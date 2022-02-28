The Worldwide Potato Starch Industry is Expected to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Potato Starch Market by Type (Native, Modified), End-User (Food & Beverages, Feed, and Industrial), Nature (Conventional, Organic), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global potato starch market is estimated to be valued at USD 4.3 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

Starch is a polymeric carbohydrate that consists of a large number of glucose units. Potato starch has larger (oval and spherical) starch granules than the other major starches. Potato starch starts to bind water at a lower temperature compared to other starches. Potato starch helps normalize blood sugar. A scientific study published in the journal of Diabetic Medicine in 2010 investigated whether or not the consumption of resistant starch could help people struggling with metabolic syndrome. However, potato starch does not contain significant amounts of vitamins or minerals. In terms of essential nutrients, it only contains one essential nutrient, which is carbohydrates.



Asia Pacific is projected to witness a growth of 4.73% during the forecast period



The potato starch market in Asia Pacific is growing at a CAGR of 4.6% due to the rising demand in large economies, such as China, India, Japan, and other Southeast Asian countries. The industrial organization and technology of starch processing are changing rapidly in Asia Pacific. Unlike other regions where starch is processed almost entirely by large companies, in Asia Pacific, starch processing is done by small and medium-sized firms. Historically, native starch has been largely used for food products in the Asia Pacific region. The industrial applications and technologies involved in starch processing are changing rapidly in the Asia Pacific countries. Potato starch is increasingly being demanded by various industries in the region and these industries are incorporating modified potato starches in their manufacturing processes and products.



The conventional potato starch dominates the market with 83.4% of total market share in terms of value



Conventional potato starch dominates the market with 83.4% of the total market share in terms of value. As of the FDA's 2017 annual summary report, in conventional agriculture within the US, antibiotic use is on the decline: the use of medically necessary antimicrobials in food-producing animals had dropped 43% from its peak in 2015 when about 80% of antibiotics sold in the US were intended for use in animal agriculture.

Organic potato starch is costly; it includes genetically modified organisms, conventional pesticides, herbicides, petroleum-based and sewage-sludge-based fertilizers, antibiotics, growth hormones, and irradiation, which results in the growth of conventional products. The flourishing textile & paper industry is expected to fuel the conventional segment.



Modified starches are used to remove the constraints of food applications



In food, the aim of modified starches is to remove the constraints of food applications (for example, in cooking, freezing/thawing, canning, or sterilization) and make the ingredients compatible with modern food processing. Modified starches are used, for example in food products that need to be microwaved, freeze-dried, cooked at high temperatures, or baked and fried so that the texture of such foods does not change during the cooking process.

Modified potato starches are used in chips, canned soups, cheese sauces, powder-coated foods (cocoa-dusted almonds), and candies. Starch is a binder used especially for sauces or soups, but it is not stable and releases water after long storage in the fridge. The common objective of most of these transformations is to limit the natural tendency of the starch to remove the water. During the cooking of soup, for example, the native starch is hydrated in contact with water. The starch granules expand and the viscosity of the solution increases, giving it a particular texture.



