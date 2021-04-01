The Worldwide Polycarbonate Sheets Industry is Expected to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020

DUBLIN, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polycarbonate Sheets Market by Type (Solid, Multiwall, Corrugated), End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Packaging), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global polycarbonate sheets market size is projected to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2020 to USD 2.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2020 and 2025.

Growing demand from end-use industries is driving the market for polycarbonate sheets. However, the environmental impacts of polycarbonate sheets are expected to restrain this market. An increase in demand for billboards & ID card printing is expected to offer significant growth opportunities to manufacturers of polycarbonate sheets. The major challenge faced by players is the fluctuating raw material prices.

In terms of value, the solid segment is projected to account for the largest share of the polycarbonate sheets market, by type, during the forecast period.

Solid is projected to be the largest type segment in polycarbonate sheets market. The growth of the solid segment can be attributed to the increasing use of solid polycarbonate sheets in various end-use industries as these sheets provide better physical properties as compared to other polycarbonate sheets.

Packaging industry is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Packaging is the fastest growing end-use industry contributing the largest share to the global polycatbonate sheets market. Polycarbonate plastic is a perfect material for baby bottles, refillable water bottles, sippy cups, and many other food & beverage containers. Because polycarbonate is highly transparent to visible light with a better light transmission than many kinds of glass, it is highly sought out for use in food packaging.

The APAC region leads the polycarbonate sheets market in terms of value.

APAC is the fastest-growing region for polycarbonate sheets market. The growth in demand for polycarbonate sheets in the region can be largely attributed to the growing infrastructure and building & construction industries. Moreover, the rising number of end-use industries in the region is also leading to innovations and developments in the field of polycarbonate sheets, thereby fueling the growth of the APAC polycarbonate sheets market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Polycarbonate Sheets Market

4.2 APAC: Polycarbonate Sheets Market, by End-Use Industry and Country

4.3 Polycarbonate Sheets, by Type

4.4 Polycarbonate Sheets Market, by End-Use Industry

4.5 Polycarbonate Sheets Market, by Country

4.6 APAC: Polycarbonate Sheets Market

4.7 Polycarbonate Sheets Market: Regional Growth Rates

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.2.1 Raw Materials

5.2.2 Research and Development

5.2.3 Manufacturing

5.2.4 Distribution

5.2.5 Marketing & Sales

5.2.6 End-User

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Growing Demand from End-Use Industries

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Environmental Impacts of Polycarbonate Sheets

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Increase in Demand for Billboards & Id Card Printing

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4.1 Threat of Substitutes

5.4.2 Threat of New Entrants

5.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.4.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.5 Pricing Analysis

6 Polycarbonate Sheets Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solid

6.3 Multiwall

6.4 Corrugated

6.5 Others

7 Polycarbonate Sheets Market, by End-Use Industry

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Building & Construction

7.3 Electrical & Electronics

7.4 Automotive & Transportation

7.5 Aerospace & Defense

7.6 Packaging

7.7 Others

8 Polycarbonate Sheets Market, by Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 APAC

8.3 Europe

8.4 North America

8.5 Middle East & Africa

8.6 South America

9 Impact of COVID-19 on Polycarbonate Sheets Market

9.1 Overview

9.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Types

9.2.1 Solid

9.2.2 Multiwall

9.2.3 Corrugated

9.3 COVID-19 Impact on the End-Use Industries

9.3.1 Shift in Construction Industry

9.3.1.1 Impact on Customers' Output and Strategies to Resume/Improve Production

9.3.2 Shift in Automotive Industry

9.3.2.1 Impact on Customers' Output and Strategies to Resume/Improve Production

9.3.3 Shift in Electronics Industry

9.3.3.1 Impact on Customers' Output and Strategies to Resume/Improve Production

9.4 Biggest Losers, by Top End-Use Industries

9.4.1 Construction

9.4.2 Automotive

9.4.3 Electronics

9.5 Supply Chain Disruption

9.6 Winning Strategies of the Company to Gain Market Share

9.6.1 Short-Term Strategies (Till Dec 2020)

9.6.2 Mid-Term Strategies (2021-2022)

9.6.3 Long-Term Strategies (2022 Onwards)

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.2.1 Star

10.2.2 Emerging Leaders

10.2.3 Pervasive

10.2.4 Emerging Companies

10.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.4 Business Strategy Excellence

10.5 Market Share Analysis

10.6 Competitive Situations & Trends

10.6.1 New Product Developments/Launches

10.6.2 Investments & Expansions

10.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.6.4 Partnerships, Contracts & Agreements, Joint Ventures

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Sabic

11.2 Covestro Ag

11.3 Trinseo S.A.

11.4 Teijin Limited

11.5 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.

11.6 Evonik Industries Ag

11.7 Palram Industries Ltd.

11.8 Arla Plast Ab

11.9 3A Composites Gmbh

11.10 Plazit-Polygal Group

11.11 Excelite

11.12 Other Companies

11.12.1 Suzhou Omay Optical Materials Co. Ltd.

11.12.2 Ug-Oil-Plast Ltd.

11.12.3 Gallina India

11.12.4 Spartech

11.12.5 Koscon Industrial S.A.

11.12.6 Brett Martin Ltd.

11.12.7 Isik Plastik

11.12.8 Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.

11.12.9 Safplast Company

12 Appendix

12.1 Discussion Guide

12.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

12.3 Available Customizations

12.4 Related Reports

12.5 Author Details

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f3myoi



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

