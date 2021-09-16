The Worldwide Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Industry is Expected to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics Market 2020-2030 by Component (Hardware, Platform, Network, Services), Connectivity (Cellular, Satellite), Industry Vertical, Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global off-highway vehicle (OHV) telematics market will reach $3,809.6 million by 2030, growing by 11.4% annually over 2020-2030, owing to cost reduction from telematics, technological advancements, rising electrification in automobiles, and the growing government initiatives to improve off-highway vehicles' safety and security.

The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global OHV telematics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year because 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global OHV telematics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Connectivity, Industry Vertical, Sales Channel, and Region.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Component

3.1 Market Overview by Component

3.2 Hardware & Devices

3.3 Telematics Platform

3.4 Telematics Network

3.5 Support & Services



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Connectivity

4.1 Market Overview by Connectivity

4.2 Cellular Connectivity

4.2.1 3G Cellular Network

4.2.2 4G Cellular Network

4.2.3 Other Cellular Networks

4.3 Satellite Connectivity



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Industry Vertical

5.1 Market Overview by Industry Vertical

5.2 Construction Industry

5.3 Agriculture

5.4 Mining Industry

5.5 Forestry

5.6 Other Industry Verticals



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Sales Channel

6.1 Market Overview by Sales Channel

6.2 OEM Sales

6.3 Aftermarket Sales



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

7.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2030

7.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country

7.2.1 Overview of North America Market

7.2.2 U.S.

7.2.3 Canada

7.2.4 Mexico

7.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country

7.3.1 Overview of European Market

7.3.2 Germany

7.3.3 U.K.

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

7.3.8 Rest of European Market

7.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country

7.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

7.4.2 Japan

7.4.3 China

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 India

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

7.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America Market

7.6 MEA Market 2019-2030 by Country

7.6.1 UAE

7.6.2 Saudi Arabia

7.6.3 South Africa

7.6.4 Other National Markets



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

8.3 Company Profiles

CalAmp Corp.

Caterpillar Inc.

Deere & Company

Harman International Industries Inc

Hitachi Construction Machinery

JCB

Komatsu Ltd.

Leica Geosystems

MiX Telematics Limited

Omnitracs, LLC

Orbcomm Inc.

Stoneridge, Inc.

Teletrac Navman

Topcon Corporation

Trackunit A/S

Verizon Communication Inc.

Volvo Construction Equipment

