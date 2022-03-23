The Worldwide Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Treatment Industry is Expected to Reach $4.7 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Treatment Market Research Report by Diagnostic Test, by Treatment, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Treatment Market size was estimated at USD 2,337.37 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 2,579.36 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.71% to reach USD 4,767.48 million by 2027.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Treatment to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Diagnostic Test, the market was studied across Bone Marrow Examination, Complete Blood Count Test (CBC), Flow Cytometry, Lactate Dehydrogenase Test (LDH), and Urine Test for Hemosiderin.

Based on Treatment, the market was studied across Blood Transfusion, Medication, and Stem Cell Transplant.

Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The United States is further studied across California , Florida , Illinois , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Texas . The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Taiwan , and Thailand . Europe , Middle East & Africa is further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Treatment Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Treatment Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Treatment Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Treatment Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Treatment Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Treatment Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Treatment Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Treatment Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing adoption of novel therapeutics

5.1.1.2. Rising geriatric population and the emergence of biologics

5.1.1.3. Growing number of blood and bone marrow related disorders

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High costs associated with medical treatment

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Increasing development in stem cell research

5.1.3.2. Rising investment in research & development of PNH treatment drugs

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Adverse side effects with existing treatments

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Treatment Market, by Diagnostic Test

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Bone Marrow Examination

6.3. Complete Blood Count Test (CBC)

6.4. Flow Cytometry

6.5. Lactate Dehydrogenase Test (LDH)

6.6. Urine Test for Hemosiderin



7. Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Treatment Market, by Treatment

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Blood Transfusion

7.3. Medication

7.4. Stem Cell Transplant



8. Americas Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Treatment Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Treatment Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Taiwan

9.12. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Treatment Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. Accela ChemBio Inc

12.2. Achillion Pharmaceuticals

12.3. Akari Therapeutics

12.4. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, lnc.

12.5. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

12.6. Amgen Inc

12.7. Amyndas Pharmaceuticals

12.8. Apellis Pharmaceuticals

12.9. Asymchem Inc.

12.10. Avara Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

12.11. BIOCAD

12.12. CinnaGen Co

12.13. Ectica Technologies AG

12.14. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

12.15. GE Healthcare

12.16. IRISYS, LLC

12.17. Johnson & Johnson

12.18. Mayne Pharma International Pty Ltd

12.19. Novartis AG

12.20. Ra Pharmaceuticals

12.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc

12.22. Samsung Bioepis

12.23. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

12.24. Unither Pharmaceuticals



13. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w5gi4i

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets