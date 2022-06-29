The Worldwide On-call Scheduling Software Industry is Expected to Reach $21.8 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "On-call Scheduling Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component, by Deployment, by Application, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global on-call scheduling software market size is expected to reach USD 21.80 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 35.3% from 2022 to 2030.

The market growth can be attributed to the rising need for on-call scheduling software in hospitals and healthcare centers to manage appointment schedules, allocate medical staff, and automate administrative workflows. Furthermore, the changing business needs have prompted numerous organizations to adopt digitization in their business processes. This, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for cloud-based on-call scheduling software during the forecast period.



Many on-call scheduling software providers are focused on enhancing their product portfolio to provide better workflow and incident management across teams. For instance, in November 2021, Everbridge, Inc., an on-call scheduling software provider, announced the launch of the Digital Operations Platform, which helps organizations to save time and money and maintain their revenue streams. The platform extends Everbridge, Inc.'s Critical Event Management (CEM) for Digital solutions to automate and streamline incident management across teams and enable organizations to innovate and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives.



On-call scheduling software offers on-call rotation management services that enable admins to easily maintain and move shifts in the calendar to ensure that there are no gaps in the coverage. Moreover, the main differences between homegrown solutions and purpose-built-on-call scheduling software are automation and flexibility. Through alert automation, users can optimize both technological and human workflows simultaneously.



The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to unfold new growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period. Several businesses and hospitals are adopting on-call scheduling software to effectively manage their staff and provide patient care and satisfaction with more effective communications. Therefore, market players are also responding to the changing requirements of their clients and diversifying their solutions and services to provide better agility and flexibility in staff management.



On-Call Scheduling Software Market Report Highlights

The solutions segment is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period as numerous businesses are widely adopting on-call scheduling solutions to connect their employees and technology through integrated workflows and transparency.

Numerous small & medium enterprises across the globe are focusing on moving their existing applications to the cloud and introducing new cloud applications into their business operations. This, as a result, is expected to create growth opportunities for the cloud-based segment.

Healthcare organizations use on-call scheduling solutions to effectively manage resources, reduce scheduling friction, boost employee morale, address scheduling irregularities, and improve patient care.

In the North American region, factors such as the widespread use of online booking systems in various service-based businesses and the early adoption of digitalization are expected to contribute to market growth.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 On-call Scheduling Software Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 On-call Scheduling Software Market-Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Vendor landscape

3.4 On-call Scheduling Software Market-Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Increasing need to optimize business performance

3.4.1.2 Growth in the adoption of m-health apps

3.4.2 Market challenge analysis

3.4.2.1 Lack of data network infrastructure

3.5 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.6 On-call Scheduling Software Market-Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7 On-call Scheduling Software Market - Key Company Ranking/Company Market Share Analysis, 2019

3.8 On-call Scheduling Software Market-PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 On-call Scheduling Software Component Outlook

4.1 On-call Scheduling Software Market Share by Component, 2021

4.2 Solutions

4.2.1 On-call scheduling solutions market, 2017-2030

4.3 Services

4.3.1 On-call scheduling services market, 2017-2030



Chapter 5 On-call Scheduling Deployment Outlook

5.1 On-call Scheduling Software Market Shar by Deployment, 2021

5.2 Cloud-based

5.2.1 Cloud-based on-call scheduling software market, 2017-2030

5.3 On-premise

5.3.1 On-premise on-call scheduling software market, 2017-2030



Chapter 6 On-call Scheduling Software Application Outlook

6.1 On-call Scheduling Software Market Share by Application, 2021

6.2 Business

6.2.1 On-call scheduling software market in business, 2017-2030

6.3 Medical

6.3.1 On-call scheduling software market in medical, 2017-2030

6.4 Others

6.4.1 On-call scheduling software market in other applications, 2017-2030



Chapter 7 On-call Scheduling Software Regional Outlook



Chapter 8 Competitive Analysis

8.1 Recent Developments and Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

8.2 Company Market Share Analysis, 2021

8.3 Competitive Dashboard Analysis

8.4 Company Market Positioning Analysis

8.5 List of Key Emerging Companies/Technology Disruptors/Innovators

8.6 Company Geographical Presence



Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Call Division of AMTELCO

9.1.1 Company overview

9.1.2 Product benchmarking

9.1.3 Strategic initiatives

9.2 Ambs Call Center

9.2.1 Company overview

9.2.2 Product benchmarking

9.2.3 Strategic initiatives

9.3 Central Logic Inc.

9.3.1 Company overview

9.3.2 Product benchmarking

9.3.3 Strategic initiatives

9.4 Everbridge, Inc.

9.4.1 Company overview

9.4.2 Financial performance

9.4.3 Product benchmarking

9.4.4 Strategic initiatives

9.5 Kronos Incorporated

9.5.1 Company overview

9.5.2 Product benchmarking

9.5.3 Strategic initiatives

9.6 Lightning Bolt Solutions

9.6.1 Company overview

9.6.2 Product benchmarking

9.6.3 Strategic initiatives

9.7 MDsyncNET

9.7.1 Company overview

9.7.2 Product benchmarking

9.7.3 Strategic initiatives

9.8 OpenTempo

9.8.1 Company overview

9.8.2 Product benchmarking

9.8.3 Strategic initiatives

9.9 ServiceNow, Inc.

9.9.1 Company overview

9.9.2 Financial performance

9.9.3 Product benchmarking

9.9.4 Strategic initiatives

9.10 Shift Administrators LLC

9.10.1 Company overview

9.10.2 Product benchmarking

9.11 Spok, Inc.

9.11.1 Company overview

9.11.2 Financial performance

9.11.3 Product benchmarking

9.11.4 Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gw9bnf

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets