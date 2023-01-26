The Worldwide Photonic Integrated Circuit Industry is Expected to Reach $25.22 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Photonic Integrated Circuit Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global photonic integrated circuit market reached a value of US$ 7.42 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 25.22 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.62% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A photonic integrated circuit (PIC) consists of multiple photonic and electronic components and devices, such as lasers, detectors, waveguides, modulators, and optical interconnects, in a single platform with nanometer-scale feature sizes.

It relies on light for information signaling and transfer and assists in improving the performance of science instruments, constituents, and subsystems. Besides this, as it offers additional functionality, reliability, and scalability than discrete systems, PIC finds extensive applications in optical sensors, metrology, sensing in agriculture and autonomous driving, and biomedical devices like lab-on-a-chip devices worldwide.



Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Trends:



At present, there is a considerable increase in the use of PICs in fiber-optic communication to make externally modulated lasers (EML). This, in confluence with the thriving defense sector, represents one of the key factors bolstering the growth of the market.

Moreover, unlike conventional free-space optics with long atmospheric path-lengths, PIC-based sensors rely on light confined within and transmitted through a dielectric waveguide or semiconductor. As a result, the usage of PIC-based biochemical sensors is rising across the globe. Furthermore, recent technological advancements in photonics are offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors.

Apart from this, PICs permit size, weight, power, and cost reductions for spacecraft microprocessors, advanced data processing, and communication and processor buses, which play a pivotal role in small spacecraft platforms. This, coupled with the rapid expansion of data centers, is strengthening the market growth.

Some of the other factors driving the market include rising miniaturization of devices, a gradual shift from analogue to digital mode of operation, significant growth in the aerospace industry, and the increasing demand for PICs over electronic ICS around the world.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Broadcom Inc., ColorChip Ltd., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., II-VI Incorporated, Infinera Corporation, Intel Corporation, LioniX International, POET Technologies and VLC Photonics S.L. (Hitachi Ltd.).



