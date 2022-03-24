The Worldwide Network Security Software Industry is Expected to Reach $28.4 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Network Security Software Market (2021-2026) by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization, Vertical, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Network Security Software Market is estimated to be USD 14.78 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 28.45 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.99%.

Key factors are Increasing network security, and privacy issues will drive this market growth. Growing demand for network security packages in the government sector acts as a market driver. The rising range of SMEs also will increase the adoption of network security software.

The speedy adoption of recent technology within the country and growing security specialization push the market forward - a surge in the adoption of cloud-based security technologies creating opportunities in the network security software market. The Network security software market Growth is based on integrating advanced deep learning and machine learning capabilities. Strict laws and norms also enhance the expansion of this market. Complexity related to the budget acts as a limiting issue for this market growth. High investment value conjointly hinders the development of this market.



Market Segmentation

The Global Network Security Software Market is segmented further based on Component, Deployment Mode, Organization, Vertical, and Geography.

By Component Type, the market is classified as Solutions and Services.

By Deployment Mode Type, the market is classified as On-premises and Cloud.

By Organization Type, the market is classified as Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprise.

By Vertical, the market is classified as Aerospace & Defense, Government, Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, and Others.

By Geography, America is projected to lead the market in the forecasted period.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Cisco Systems, SolarWinds, IBM, Trend Micro, FireMon, Symantec, FireEye, GFI Software, Avast Software, WatchGuard, Bitdefender, Webroot, AT&T, Qualys, etc.



Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA)

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Network Security Software Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using a Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Network Security and Privacy Concerns

4.1.2 Growing Demand in Government Sector

4.1.3 Rising in Adoption of Technology

4.1.4 Rising Concern among Enterprise

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Complexity Associated with Budget

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Strict Regulations and Norms

4.3.2 Adoption of Cloud-Based Technology

4.3.3 Rising Number of SME

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 High Investment Cost



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Network Security Software Market, By Component Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Firewalls

6.2.2 Antivirus/ Antimalware

6.2.3 Network Access Control

6.2.4 Data Loss Prevention

6.2.5 IDS/ IPS

6.2.6 Secure Web Gateways

6.2.7 DDos Mitigation

6.2.8 Unified Threat Management

6.2.9 Vulnerability Scanning

6.2.10 Sandboxing

6.2.11 Others (Compliance management, Uniform Resource Locator [URL] Filtering, Network, and Software Auditing)

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Professional

6.3.1.1 Design and Implementation

6.3.1.2 Consulting

6.3.1.3 Training and Education

6.3.1.4 Support and Maintenance

6.3.2 Managed Services



7 Global Network Security Software Market, By Deployment Mode Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 On-premises

7.3 Cloud



8 Global Network Security Software Market, By Organization Size Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprise

8.3 Large Enterprises



9 Global Network Security Software Market, By Vertical Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Aerospace & defense

9.3 Government

9.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

9.5 Information Technology and Telecommunication

9.6 Healthcare

9.7 Retail

9.8 Manufacturing

9.9 Energy and Utilities Others (ISP hosting, Media and Entertainment [including gaming], and Transport and Logistics)



10 Global Network Security Software Market, By Geography



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Strategic Initiatives

11.3.1 M&A and Investments

11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Cisco Systems

12.2 SolarWinds

12.3 IBM

12.4 Trend Micro

12.5 FireMon

12.6 Symantec

12.7 FireEye

12.8 GFI Software

12.9 Avast Software

12.10 WatchGuard

12.11 Bitdefender

12.12 Webroot

12.13 AT&T

12.14 Qualys

12.15 Juniper Networks

12.16 Comodo Security solution

12.17 Tenable Inc.

12.18 Armor defense Inc.

12.19 Torrid Networks

12.20 Fortinet Inc.

12.21 Netwrix Data security platform

12.22 Nmap

12.23 Symantec advanced threat protection

12.24 Darktrace

12.25 RSA NetWitness Network

13 Appendix



