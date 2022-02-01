The Worldwide Next Generation Computing Industry is Expected to Reach $7 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Next Generation Computing Market: Bio-Computing, Brain-Computer Interfaces, High Performance Computing, Nanocomputing, Neuromorphic Computing, Serverless Computing, Swarm Computing, and Quantum Computing 2022 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This next generation computing market report evaluates next generation computing technologies, use cases, and applications. Market readiness factors are considered along with the impact of different computational methods upon other emerging technologies.

The report provides analysis of leading-edge developments such as computer integration with human cognition via bio-computing and brain-computer interfaces. Other pioneering areas covered include leveraging developments in nanotechnology to develop more effective computing models and methods.

The report includes critical analysis of leading vendors and strategies. The report includes next generation computing market sizing for the period of 2022 - 2027.

Select Report Findings:

The neuromorphic computing market will reach $7.0 billion by 2027

by 2027 Swarm computing for the military segment will grow at 31.4% CAGR globally

Key swam computing components include optimization, clustering, scheduling, and routing

Banking, bioscience, and government sectors representing leading HPC verticals through 2027

Brain computer interface technology for repair/support of disabilities will reach nearly $1 billion by 2027

by 2027 Brain computer interface solutions in functional magnetic resonance imaging will reach $330 million by 2027

by 2027 Bio computing for molecular medicine and gene therapy will reach $17.8 and $10.5 billion respectively by2027

There are many technologies involved, including distributed computing (swarm computing), computational collaboration (bio-computing), improving performance of existing supercomputers, and completely new computer architectures such as those associated with quantum computing. Each of these approaches has their own advantages and disadvantages. Many of these different computing architectures and methods stand alone in terms of their ability to solve market problems.

Next generation computing technologies covered in this report include:

High Performance Computing

Quantum Computing

Neuromorphic Computing

Serverless Computing

Biocomputing

Nanocomputing

Brain Computer Interface

More than simply an amalgamation of technologies, the next generation computing market is characterized by many different approaches to solve a plethora of computational challenges. Common factors driving the market include the need for ever increasing computation speed and efficiency, reduced energy consumption, miniaturization, evolving architectures and business models.

High-performance Computing

High-performance computing (HPC) solves complex computational problems using supercomputers and parallel computational techniques, processing algorithms and systems. HPC leverages various techniques including computer modeling, simulation, and analysis to solve advanced computational problems and perform research activities while allowing usage of computing resources concurrently.

Quantum Computing

The commercial introduction of quantum computing is anticipated to both solve and create new problems as previously unsolvable problems will be solved. This multiplicity of developments with next generation computing makes it difficult for the enterprise or government user to make decisions about infrastructure, software, and services.

Biocomputing

Biocomputing refers to the construction and use of computers using biologically derived molecules including DNA and proteins to perform computational calculations such as storing, retrieving and processing data. The computing system functions more like a living organism or contains biological components.

Neuromorphic Computing

Neuromorphic computing refers to the implementation of neural systems such as perception, motor control, and multisensory integration for very large-scale integration systems combining analog circuits or digital circuits or mixed mode circuits, and software systems.

Neuromorphic computing leverages the techniques of neuromorphic engineering that takes inspiration from biology, physics, mathematics, computer science, and electronic engineering to develop artificial neural systems including vision systems, head-eye systems, auditory processors, and autonomous robots.

Nanocomputing

Nanocomputing refers to miniature computing devices (within 100 nanometers) that are used to perform critical tasks like representation and manipulation of data. Nanocomputing is expected to bring revolution in the way traditional computing is used in certain key industry verticals, allowing progress in device technology, computer architectures, and IC processing. This technology area will help to substantially progress implantable technologies inserted into the human body, primarily for various healthcare solutions.

