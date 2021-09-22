The Worldwide Nutritional Supplements Industry is Expected to Reach $505.4 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Nutritional Supplements Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Sports Nutrition, Fat Burner, Dietary Supplements, Functional Foods), by Consumer Group, by Formulation, by Sales Channel, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nutritional supplements market size is expected to reach USD 505.4 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028. Growing awareness on health and wellbeing along with the growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as obesity and diabetes is driving the market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, obesity prevalence was 30.5% in 1999 - 2000 which increased to 42.4% in 2017 - 2018. Consumers are actively treating chronic conditions at home with food and beverages. These chronic conditions are not only limited to lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and obesity but also include blood pressure, anxiety, depression, stress, and joint pain.



There is a rise in the consumption of immunity-boosting supplements among consumers due to the spread of COVID-19. This, in turn, is estimated to drive the market over the forecast period. Moreover, supporting government initiatives to promote a healthy lifestyle and nutrition is estimated to drive the market. For instance, in November 2020, the U.K. government announced its plans to roll out free Vitamin D supplements to the elderly and population who are deemed extremely vulnerable to COVID-19. Many studies suggest that vitamin D could have a positive impact on COVID-19 patients. Furthermore, in April 2017, the Government of Scotland distributed free vitamin supplements to pregnant women in Scotland.



The growing number of product launches, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions is boosting the adoption of nutritional supplements. For instance, in February 2019, Tilray, Inc. a Canadian pharmaceutical and cannabis company, acquired Manitoba Harvest, a hemp food manufacturer. In October 2020, Health XP launched Shield Whey, a whey protein powder with immunity-boosting vitamins such as vitamin C, vitamin K, and vitamin E. In March 2020, PepsiCo announced the agreement to acquire Rockstar Energy Beverages for USD 3.9 billion.



Nutritional Supplements Market Report Highlights

The functional foods segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 60.0% in 2020

The adults segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas the children segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

The powder segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas the capsules segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 due to increasing awareness on health and wellness, growing disposable income, and availability of a large number of nutritional supplements in the region

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Global Nutritional Supplements Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent market outlook

3.1.2 Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.3 Industry Challenges

3.4 Global Nutritional Supplements Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.4.2 PESTEL Analysis

3.4.3 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.5 User Perspective Analysis

3.6 Reimbursement Framework

3.7 Regulatory Framework



Chapter 4 Global Nutritional Supplements Market: Competitive Analysis

4.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

4.2 Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, market leaders, emerging players)

4.3 Vendor Landscape

4.3.1 Public Companies

4.3.1.1 Company Market Position Analysis

4.3.1.2 Company Market Ranking, By Region

4.3.2 Private Companies

4.3.2.1 Regional network map

4.3.2.2 Company market position analysis



Chapter 5 Global Nutritional Supplements Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Definitions & Scope

5.2 Global Nutritional Supplements Market: Product Market Share Analysis, 2020 and 2028

5.3 Sports Nutrition

5.4 Fat Burners

5.5 Dietary Supplements

5.6 Functional Food



Chapter 6 Global Nutritional supplements Market: Consumer Group Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Definitions & Scope

6.2 Global Nutritional Supplements Market: Consumer Group Market Share Analysis

6.3 Infants

6.3.1 Infants market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.4 Children

6.4.1 Children market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.5 Adults

6.5.1 Adults market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.6 Pregnant

6.6.1 Pregnant market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.7 Geriatric

6.7.1 Geriatric market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Global Nutritional supplements Market: Formulation Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Definitions & Scope

7.2 Global Nutritional Supplements Market: Formulation Market Share Analysis

7.3 Tablets

7.3.1 Tablets market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.4 Capsules

7.4.1 Capsules market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.5 Powders

7.5.1 Powders market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.6 Softgels

7.6.1 Softgels market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.7 Liquids

7.7.1 Liquids market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.8 Others

7.8.1 Others market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 8 Global Nutritional supplements Market: Sales Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1 Definitions & Scope

8.2 Global Nutritional Supplements Market: Sales Channel Market Share Analysis

8.3 Brick & Mortar

8.3.1 Brick & Mortar market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

8.3.1 Direct selling market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

8.3.2 Chemist/Pharmacist market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

8.3.3 Health food shops market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

8.3.4 Hypermarkets market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

8.3.5 Supermarkets market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

8.4 E-commerce

8.4.1 E-commerce market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 9 Global Nutritional supplements Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, By Product, Consumer Group, Formulation and Sales Channel



Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Amway

10.1.1 Company overview

10.1.2 Financial performance

10.1.3 Product benchmarking

10.1.4 Strategic initiatives

10.2 Abbott Nutrition

10.2.1 Company overview

10.2.2 Financial performance

10.2.3 Product benchmarking

10.2.4 Strategic initiatives

10.3 Nestle

10.3.1 Company overview

10.3.2 Financial performance

10.3.3 Product benchmarking

10.3.4 Strategic initiatives

10.4 Herbalife International of America, Inc

10.4.1 Company overview

10.4.2 Financial performance

10.4.3 Product benchmarking

10.4.4 Strategic initiatives

10.5 Glanbia plc.

10.5.1 Company overview

10.5.2 Financial performance

10.5.3 Product benchmarking

10.5.4 Strategic initiatives

