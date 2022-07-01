The Worldwide Non-Meat Ingredients Industry is Projected to Reach $46.7 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Non-Meat Ingredients Market by Ingredient (Binders, Extenders, Fillers, Coloring & Flavoring Agents, Salts & Preservatives), Type (Beef, Pork, Mutton, Poultry), Product, Source (Plant, Chemical, Animal) & Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global non-meat ingredients market is estimated to be valued at USD 36.6 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 46.7 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

The ease of use and hassle-free preparation offered by meat products processed with non-meat ingredients has added to their growing popularity and demand. To cater to the ever-increasing demand for processed meat products, processing plants are adopting various ways to increase production. One such method is the use of non-meat ingredients during meat processing. Meat processing plants are recognizing the importance of non-meat ingredients and their effects on end products. Non-meat ingredients such as binders, fillers, extenders, coloring agents, texturing agents, flavoring agents, preservatives, and salts are used to enhance the quality of processed meat products.



Europe was observed to be the second largest market in terms of value, in 2021.



The food processing industry in Europe is facing many challenges, such as an increase in competition and changes in consumer trends. In response to these challenges, the food processing industry is intensifying and restructuring itself. Economic and social changes are also driving factors for increased food demand. Processed and frozen meat are gaining popularity as they are perceived as healthy by the masses and also because of the time constraints of consumers. Due to competition, companies are offering high-quality products with improved taste. Since the awareness about food safety has been increasing among people, their preference for processed meat is also increasing which is driving the market in Europe.



The fillers segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in terms of value.



The fillers segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in terms of value. Fillers are prominently found in processed meats and are used to increase the volume of meat products and reduce the price. The addition of meat in meat fillers is a common practice followed in developing nations as they aid in reducing the production costs in line with their financial stability.



The Raw fermented Sausages segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in terms of value.



Products of raw fermented meat do not require cooking or heat treatment in the processing stage and are normally consumed and distributed in their raw form. The chewy texture and tangy flavor that these products derive are due to the fermentation processes.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Brief Overview of the Non-Meat Ingredients Market

4.2 Asia-Pacific: Non-Meat Ingredients Market, by Ingredient and Country (2022)

4.3 Non-Meat Ingredients Market Size, by Ingredient, 2022 Vs. 2027 (USD Million)

4.4 Non-Meat Ingredients Market Size, by Meat Type, 2022 Vs. 2027 (USD Million)

4.5 Non-Meat Ingredients Market Share, by Ingredient and Region, 2022 Vs. 2027

4.6 Non-Meat Ingredients Market Size, by Product Type, 2022 Vs. 2027 (USD Million)

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Consumer Awareness Increases the Demand for Processed Meat Products

5.2.1.2 Rising Consumption of Convenience Foods Fuels the Growth of the Processed Meat and Non-Meat Ingredients Markets

5.2.1.3 Meat Processing Plants Prefer the Usage of Functional Non-Meat Ingredients During Processing

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Adherence to International Quality Standards and Regulations for Functional Non-Meat Ingredients Used in Meat Processing

5.2.2.2 Outbreaks of Livestock Diseases Adversely Affect the Processed Meat Supply Chain

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Exploring Technological Advancements to Develop New Product Lines

5.2.3.2 Increased Demand for Fast-Food Chains is Projected to Drive the Market

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Product Labeling

5.2.4.2 Increasing Demand for Meat Substitutes

5.2.4.3 Rising Vegetarian and Vegan Population is a Major Factor Limiting the Market Growth

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Trends Impacting Customers' Business

6.3 Value Chain

6.3.1 Research & Development

6.3.2 Sourcing of Raw Materials

6.3.3 Production & Processing

6.3.4 Distribution, Marketing, and Sales

6.4 Technology Analysis

6.5 Patent Analysis

6.6 Ecosystem Map and Supply Chain

6.6.1 Non-Meat Ingredients: Market Map of the Ecosystem

6.6.2 Non-Meat Ingredients: Market Map

6.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.7.2 Threat of Substitutes

6.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.7.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6.8 Trade Analysis

6.8.1 Poultry Meat

6.8.2 Beef Meat

6.9 Case Studies

6.9.1 Physicochemical Properties and Sensory Evaluation of Non-Meat Ingredients in Chicken Sausage

6.9.2 to Take a Comprehensive Look at the Us Fresh Meat Case

6.10 Pricing Analysis

6.10.1 Average Selling Price Trend Analysis

6.11 Regulatory Framework

6.11.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

6.11.1.1 North America

6.11.1.2 Europe

6.11.1.3 Asia-Pacific

6.12 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

6.12.1 Key Stakeholders in the Buying Process

6.12.2 Buying Criteria

6.13 Key Conferences & Events, 2022-2023

7 Non-Meat Ingredients Market, by Source

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Chemical Substances

7.2.1 Sodium Chloride is More Effective Than Potassium Chloride in Promoting Meat Protein Functionality

7.3 Animal Origin

7.3.1 Non-Meat Ingredients of Animal Origin are Used for Specific Meat Preparations

7.4 Plant Origin

7.4.1 Spices are the Most Used Plant Origin Products for Non-Meat Ingredients

8 Non-Meat Ingredients Market, by Ingredient

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Binders

8.2.1 Growing Demand from the Meat Processing Sector Drives the Growth of the Segment

8.3 Fillers

8.3.1 Cost-Reducing Feature of Fillers is Fueling Their Demand

8.4 Extenders

8.4.1 Extenders Have a Major Role in Improving the Nutrition Profile of Meat Products

8.5 Flavoring Agents

8.5.1 Flavoring Agents' Role in Strengthening the Meat Flavor is Propelling Their Demand

8.6 Coloring Agents

8.6.1 Coloring Agents are Applied to Enhance the Appearance of Meat Products

8.7 Preservatives

8.7.1 Enhancing the Shelf-Life of the Product Encourages Manufacturers to Incorporate Preservatives

8.8 Salts

8.8.1 Salt is Used by Manufacturers as It Improves the Basic Taste of Products

8.9 Texturing Agents

8.9.1 Growing Demand from Millennials for Meat Products Augments the Growth of the Segment

9 Non-Meat Ingredients Market, by Product Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Fresh Processed Meat

9.2.1 Low-Cost Fresh Processed Meat Products are Added Along with Non-Meat Ingredients in Larger Quantities for the Increment in Their Volume

9.3 Raw-Cooked Meat

9.3.1 Raw-Cooked Meat is Normally Available in the Market in the Form of Sausages, Canned Products, Meatballs, or Meatloaves

9.4 Pre-Cooked Meat

9.4.1 Pre-Cooked Meat Products Utilize the Greatest Variety of Meat, Animal By-Products, and Non-Meat Ingredients

9.5 Raw Fermented Sausages

9.5.1 Products of Raw Fermented Meat Do Not Require Cooking or Heat Treatment in the Processing Stage

9.6 Cured Meat

9.6.1 Curing of Meat is Normally Done with Sodium Nitrite (Nano?) and Common Salt (NaCl)

9.7 Dried Meat

9.7.1 Dried Meat Has a Significantly Longer Shelf-Life Than Fresh Meat

9.8 Other Product Types

10 Non-Meat Ingredients Market, by Meat Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Beef

10.2.1 Market Growth for Beef is High in Most Regions due to Lower Costs, Ease of Availability, and Taste Preferences

10.3 Pork

10.3.1 Products Such as Sausages, Hams, Smoked Pork, and Bacon are Examples of Processed Pork Using Non-Meat Ingredients

10.4 Mutton

10.4.1 The Mild Flavor of Lamb is Preferred in Most Western Countries, while the Stronger Flavor of Mutton is Considered Desirable in Many Middle and Far Eastern Countries

10.5 Poultry

10.5.1 Poultry is Initially Graded by Plant Employees Specifically Authorized by the Usda

10.6 Other Meat Types

10.6.1 Camel Meat is an Ethnic Food Consumed Across the Arid Regions of the Middle East and Northeast Africa

11 Non-Meat Ingredients Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Evaluation Framework

12.3 Market Share Analysis

12.4 Key Player Strategies

12.5 Revenue Analysis of Key Players

12.6 Company Quadrant Evaluation (Key Players)

12.6.1 Stars

12.6.2 Emerging Leaders

12.6.3 Pervasive Players

12.6.4 Emerging Leaders

12.6.5 Competitive Benchmarking

12.7 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Startups/SMEs)

12.7.1 Progressive Companies

12.7.2 Starting Blocks

12.7.3 Responsive Companies

12.7.4 Dynamic Companies

12.7.5 Competitive Benchmarking

12.8 Product Footprints (Key Players)

12.9 Competitive Scenario

12.9.1 Deals

12.9.2 New Product Launches

12.9.3 Other Developments

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Dow

13.1.2 Kerry Group

13.1.3 Associated British Foods plc

13.1.4 Wiberg GmbH

13.1.5 Essentia Protein Solutions

13.1.6 Advanced Food Systems

13.1.7 Ingredion

13.1.8 Adm

13.1.9 Basf Se

13.1.10 Dsm

13.1.11 J. Rettenmaier & Sohne GmbH + Co Kg

13.1.12 Wenda Ingredients

13.1.13 Nassau Foods

13.1.14 Foodchem International Corporation

13.1.15 Palsgaard

13.1.16 Stockmeier Group

13.1.17 Sms

13.1.18 Hydrosol GmbH & Co. Kg

13.1.19 Fiberstar

13.1.20 Nikken Foods

14 Adjacent and Related Markets

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Limitations

14.3 Specialty Ingredients Market

14.3.1 Market Definition

14.3.2 Market Overview

14.4 Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Market

14.4.1 Market Definition

15 Appendix

