The Worldwide Personal Mobility Devices Industry is Expected to Reach $20.9 Billion by 2031

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Personal Mobility Devices Market 2021-2031 by Product, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global personal mobility devices market will reach $20,923.2 million by 2031, growing by 6.7% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the aging population and surge in chronic diseases, increasing disability cases and accidents causing impairment of the limbs, increasing product development, rising purchasing power, and the favorable reimbursement policies.



Highlighted with 60 tables and 70 figures, this 146-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global personal mobility devices market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product

3.1 Market Overview by Product

3.2 Wheelchairs

3.2.1 Manual Wheelchairs

3.2.2 Powered Wheelchairs

3.3 Walking Aids

3.3.1 Rollators

3.3.2 Other Walking Aids

3.4 Scooters

3.5 Other Products



4 Segmentation of Global Market by End User

4.1 Market Overview by End User

4.2 Hospitals and Clinics

4.3 Homecare Settings

4.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

4.5 Urgent Care Centers

4.6 Other End Users



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

5.1 Geographic Market Overview 2021-2031

5.2 North America Market 2021-2031 by Country

5.2.1 Overview of North America Market

5.2.2 U.S.

5.2.3 Canada

5.2.4 Mexico

5.3 European Market 2021-2031 by Country

5.3.1 Overview of European Market

5.3.2 Germany

5.3.3 U.K.

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 Spain

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Netherlands

5.3.8 Rest of European Market

5.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2021-2031 by Country

5.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

5.4.2 Japan

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Australia

5.4.5 India

5.4.6 South Korea

5.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

5.5 South America Market 2021-2031 by Country

5.5.1 Argentina

5.5.2 Brazil

5.5.3 Chile

5.5.4 Rest of South America Market

5.6 MEA Market 2021-2031 by Country

5.5.1 UAE

5.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.5.3 South Africa

5.5.4 Other National Markets



6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Overview of Key Vendors

6.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

6.3 Company Profiles

Briggs Healthcare, Inc.

Cardinal Health

Carex Health Brands, Inc.

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

GF Health Products, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Kaye Products, Inc.

Medline Industries Inc.

NOVA Medical Products

Performance Health Supply Inc. (Patterson Medical)

Pride Mobility Products Corp.

Rollz International

Stryker Corporation

Sunrise Medical LLC

