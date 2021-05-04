The Worldwide OTT TV and Video Forecasts Industry Revenue will Reach $210 Billion in 2026

DUBLIN, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global OTT TV and Video Forecasts 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global revenues from OTT TV episode and movies will reach $210 billion in 2026; up from $106 billion on 2020. About $23 billion will be added in 2021 alone.



From the 138 countries covered, the top five will command two-thirds of global revenues by 2026. This proportion is down from 71% in 2020; revealing that the rest of the world will grow at a faster rate.



From the extra $104 billion revenues between 2020 and 2026, China will add $8.4 billion to reach to $24 billion. Japan will add $4.5 billion to double to $9.2 billion. India will increase by $4.7 billion to more than triple to $6.7 billion.



SVOD revenues will climb by $59 billion between 2020 and 2026 to $126 billion. SVOD's share of the total will dip slightly from 62% in 2020 to 60% in 2026. AVOD revenues will increase by $39 billion between 2020 and 2026 to $66 billion - 32% of total OTT revenues by 2026, up from 26% in 2020.



This 292-page PDF and excel report contains comprehensive coverage of the global OTT TV episode & movie sector (subscribers/homes and revenues for SVOD, Ad-supported/AVOD, TVOD rental and download-to-own/electronic sell-through) for 138 countries, including:

An 80-page PDF file giving a global Executive Summary, comparison tables and rankings. Insight profiles for the top 10 countries ( Brazil , Canada , China , France , Germany , India , Japan , South Korea , UK and USA )

, , , , , , , , UK and ) An excel workbook providing forecasts (2010-2026) for each of the 138 countries covered as well as comparison and ranking tables.

