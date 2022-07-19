The Worldwide Plastic Compounding Industry is Projected to Reach $102 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plastic Compounding Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Plastic Compounding Market is projected to reach USD 102,255.16 million by 2027 from USD 68,640.03 million in 2021, at a CAGR 6.86% during the forecast period.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

The Americas Plastic Compounding Market size was estimated at USD 16,309.97 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 17,407.72 million in 2022, at a CAGR 6.88% to reach USD 24,315.98 million by 2027.

in 2021 and expected to reach in 2022, at a CAGR 6.88% to reach by 2027. The Asia-Pacific Plastic Compounding Market size was estimated at USD 27,421.35 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 29,314.41 million in 2022, at a CAGR 6.93% to reach USD 41,011.98 million by 2027.

in 2021 and expected to reach in 2022, at a CAGR 6.93% to reach by 2027. The Europe , Middle East & Africa Plastic Compounding Market size was estimated at USD 24,908.71 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 26,509.42 million in 2022, at a CAGR 6.78% to reach USD 36,927.19 million by 2027.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The report on plastic compounding identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.

The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Market Overview



4. Americas Plastic Compounding Market

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Argentina

4.3. Brazil

4.4. Canada

4.5. Mexico

4.6. United States



5. Asia-Pacific Plastic Compounding Market

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Australia

5.3. China

5.4. India

5.5. Indonesia

5.6. Japan

5.7. Malaysia

5.8. Philippines

5.9. Singapore

5.10. South Korea

5.11. Taiwan

5.12. Thailand



6. Europe, Middle East & Africa Plastic Compounding Market

6.1. Introduction

6.2. France

6.3. Germany

6.4. Italy

6.5. Netherlands

6.6. Qatar

6.7. Russia

6.8. Saudi Arabia

6.9. South Africa

6.10. Spain

6.11. United Arab Emirates

6.12. United Kingdom



7. Company Usability Profiles

7.1. Adell Plastics, Inc.

7.2. AKRO-Plastic GmbH

7.3. Arkema S.A.

7.4. Asahi Kasei Corporation

7.5. Aurora Plastics, LLC

7.6. Avient Corporation

7.7. BASF SE

7.8. Celanese Corporation

7.9. Coperion GmbH

7.10. Covestro AG

7.11. Dow, Inc.

7.12. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

7.13. Foster Corporation

7.14. Kingfa Sci & Tech Co.

7.15. Kraton Polymers, Inc.

7.16. Lanxess AG

7.17. LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

7.18. MRC Polymers, Inc.

7.19. Plastiblends India Ltd.

7.20. Ravago

7.21. Royal DSM N.V.

7.22. RTP Company, Inc.

7.23. Sojitz Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/813fk4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets