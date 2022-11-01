The Worldwide Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty Balloon Catheters Industry is Expected to Reach $1.8 Billion in 2031

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty Balloon Catheters Market By Product, By Delivery Platform, By Compliance, By Balloon Material: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) balloon catheters market was estimated to be $1,201.23 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach $1,848.76 million in 2031 with an expected CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2031.

A PTCA balloon catheter is a device having a balloon at the tip that may be inflated or deflated while in place to open, widen, or close a route. These are employed in surgical procedures, with the most common applications being coronary artery disease and stent placement. Increase in occurrences of cardiac disorder, surge in geriatric population, attractive reimbursement policies, and technical improvements are all contributing to the balloon catheter market's expansion.



The market for PTCA balloon catheter is growing, due to increase in frequency of lifestyle-related diseases and surge in geriatric population. This expansion can be ascribed to technology advancements and increase in the number of angioplasty procedures conducted, owing to minimally invasive nature of the surgery. Atherosclerosis can cause peripheral and coronary artery disease, which can lead to stroke, myocardial infarction, and/or cardiovascular mortality.

Furthermore, rapid adoption of sophisticated technologies in the angioplasty segment, including as drug-eluting and cutting balloons, is expected to boost market expansion throughout the forecast period, particularly in developed countries. Furthermore, angioplasty balloons have a greater success rate than traditional angioplasty techniques, which is expected to drive market growth.



The World Health Organization (WHO) on January 30, 2020 declared COVID-19 as pandemic. The COVID-19 is predicted to have a detrimental impact on market growth. The current COVID-19 situation has resulted in limited population movement in hospitals. People are keen to avoid any form of surgery or diagnostic operations, with the exception of emergencies, to reduce the chance of contracting COVID-19.

Furthermore, hospitals have relocated workers from cardiac departments to other departments in need, such as emergency departments or intensive care units (ICU). All of these variables are projected to have an impact on market growth. Nonetheless, this slowdown in growth is projected to be temporary, and the market is expected to rise significantly in the future.



The global PTCA balloon catheter market is segmented on the basis of product, compliance, delivery platform, and balloon material. On the basis of product, it is segmented into normal balloon catheter, drug eluting balloon catheter, cutting balloon catheter, and scoring balloon catheter. Depending on delivery platform, it is bifurcated into over-the-wire and rapid exchange/monorail balloon catheters.

As per the compliance, the PTCA balloon catheter market is categorized into semi-compliant and non-compliant. According to balloon material, it is fragmented into polyolefin copolymer (POC), polyethylene (PE) and polyethylene terephthalate (PET). Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The list of key players profiled in this report include Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc., Medtronic plc, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Terumo Corporation, and THE SPECTRANETICS CORPORATION.



Key players in the value chain include Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., and COOK MEDICAL INC.



