The Worldwide Portable Power Station Industry is Expected to Reach $494 Million by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021

DUBLIN, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Portable Power Station Market by Power Source (Direct, Hybrid), Technology (Lithium-ion, Sealed Lead-Acid), Capacity (0-100, 100-200, 200-400, 400-1000, 1000-1500, =1500Wh), Sales Channel (Online, Offline), Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global portable power station market size is projected to reach USD 494 million by 2026 from an estimated USD 358 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

By technology type, lithium-ion is expected to dominate the portable power station market.

The lithium-ion segment is estimated to hold a larger share of the market during the forecast period. The anticipated growth of this segment is attributed to the availability of lithium-ion at affordable prices for portable power station operations in regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The demand for lithium-ion technology is driven further by reduced operational costs for customers.

By capacity, 400 Wh to 1,000 Wh segment is expected to dominate the global portable power station market.

The 400 Wh to 1,000 Wh segment is expected to be the largest, by capacity, during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is owing to the rising demand for additional power capacity and charging electronic appliances with high power requirements across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific regions.

By sales channel, online sales segment is expected to dominate the global portable power station market.

The portable power station market in North America for the online sales segment holds the largest market share. The manufacturers need not have to stock more products while selling online, also due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for online sales channels has significantly increased. Also, the high profit margins by selling directly to customers is expected to increase demand for this segment.

By region, North America is expected to lead the portable power station market, in terms of value.

North America is the largest market for portable power stations globally, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. The region is also projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period owing to the increasing use of smart electronics and the rising number of incidences of power outages in countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Portable Power Station Market

4.2 Portable Power Station Market, by Region

4.3 North American Portable Power Station Market, by Application and Country

4.4 Portable Power Station Market, by Technology Type

4.5 Portable Power Station Market, by Application

4.6 Portable Power Station Market, by Sales Channel

4.7 Portable Power Station Market, by Capacity

4.8 Portable Power Station Market, by Power Source

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Rising Use of Smart Electronic Devices is Likely to Increase Sale of Portable Power Stations

5.3.1.2 Growing Demand for Uninterrupted and Reliable Power During Power Outages is Estimated to Push Demand for Portable Power Stations

5.3.1.3 Stringent Emission Regulations for Battery-Powered Portable Power Stations

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 High Cost of Battery-Powered Portable Power Stations

5.3.2.2 Longer Charging Times of Solar-Powered Portable Power Stations

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Advancing Lithium-Ion Technology is Likely to Make Portable Power Stations More Affordable

5.3.3.2 Growing Outdoor and Camping Activities are Likely to Increase Use of Portable Power Stations

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Low Operational Capability of Portable Power Stations as Compared to Portable Fossil Fuel Generators

5.3.4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Camping and Outdoor Industry Affecting Portable Power Station Sales

5.4 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Business

5.4.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Players in Portable Power Station Market

5.5 Portable Power Station: Patent Analysis

5.5.1 Innovations & Patent Registrations

5.6 Trade Data Statistics

5.7 Supply Chain Analysis

5.7.1 Key Influencers

5.7.2 Raw Material Providers

5.7.3 Assemblers/Manufacturers

5.7.4 Distributors

5.7.5 End-users

5.8 Average Pricing of Portable Power Stations

5.9 Case Study Analysis

5.9.1 Goal Zero's Portable Power Station Success in IoT (Internet of Things) Space, (December 2018)

5.9.1.1 Problem Statement

5.9.1.2 Possible Solution

5.10 Technology Analysis

5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.11.1 Threat of Substitutes

5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.11.4 Threat of New Entrants

5.11.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.12 List of Distributors of Portable Power Stations

5.13 Regulatory Landscape

5.14 Market Map

6 Portable Power Station Market, by Technology Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Sealed Lead-Acid

6.2.1 Cost-Efficiency of Sealed Lead-Acid Technology is Driving Growth of Market for this Segment

6.3 Lithium-Ion

6.3.1 Advancements in Lithium-Ion Technology are Propelling Market Growth

7 Portable Power Station Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Emergency Power

7.2.1 Growing Need for Continuous Power During Grid Outages and Blackouts is Driving Market for Emergency Power Segment

7.2.2 Residential

7.2.3 Commercial Power

7.3 Off-Grid Power

7.3.1 Increase in Camping and Outdoor Activities is Driving Market for Off-Grid Segment

7.4 Automotive

7.4.1 Assistance Provided by Portable Power Stations in Jump-Starting Vehicles is Driving Market for Automotive Segment

8 Portable Power Station Market, by Sales Channel

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Online Sales

8.2.1 High-Profit Margins by Selling Directly to Customers are Expected to Increase Demand for this Segment

8.3 Direct Sales

8.3.1 Benefits Such as Building Long-Term Relationships with Customers are Boosting Growth of this Segment

9 Portable Power Station Market, by Capacity

9.1 Introduction

9.2 0-100 Wh

9.2.1 Advantages Such as High Cost-Effectiveness, Compact Size, and High Demand in Residential Power Applications are Likely to Drive Growth of Market for this Segment

22 0?100 Wh Portable Power Station Market Size, by Region, 2019-2026 (USD Thousand)

9.3 100-200 Wh

9.3.1 Ability to Provide Connectivity During Camping Activities is Expected to Drive Growth of this Segment

9.4 200-400 Wh

9.4.1 Growing Use of 200 Wh to 400 Wh Portable Power Stations in Communication Devices for Both Residential and Commercial End-users is Likely to Drive Market for this Segment

9.5 400-1,000 Wh

9.5.1 Need for Additional Power Capacity and Charging Electronic Appliances with High Power Requirements is Propelling Market for this Segment

9.6 1,000-1,500 Wh

9.6.1 Need to Power Scientific Expedition Equipment and Demand to Provide Power for Longer Time are Driving Market for this Segment

9.7 1,500 Wh and Above

9.7.1 Need for Power During Grid Blackouts and Longer Hours of Charging are Propelling Market for this Segment

10 Portable Power Station Market, by Power Source

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Hybrid Power

10.2.1 Need for Charging at Remote Locations and Increasing Outdoor Activities are Propelling Market Growth

10.3 Direct Power

10.3.1 Cost-Effectiveness and Fast Charging Capability of Direct Power are Driving Market Growth

11 Portable Power Station Market, Geographic Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Key Players' Strategies

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Market Evaluation Framework

12.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant

12.4.1 Star

12.4.2 Emerging Leader

12.4.3 Pervasive

12.4.4 Participant

12.5 Competitive Scenario

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Major Players

13.1.1 Goal Zero

13.1.2 Jackery

13.1.3 Lion Energy

13.1.4 Ecoflow

13.1.5 Li Power (Shenzhen) Technology

13.1.6 Chargetech

13.1.7 Midland

13.1.8 Duracell

13.1.9 Drow Enterprise

13.1.10 Scott Electric

13.1.11 Suaoki

13.1.12 Milwaukee Tools

13.1.13 Anker Technology

13.1.14 Allpowers Industrial International

13.1.15 Bluetti

13.2 Other Players

13.2.1 Klein Tools

13.2.2 Rockpals

13.2.3 Aimtom

13.2.4 Imuto

13.2.5 Chafon

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6tnj1q

