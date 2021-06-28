The Worldwide Osteoarthritis Industry is Expected to Reach $10.92 Billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.85% from 2021

DUBLIN, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Osteoarthritis Market (IA Injections, NSAIDs & Analgesics): Insights, Trends & Forecast (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global osteoarthritis market revenues are forecasted to touch US$10.92 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.85% for the period spanning from 2021 to 2025.

Factors such as the increasing occurrence of osteoarthritis, the growing geriatric population, rising healthcare expenditure per capita, the growing obese population, and improving consumer confidence index are expected to drive the market growth. However, the growth of the industry would be challenged by associated business risk, patient health-associated risk and stringent regulations. A few notable trends include growth in pharmaceutical R&D expenditures, progressing product pipeline, advancement in osteoarthritis treatments and growth in online pharmaceutical sales.

In 2020, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has created an unfavorable impact on the market as osteoarthritis therapeutics sales declined during Q1-2020.

The global osteoarthritis market by treatment type is segmented into categories i.e. IA Injections (corticosteroids and HA) and Drugs (NSAIDs & Analgesics). Among them, IA injections held the largest share of the industry revenues due to the growth in the prevalence of joint disorders across the world.

The fastest-growing regional market is North America. The growth was supported by growth in the geriatric population, the surge in HA injections demand, rise in sports injuries and development in the e-commerce industry. The U.S. is the largest market and is already well-penetrated at developed market levels

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global osteoarthritis market, segmented into IA Injections and Drugs (Analgesics and NSAIDs).

The major regional markets ( North America , Europe and Asia-Pacific ) have been analysed along with country coverage of US.

, and ) have been analysed along with country coverage of US. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analysed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players i.e. Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Pfizer Inc. and Sanofi S.A. are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

2. Global Osteoarthritis Market Analysis

2.1 Global Osteoarthritis Market Value

2.2 Global Osteoarthritis Market Value Forecast

2.3 Global Osteoarthritis Market Value by Anatomy Type

2.3.1 Global Knee Osteoarthritis Market Value

2.3.2 Global Knee Osteoarthritis Market Value Forecast

2.3.3 Global Knee Osteoarthritis Market Value by Region

2.4 Global Osteoarthritis Market Value by Treatment Type

2.4.1 Global Osteoarthritis IA Injections Market Value

2.4.2 Global Osteoarthritis IA Injections Market Value Forecast

2.4.3 Global Osteoarthritis Drugs Market Value

2.4.4 Global Osteoarthritis Drugs Market Value Forecast

2.4.5 Global Osteoarthritis Drugs Market Value by Type

2.4.6 Global Osteoarthritis NSAIDs Market Value

2.4.7 Global Osteoarthritis NSAIDs Market Value Forecast

2.4.8 Global Osteoarthritis Analgesics Market Value

2.4.9 Global Osteoarthritis Analgesics Market Value Forecast

2.4.10 Global Osteoarthritis Drugs Market Value by Route of Administration

2.4.11 Global Osteoarthritis Parenteral Drugs Market Value

2.4.12 Global Osteoarthritis Parenteral Drugs Market Value Forecast

2.4.13 Global Osteoarthritis Oral Drugs Market Value

2.4.14 Global Osteoarthritis Oral Drugs Market Value Forecast

2.5 Global Osteoarthritis Market Value by Distribution Channels

2.6 Global Osteoarthritis Market Value by Region

3. Regional Osteoarthritis Market Analysis

3.1 North America

3.1.1 North America Osteoarthritis Market Value

3.1.2 North America Osteoarthritis Market Value Forecast

3.1.3 North America Osteoarthritis Market Value by Anatomy Type

3.1.4 North America Knee Osteoarthritis Market Value

3.1.5 North America Knee Osteoarthritis Market Value Forecast

3.1.6 North America Osteoarthritis Market Value by Country

3.1.7 The U.S. Osteoarthritis Market Value

3.1.8 The U.S. Osteoarthritis Market Value Forecast

3.1.9 The U.S. Osteoarthritis Market Value by Treatment Type

3.1.10 The U.S. Osteoarthritis IA Injections Market Value

3.1.11 The U.S. Osteoarthritis IA Injections Market Value Forecast

3.1.12 The U.S. Osteoarthritis Drugs Market Value

3.1.13 The U.S. Osteoarthritis Drugs Market Value Forecast

3.1.14 The U.S. Osteoarthritis Drugs Market Value by Type

3.1.15 The U.S. Osteoarthritis NSAIDs Market Value

3.1.16 The U.S. Osteoarthritis NSAIDs Market Value Forecast

3.1.17 The U.S. Osteoarthritis Analgesics Market Value

3.1.18 The U.S. Osteoarthritis Analgesics Market Value Forecast

3.2 Europe

3.2.1 Europe Osteoarthritis Market Value

3.2.2 Europe Osteoarthritis Market Value Forecast

3.2.3 Europe Osteoarthritis Market Value by Anatomy Type

3.2.4 Europe Knee Osteoarthritis Market Value

3.2.5 Europe Knee Osteoarthritis Market Value Forecast

3.3 Asia-Pacific

3.3.1 Asia-Pacific Osteoarthritis Market Value

3.3.2 Asia-Pacific Osteoarthritis Market Value Forecast

3.3.3 Asia-Pacific Osteoarthritis Market Value by Anatomy Type

3.3.4 Asia-Pacific Knee Osteoarthritis Market Value

3.3.5 Asia-Pacific Knee Osteoarthritis Market Value Forecast

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Inclining Occurrence of Osteoarthritis

4.1.2 Growing Geriatric Population

4.1.3 Rising Healthcare Expenditure per Capita

4.1.4 Growing Obese Population

4.1.5 Improving Consumer Confidence Index

4.2 Key Trends and Developments

4.2.1 Growth in Pharmaceutical R&D Expenditures

4.2.2 Progressing Product Pipeline

4.2.3 Advancement in Osteoarthritis Treatments

4.2.4 Growth in Online Pharmaceutical Sales

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Associated Business Risk

4.3.2 Patient Health-Associated Risk

4.3.3 Stringent Regulations

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Osteoarthritis Market

5.1.1 Key Players - Revenues Comparison

5.1.2 Key Players - Market Cap Comparison

5.1.3 Key Players - R&D Expenditures Comparison

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Novartis AG

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategies

6.3 Bayer AG

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies

6.4 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Financial Overview

6.4.3 Business Strategies

6.5 Pfizer Inc.

6.5.1 Business Overview

6.5.2 Financial Overview

6.5.3 Business Strategies

6.6 Sanofi S.A.

6.6.1 Business Overview

6.6.2 Financial Overview

6.6.3 Business Strategies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/scz8m7

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

