wifi

8.2.1 Operates in Frequency Band of Around 2.4 Ghz and 5.0 Ghz

8.3 Cellular

8.3.1 Wide Use of Evolving Cellular-Based Technologies in Network Devices

8.4 Wifi+Others

8.4.1 Wifi+Others Encompasses Wifi Along with Bluetooth, Zigbee, And/Or Lora

8.5 Lora

8.5.1 Explicitly Designed for Long-Range, Low-Power Communications

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Bluetooth and Zigbee Connectivity

9 Network Devices Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Residential Networking

9.2.1 Increasing Demand for Wireless Networking to Control Domestic Devices

9.3 Commercial Networking

9.3.1 Wide Use of Commercial Networks to Improve Retail Operations

9.4 Enterprise Networking

9.4.1 Significant Increase in Demand due to COVID-10 Pandemic

9.5 Industrial Networking

9.5.1 Growing Need for Advanced Wide-Area Networking Solutions

9.6 Transportation Networking

9.6.1 Rising Deployment in Public Road Transportation Systems and Railways

10 Geographic Analysis

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strategies of Key Players / Market Evaluation Framework

11.2.1 Product Portfolio

11.2.2 Regional Focus

11.2.3 Manufacturing Footprint

11.2.4 Organic/Inorganic Growth Strategies

11.3 Market Share Analysis: Network Devices Market, 2021

11.4 Historical Revenue Analysis

11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

11.5.1 Star

11.5.2 Emerging Leader

11.5.3 Pervasive

11.5.4 Participant

11.6 Competitive Benchmarking

11.7 Start-Up/Sme Evaluation Matrix

11.7.1 Progressive Companies

11.7.2 Responsive Companies

11.7.3 Dynamic Companies

11.7.4 Starting Blocks

11.8 Competitive Benchmarking

11.9 Competitive Situations and Trends

11.9.1 Product Launches

11.9.2 Deals

11.9.3 Others

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Cisco Systems

12.1.2 Huawei

12.1.3 Hp Enterprise

12.1.4 Juniper Networks

12.1.5 Sierra Wireless

12.1.6 Cradlepoint

12.1.7 Digi International

12.1.8 Teltonika

12.1.9 Multitech

12.1.10 Inseego

12.1.11 Schneider Electric

12.1.12 General Electric

12.1.13 Extreme Networks

12.2 Other Key Players

12.2.1 Siemens

12.2.2 Moxa

12.2.3 Robustel

12.2.4 Advantech

12.2.5 Lynx Technologies

12.2.6 Lantronix

12.2.7 D-Link

12.2.8 Tp-Link Technologies

12.2.9 Belkin International

12.2.10 Adtran

12.2.11 Asustek Computer

12.2.12 Hms Networks

12.2.13 Casa Systems

12.2.14 Nokia

13 Appendix

