The Worldwide Non-alcoholic Drinks Industry is Expected to Reach $1.28 Trillion by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.72% from 2020

The Global Non-alcoholic Drinks Market size was valued at USD927.50 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.72% during the forecast period to reach around USD1.28 trillion by 2026, on account of rising personal disposable income because of which people are shifting to healthier alternatives like fruit juices and energy drinks. Introducing a variety of innovative drinks in the market has led to the growth of the non-alcoholic drinks market. Moreover, many companies are seeking to provide offerings that satisfy the ever-growing consumer demand for both healthy and convenient options such as ready-to-drink (RTD) tea and coffee, herbal sparkling water, low-sugar smoothies, shakes, and juices. These rapid innovations led to an increase in the non-alcoholic drinks market.



Recent trend in the market shows that consumers are becoming more health conscious which is leading to an increase in the demand for nutritious drinks and low sugar non-alcoholic drinks due to which sports and energy drinks are expanding into the market. Consumers are shifting toward organic drinks that do not contain chemical ingredients. Drinks with all-natural ingredients, no artificial flavors and preservatives, natural pigments, fruit incorporations, and low carbohydrates increase the performance as well as energy of consumers throughout the day.



The Global Non-alcoholic Drinks Market was severely affected by the unexpected downfall in the sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which majorly affected the import-export of non-alcoholic drinks in the market. During the lockdown, the maximum volume of sale of non-alcoholic drinks is generated from fruit juice segment as it is healthier and boosts the immune system of people. Cancellation of the major events in sports like the World Cup 2020 and Olympics led to the downfall in sale of non-alcoholic drinks in the market.



The Global Non-alcoholic Drinks Market can be segregated into product type, distribution channels, and region. Regionally, the non-alcoholic drinks market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, South America is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR of over 6.00% during 2021E-2026F and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period due to an increase in the sale of functional drinks, energy drinks, and flavored drinks. Owing to their health benefit properties, the drinks are popular and highly acceptable in the region.



The Coca-Cala Company, PepsiCo, Inc., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd., Nestle S.A, Danone S.A., are few of the prominent players operating in the Global Non-alcoholic Drinks Market. Nestle S.A is also the most active companies in terms of product launches and marketing of their products. The development of non-alcoholic drinks products, to enhance the product portfolio and to capture untapped markets, has driven the growth in the Global Non-alcoholic Drinks Market. Similarly, to increase their portfolio, in March 2020, PepsiCo, Inc. acquired Rockstar, Inc. energy drinks for USD3.85 billion. Owing to the changing tastes and preferences of consumers, there have been rapid developments in non-alcoholic drinks products by various market players.



