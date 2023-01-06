The Worldwide Nitrile Gloves Industry is Projected to Reach $16.9 Billion by 2031

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nitrile gloves Market By Type, By Product, By End-use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nitrile gloves market was valued at $9.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $16.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Powder-free and powdered nitrile gloves are two major types of gloves available in the market. Powdered nitrile gloves consist of cornstarch powder that acts as donning agent. The powder content in nitrile gloves depends upon its intended application. For instance, nitrile gloves used in hospitals and healthcare centres use high amount of powder content.



Nitrile gloves are anti-static in nature. They offer improved solvent resistance, is odour free, making them viable to be used across food and dairy applications. Nitrile gloves are capable of withstanding ISO Propyl Alcohol thus making them commonly used in the food industry.

Moreover, latex-free origin and production technology make these gloves ideal for surgeons or doctors that tend to have a latex allergy. Disposable nitrile gloves are synthetic gloves that are mainly used in dental applications. Nitrile gloves are capable of withstanding or offering resistance to solvents and chemicals, making them viable and the most widely used gloves by dental specialists and surgeons.

In addition, these gloves are manufactured and tested through a series of abrasion resistance tests and are approved by Food and Drug Administration for medical use. All these factors drive the growth of the global market. However, less tactile sensitivity than latex gloves is anticipated to hamper the market growth.



Conversely, the surge in demand for durable nitrile gloves is anticipated to offer new growth opportunities in the global nitrile gloves market. Durable nitrile gloves offer high durability and improved safety in comparison to disposable nitrile gloves. Durable nitrile gloves offer high protection level against rips, snags, and wear & tear. In addition, this type of nitrile gloves offers advanced protection owing to low acceptable quality level (AQL).

Durable nitrile gloves are recommended and widely used by healthcare professionals engaged in cancer treatment. Chemotherapy, a type of cancer treatment, includes the use of several cytotoxic drugs and some medical devices that tend to emit harmful rays causing skin-associated risk to healthcare professionals. Hence, the use of durable nitrile gloves minimizes occupational illness.



Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the nitrile gloves market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing nitrile gloves market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the nitrile gloves market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global nitrile gloves market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8v12xc

