The Worldwide OEM Electronics Assembly Market 2022: A Unique Database Providing Global Electronics Assembly Data of 384 of the World's Leading OEM Outsourcing Companies

The worldwide electronics assembly market is substantial in size, approximately $1.4 trillion dollars in terms of cost of goods sold (COGS) as of 2021. The market has been expanding rapidly but changing in composition both in terms of outsourcing partnerships with in-house manufacturing. Also, moves are being made annually with regard to the manufacturing country of origin based on total cost.
The report segments the worldwide electronics assembly value into seven unique markets
- Automotive
- Communications
- Computers/Peripherals
- Consumer Electronics
- Industrial
- Medical
- Aerospace/Military/Other Transportation
The following production data is given for the leading OEMs within each product/market segment
- COGS Assembly Revenue
- Electronics COGS Assembly Revenue
- Outsourced/In-Housed Assembly Revenue
- Assembly Revenue by 3 Regions
- Assembly Revenue by 46 Products
The leading OEMs for each segment are chosen not only for their size, but also for their leadership within their industry segment, growth potential, profitability, and inclination to outsource electronics assembly.
Database Highlights
- Product Segment Analysis, 2021
- Automotive
- Communications
- Computers/Peripherals
- Consumer Electronics
- Industrial
- Medical
- Aerospace/Military/Other Transportation
- Company-Level Analysis, 2021
- COGS Assembly Revenue
- Electronics COGS Assembly Revenue
- Outsourced/In-House Assembly Revenue
- Assembly Revenue by 3 Regions
- Assembly Revenue by 46 Products
Key Topics Covered:
Worksheet 1: Automotive
- Automotive Engine Controls
- Automotive Instruments
- Automotive Safety
- Automotive Entertainment
- Total Automotive
- Automotive Summary
Worksheet 2: Communications
- Mobile Phones
- Infrastructure
- Other Phones
- Enterprise LANs
- Wireless LANs
- DSL/Cable Modems
- PBX/CPE Systems
- Carrier-Class
- Other Communications
- Total Communications Summary
Worksheet 3: Computer/Peripherals
- Notebooks
- Desktops
- Tablets/E-readers
- Servers
- Workstations
- ESS
- Monitors
- Printers
- E-Readers
- Other Computer
- Total Computer Summary
Worksheet 4: Consumer Electronics
- Digital TV
- MP3/4
- Smart Home/AV/Wearables
- Games
Worksheet 5: Industrial
- Process Control
- Test & Measurement
- Other Industrial
- Clean Energy
- Total Industrial Summary
Worksheet 6: Medical
- Monitoring
- Therapeutic
- Diagnostics/Surgical
- Total Medical Summary
Worksheet 7: Aerospace/Military/Other
- Transportation
- In-Flight Entertainment
- Navigation Systems
- Weapons
- C3 Systems
- Other Military
- Other Aerospace/Other Transportation
- Total Aerospace/Military/Other
- Transportation
Worksheet 8: World Total
- Total Production Assembly Value by Region
- EMS Assembly Value by Region
- In-House Assembly Value by Region
- Total Assembly Value by Market
- Segment/Product
Companies Mentioned
- BMW
- Hella
- Nissan
- Sony
- Volvo
- Accton
- ADTRAN
- Apple
- Avaya
- Ciena
- D-Link
- Huawei
- Lenovo
- Mitel
- NEC
- Comm
- Poly
- Qorvo
- realme
- Ribbon
- Telent
- Vtech
- Xiaomi
- ZTE
- Acer
- Amazon
- Canon
- Cisco
- Epson
- HPE
- Huawei
- IBM
- Inspur
- Intel
- Lenovo
- MiTac
- NEC
- Oracle
- Qisda
- Ricoh
- Sony
- TPV
- Unisys
- Xerox
- Acer
- Amazon
- Amtran
- Apple
- Garmin
- Humax
- Nikon
- Qisda
- Roku
- Sony
- Tatung
- TomTom
- TPV
- Yamaha
- ABB
- ALSTOM
- ASML
- Eaton
- Fanuc
- IGT
- Itron
- JEOL
- LONGi
- NCR
- NEC
- Nichia
- Omron
- SMIC
- Yingli
- Amgen
- CONMED
- Masimo
- ResMed
- Roche
- Boeing
- Corp.
- Saab
- SAFRAN
- SpaceX
- Thales
- Yamaha
- Israel Aerospace
- Zimmer Biomet
- Robert Bosch
- Pitney Bowes
- Quanta Computer
- Terumo Corp.
- Waters Corporation
- Boeing Defense
- Becton Dickinson
- Compal Electronics
- Mitsui Engineering
- Thermo Fisher
- Smiths Group
- Bharat Heavy
- Tesla, Inc.
- Apple, Inc.
- DaVita Inc.
- Baxter International
- Lennox Intl.
- Abbott Labs
- Konica Minolta
- Suzuki Motor
- Qiagen N.V.
- Arista Networks
- Boston Scientific
- Airbus SE
- Maruti Suzuki
- Delphi Technology
- Datang Telecom
- Vestas Wind
- Deere & Co.
- Smith & Nephew
- Rohde & Schwarz
- NetApp, Inc.
- Fitbit, Inc.
- Kyocera
- Toshiba
- Alibaba
- Toshiba
- Aerospace
- Aerospace/Other
- China Aerospace
- Volkswagen AG
- Cardinal Health
- National Instruments
- EchoStar
- Navistar International
- JA Solar Technology
- Sun Pharmaceuticals
- Schlumberger
- Hologic, Inc.
- HP, Inc.
- Communcations
- Logitech
- BOE Technology
- Technicolor
- UTStarcom
- Hasee Computer
- Casio Computer
- Eaton Corp.
- Ebara Corp.
- Omron Corp.
- Denso Corporation
- LG Electronics
- Diebold
- And More
