The Worldwide Oxygen-Free Copper Industry is Expected to Reach $25.9 Billion by 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oxygen-Free Copper Market by Grade (Cu-OF, Cu-OFE), Product Form (Wire, Strips, Busbar & Rod, Others), End-Use Industry (Electronics & Electrical, Automotive, Others), & Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The oxygen-free copper market is projected to grow from USD 19.9 billion in 2020 to USD 25.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.



The oxygen-free copper market has grown considerably in recent years owing to the growth in the electronics & electrical and automotive industries worldwide. The rising demand for high-quality materials in the aerospace, defense, and transportation industries along with the development of the electronics market in the emerging economies, such as China, Brazil, and India has accelerated the growth in the market.

In terms of value & volume, the Wire segment is projected to lead the oxygen-free copper market in 2019.

The wire segment is projected to lead the oxygen-free copper market, in terms of both value & volume, during the forecast period. Oxygen-free copper wires are most frequently used in high-end audio and video systems and for individual oxygen-free copper wiring custom assemblies. Oxygen-free copper is used for speaker wires, audio/video cables, assemblies, and amplifier wires. Oxygen-free copper wires have advantages, such as higher conductivity and the ability to transfer low-frequency sounds over normal copper wires.

The automotive segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment by end-use industry throughout the forecast period.

The automotive segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment by end-use industry throughout the forecast period. The sales of EVs have been increasing globally, especially in developed regions like North America and Europe. The growing concerns over environmental pollution are driving the market of these vehicles worldwide. The increase in EV sales is also driven by favorable government policies and subsidies and heavy investments from automakers. According to International Energy Agency (IEA), the sales of electric cars reached were 2.1 million units, globally, in 2019, surpassing 2018 sales to boost the total number of EVs currently on the road to 7.2 million.

In terms of both value and volume, the Asia Pacific oxygen-free copper market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is a major consumer of oxygen-free copper accounting for the largest share in the oxygen-free market. This region is a prospective market for the growth and demand of electronics & electrical and automotive, among other industries. Countries in this region such as Japan, China, Korea, Taiwan, India, and Singapore are primary centers for the manufacturing and sale of electrical & electronic goods, which are the major end-users of oxygen-free copper.

The Asia Pacific region is a lucrative market for automobiles and is witnessing a shift toward EVs, such as Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs).

China is a major market for oxygen-free copper in the Asia Pacific region, owing to the high production as well as consumption of electrical & electronic goods. Japan is a technologically-advanced country and is also a significant market for this copper type. China and India have become the principal centers for the manufacturing and assembling of electronics & electrical and automotive products. In addition, the growing e-commerce industry in the Asia Pacific has accelerated the demand for electronic goods. The Asia Pacific offers cheap labor and the availability of raw materials, which eventually reduces the manufacturing cost of producers. The high population in China and India and increasing standards of living have attracted foreign investments in the manufacturing sector in this region. Thus, the growing demand from the Asia Pacific region is expected to be a major market driver.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Asia-Pacific to Witness a Higher Growth Rate due to High Demand for Consumer Electronics

4.2 Oxygen-Free Copper Market, by Region and End-Use Industry

4.3 Oxygen-Free Copper Market, by Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Oxygen-Free Copper in the Electronics & Electrical End-Use Industry

5.2.1.2 Increasing Sales of Electric Vehicles (Evs)

5.2.1.3 Strong Demand for Oxygen-Free Copper from the Asia-Pacific Region

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Oxygen-Free Copper Processing

5.2.2.2 Availability of Electrolytic Tough Pitch (Etp) Copper as a Substitute

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Untapped Applications of Oxygen-Free Copper Across Various Industries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Volatile Price of Copper



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain

6.2.1 Prominent Companies

6.2.2 Small & Medium Enterprises

6.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

6.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6.4 Oxygen-Free Copper Patent Analysis

6.4.1 Methodology

6.4.2 Document Type

6.4.3 Publication Trends - Last 5 Years

6.4.4 Insight

6.4.5 Jurisdiction Analysis

6.4.6 Top Applicants

6.4.6.1 Western Superconducting Technologies Co. Ltd.

6.4.6.2 Anhui Jinyuan Copper Co. Ltd.

6.4.6.3 Hubei Tech Semiconductors Co. Ltd.

6.4.6.4 The Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences

6.4.6.5 Northwest Institute for Nonferrous Metal Research

6.5 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

6.5.1 Key Regulatory Trends in the Copper Market

6.6 Trade Data

6.7 Impact of COVID-19 on Oxygen-Free Copper Market

6.8 Oxygen-Free Copper Price Analysis



7 Oxygen-Free Copper Market, by Grade

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cu-Of

7.2.1 Used in Cutting-Edge Scientific Equipment

7.3 Cu-Ofe

7.3.1 The Purest Form of Copper



8 Oxygen-Free Copper Market, by Product Form

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Wires

8.2.1 Oxygen-Free Copper Wires Have Higher Conductivity

8.3 Strips

8.3.1 Increasing Demand from Electronics & Electrical Industry to Drive the Segment

8.4 Busbars & Rods

8.4.1 Mainly Used in Electrical Transmission Lines, Transformers,And Interconnecting Generators

8.5 Others



9 Oxygen-Free Copper Market, by End-Use Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Electronics & Electrical

9.2.1 More Than 70% of the Copper is Used in Electronics & Electrical Industry

9.3 Automotive

9.3.1 Oxygen-Free Copper is Widely Used in Manufacturing Spare Parts and Components

9.4 Others



10 Oxygen-Free Copper Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Asia-Pacific

10.3 Europe

10.4 Middle East & Africa

10.5 North America

10.6 South America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Evaluation Matrix

11.2.1 Overview

11.2.1.1 Star

11.2.1.2 Emerging Leaders

11.2.1.3 Pervasive

11.2.1.4 Emerging Companies

11.2.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.2.3 Business Strategy Excellence

11.3 Sme Evaluation Matrix, 2020

11.4 Competitive Scenario

11.4.1 Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2 Expansion & Investment

11.4.3 Joint Venture & Agreement



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Kghm Polska Miedz Sa

12.2 Hitachi Metals Neomaterials Ltd.

12.3 Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

12.4 Aviva Metals

12.5 Sam Dong

12.6 Freeport-Mcmoran Inc.

12.7 Metrod Holdings Berhad

12.8 Zhejiang Libo Holding Group Co., Ltd.

12.9 Pan Pacific Copper Co., Ltd.

12.10 Citizen Metalloys

12.11 Watteredge LLC

12.12 Kme Germany GmbH & Co Kg

12.13 Wieland-Werke Ag

12.14 Cupori Oy

12.15 Other Players

12.15.1 Copper Braid Products

12.15.2 Farmers Copper Ltd.

12.15.3 Aurubis Ag

12.15.4 Shanghai Metal Corporation

12.15.5 Aero Industries

12.15.6 Ibc Advanced Alloys Corporation

12.15.7 Sequoia Brass & Copper

12.15.8 Rk Copper and Alloy Llp

12.15.9 Hussey Copper



13 Appendix



