The Worldwide Network Security Industry is Expected to Reach $65 Billion by 2031 at a 12.8% CAGR

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Network Security Market 2021-2031 by Component, Deployment, Industry Vertical, Enterprise Size, Distribution Channel, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global network security market will reach $65,005.6 million by 2031, growing by 12.8% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the tremendously rising data traffic due to the use of mobile devices, the rising demand for integrated security solutions, a significant rise in the regulatory compliance requirements, and the growing popularity of Software as a Service in network security.

This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global network security market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Component

3.1 Market Overview by Component

3.2 Solutions

3.2.1 Firewall

3.2.2 Antivirus/Antimalware

3.2.3 Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS)

3.2.4 Data Loss Prevention

3.2.5 Network Access Control (NAC)

3.2.6 Secure Web Gateways

3.2.7 Distributed Denial-Of-Service Mitigation (DDoS Mitigation)

3.2.8 Unified Threat Management

3.2.9 Other Solutions

3.3 Services

3.3.1 Managed Service

3.3.2 Professional Service

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Deployment

4.1 Market Overview by Deployment

4.2 Cloud-based Deployment

4.3 On-premise Deployment

4.4 Hybrid Deployment

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Industry Vertical

5.1 Market Overview by Industry Vertical

5.2 IT & Telecom

5.3 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

5.4 Government and Public Sector

5.5 Retail and E-commerce

5.6 Manufacturing

5.7 Healthcare

5.8 Aerospace and Defense

5.9 Energy and Utilities

5.10 Other Industry Verticals

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Enterprise Size

6.1 Market Overview by Enterprise Size

6.2 Small Enterprises

6.3 Medium Enterprises

6.4 Large Enterprises

7 Segmentation of Global Market by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market Overview by Distribution Channel

7.2 Direct Sales

7.3 Value-added Resellers

7.4 Partners & Distributors

7.5 Other Distribution Channels

8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview of Key Vendors

9.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

9.3 Company Profiles

Avast Software

Bitdefender

Cisco Systems Inc.

FireEye

FireMon LLC

Fortinet Inc.

GFI Software

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

Juniper Networks Inc.

SolarWinds Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Trend Micro Inc.

WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.

