The Worldwide Power Line Communication Industry is Expected to Reach $14.9 Billion by 2027

The Global Power Line Communication Market is estimated to be USD 9.16 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 14.97 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.32%.



Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Power Line Communication Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are ABB, AEconversion, Corinex Communications, Hon Hai Precision Industry, Hubbell, Iskra, Landis+Gyr, Lumenpulse, Netgear, Nyx Hemera Technologies, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Siemens, TP-Link Technologies, etc.



Countries Studied

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Power Line Communication Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The report analyses the Global Power Line Communication Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Power Line Communication Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rapid Adoption of PLC in Residential, Commercial, and Industrial Sectors

4.1.2 Government Initiatives to Promote PLC and Smart Grids Utilizing PLC

4.1.3 Incorporation of Artificial Intelligence in the Home Automation Solutions

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Noise Issues on Power Lines Affect Data Transmission Quality

4.2.2 Adverse Effect of Loss of Transmission Signal Strength

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Growing Use for Lighting Control Applications

4.3.2 Increase Penetration in Developing Markets

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Technical Challenges such as Radio Interference



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Power Line Communication Market, By Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.3 Software

6.3.1 Data Acquisition and Management

6.3.2 Energy Management

6.4 Services

6.4.1 Professional Services

6.4.2 Maintenance and Repair



7 Global Power Line Communication Market, By Frequency

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Narrowband (3 kHz to 500 kHz)

7.3 Broadband (Greater Than 500 kHz)



8 Global Power Line Communication Market, By Modulation Technique

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Single Carrier Modulation

8.2.1 Frequency Shift Keying (FSK)

8.2.2 Phase Shift Keying (PSK)

8.2.3 Amplitude Shift Keying (ASK)

8.3 Multi-Carrier Modulation

8.3.1 Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)

8.3.2 Filtered Multitone (FMT) Modulation

8.3.3 Discrete Wavelet Multitone (DWMT) Modulation

8.4 Spread Spectrum Modulation



9 Global Power Line Communication Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Energy Management and Smart Grid

9.2.1 Substation Communication

9.2.2 Advanced Metering

9.2.3 Micro-Inverter Monitoring

9.2.4 Vehicle Communication and Electric Vehicle Charging

9.2.5 Lighting Control

9.2.5.1 Indoor Lighting Control

9.2.5.2 Outdoor Lighting Control

9.3 Indoor Networking



10 Global Power Line Communication Market, By Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Residential

10.3 Commercial

10.4 Industrial



11 Americas' Power Line Communication Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Argentina

11.3 Brazil

11.4 Canada

11.5 Chile

11.6 Colombia

11.7 Mexico

11.8 Peru

11.9 United States

11.10 Rest of Americas



12 Europe's Power Line Communication Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Austria

12.3 Belgium

12.4 Denmark

12.5 Finland

12.6 France

12.7 Germany

12.8 Italy

12.9 Netherlands

12.10 Norway

12.11 Poland

12.12 Russia

12.13 Spain

12.14 Sweden

12.15 Switzerland

12.16 United Kingdom

12.17 Rest of Europe



13 Middle East and Africa's Power Line Communication Market

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Egypt

13.3 Israel

13.4 Qatar

13.5 Saudi Arabia

13.6 South Africa

13.7 United Arab Emirates

13.8 Rest of MEA



14 APAC's Power Line Communication Market

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Australia

14.3 Bangladesh

14.4 China

14.5 India

14.6 Indonesia

14.7 Japan

14.8 Malaysia

14.9 Philippines

14.10 Singapore

14.11 South Korea

14.12 Sri Lanka

14.13 Thailand

14.14 Taiwan

14.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Competitive Quadrant

15.2 Market Share Analysis

15.3 Strategic Initiatives

15.3.1 M&A and Investments

15.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

15.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



16 Company Profiles

16.1 ABB

16.2 AEconversion

16.3 AMETEK

16.4 ASUSTek Computer

16.5 Billion Electric

16.6 Casa Systems

16.7 Comtrend

16.8 Corinex Communications

16.9 devolo

16.10 D-Link

16.11 Extollo Communications

16.12 General Electric Company

16.13 Hon Hai Precision Industry

16.14 Hubbell

16.15 Iskra

16.16 Landis+Gyr

16.17 Lumenpulse

16.18 Netgear

16.19 Nyx Hemera Technologies

16.20 Schneider Electric Infrastructure

16.21 Siemens

16.22 TP-Link Technologies

16.23 TRENDnet

16.24 Unizyx Holding

16.25 ZIV Automation



17 Appendix



