The Worldwide Optical Coatings Industry is Expected to Reach $19 Billion by 2026

The optical coatings market size is projected to grow from USD 12.6 billion in 2021 to USD 19.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.5%.

The optical coatings market is witnessing high growth owing to growing demand for optical coatings in industrial applications from emerging economies of APAC and Europe are the major drivers for the growth of the optical coatings market.



Optical coatings are a process of blending a thin layer of films on optical components, such as lens and mirrors, to intensify the reflection and transmission characteristics of the optical system. They normally contain layers of various metallic and dielectric materials such as titanium dioxide, silicon dioxide, and aluminum piled together according to the end-use application.



Optical coatings are thin layers of special materials deposited on various optical components and devices that are used as alternatives to traditional coatings, which are used to enhance the reflection and transmission properties of the component's surface. The growth of the electronics & semiconductor, military & defense, transportation, and other end-use industries is propelling the demand for optical coatings significantly. All these factors are expected to drive the market for optical coatings market.



Vacuum deposition is the largest technology segment of the optical coatings market



The optical coatings market is segmented on the basis of technology into vacuum deposition, E-beam evaporation, sputtering process, and ion-assisted deposition (IAD). Vacuum Deposition holds the major market share of the overall optical coatings market owing to its ability to cure at room temperatures, improved reliability, and increased thermal and mechanical strength of electronic devices.



AR Coatings is the largest type segment of the optical coatings market



The optical coatings market is segmented on the basis of type into AR coatings, high reflective coatings, transparent conductive coatings, filter coatings, beamsplitter coatings, EC coatings, and others. AR coatings type segment holds major market share of the overall optical coatings market owing to its ability to provide high-quality coatings with high transmission power and low reflection power on components such as lenses, mirrors, and display screens used in various industrial and consumer applications. These factors are fueling the growth of AR coatings in the global optical coatings market.



Electronics & semiconductor is the largest end-use industry segment of the optical coatings market



The optical coatings market is segmented on the basis of end-use industry into electronics & semiconductor, military & defense, transportation, telecom/optical communication, infrastructure, solar power, medical, and others. Electronics & semiconductor end-use industry segment holds major market share of the overall optical coatings market owing to the increasing demand for highly resistant and high dielectric strength coating layers in photovoltaic (PV) cells, electronics assemblies, ICs, and other optoelectronic devices. These factors are fueling the growth of the optical coatings market in the electronics & semiconductor industry.



North America is the largest market for optical coatings market



North America is the largest market for optical coatings during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the growing demand from the electronics & semiconductor industry and the increasing contribution of government and major players for commercializing optical coatings in the region.



Moreover, stringent environmental and government regulations, such as Architectural and Industrial Maintenance (AIM) Coatings for Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) content limits and the United States Munitions List (USML) that regulate optical technology along with coating exports under the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) fuel the market growth for optical coatings in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Optical Coatings Market

4.2 Optical Coatings Market, by Region

4.3 Optical Coatings Market, by Technology

4.4 Optical Coatings Market, by Type

4.5 Optical Coatings Market, by End-Use Industry

4.6 Optical Coatings Market: Emerging Vs. Mature Markets

4.7 Optical Coatings Market in North America, 2020

4.8 Optical Coatings Market, Regional Snapshot

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rise in Demand for Optical Coatings from Electronics & Semiconductor Industry

5.2.1.2 Growing Solar Power Industry to Drive the Market

5.2.1.3 Technological Advancement in Optical Equipment and Fabrication Process

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

5.2.2.2 High R&D and Equipment Cost

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Advanced Automotive Electronics

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Stringent Government Regulations

5.2.4.2 Maintaining the Environmental Durability of Optical Coatings

5.3 YC-YCC Drivers

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.4.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.4.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.5 Supply Chain Analysis

5.5.1 Prominent Companies

5.5.2 Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

5.6 Market Mapping/Ecosystem Map

5.7 Tariff and Regulatory Analysis

5.8 Pricing Analysis

5.9 Trade Analysis

5.9.1 Hs Code - Import

5.9.2 Hs Code Used For- Export

5.10 Case Study

5.11 Patent Analysis

5.12 COVID-19 Impact on the Optical Coatings Market

5.13 Optical Coatings Market: Realistic, Pessimistic, Optimistic, and Non-COVID-19 Scenarios

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Solar Power Industry

6.2 Military & Defense

6.3 Electronics & Semiconductor

7 Optical Coatings Market, by Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Vacuum Deposition Technology

7.3 E-Beam Evaporation Technology

7.4 Sputtering Process

7.5 Ion-Assisted Deposition (IAD) Technology

8 Optical Coatings Market, by Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 AR Coatings

8.3 High Reflective Coatings

8.4 Transparent Conductive Coatings

8.5 Filter Coatings

8.6 Beamsplitter Coatings

8.7 EC Coatings

8.8 Others

9 Optical Coatings Market, by End-Use Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Electronics & Semiconductor

9.3 Military & Defense

9.4 Transportation

9.5 Telecommunication/Optical Communication

9.6 Infrastructure

9.7 Solar Power

9.8 Medical

9.9 Others

10 Optical Coatings Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Share Analysis of Top 5 Players

11.3 Market Evaluation Framework

11.4 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Market Players

11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

11.5.1 Visionary Leaders

11.5.2 Dynamic Differentiators

11.5.3 Emerging Companies

11.5.4 Innovators

11.6 Competitive Scenario

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Dupont

12.1.2 PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

12.1.3 Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

12.1.4 Zeiss International

12.1.5 Newport Corporation

12.1.6 Inrad Optics, Inc.

12.1.7 Artemis Optical Limited

12.1.8 Abrisa Technologies

12.1.9 Reynard Corporation

12.1.10 II-VI Aerospace & Defense

12.2 Other Players

12.2.1 Cascade Optical Corporation

12.2.2 Beneq

12.2.3 Materion Corporation

12.2.4 Deposition Sciences, Inc. (DSI)

12.2.5 Lambda Research Optics Inc.

12.2.6 MLD Technologies, LLC

12.2.7 Evaporated Coatings, Inc.

12.2.8 Andover Corporation

12.2.9 Visimax Technologies Inc.

12.2.10 Ophir Optronics Solutions Ltd

12.2.11 Janos Technology LLC

12.2.12 Denton Vacuum

12.2.13 Nano Quarz Wafer

12.2.14 Alluxa

12.2.15 Berliner Glas Group

13 Adjacent Markets: Vacuum Evaporators Market

14 Adjacent Markets: Vapor Deposition Market

15 Adjacent Markets: Conformal Coatings Market

16 Appendix

