The Worldwide Pregnancy Care Products Market is Projected to Reach $39.6 Million by 2030

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pregnancy Care Products: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Pregnancy Care Products is on a growth trajectory, with an estimated value of $26 million in 2022 and a projected size of $39.6 million by 2030. The market is expected to experience a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.4% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

Among the key segments, Stretch Mark Minimizer is anticipated to lead the growth with a projected CAGR of 5.4%, reaching $11.7 million by the end of the analysis period.

U.S. and China Lead the Way

The Pregnancy Care Products market in the U.S. is estimated at $6.9 million in 2022. China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to reach a market size of $9 million by 2030, driven by a CAGR of 8.3% during the period from 2022 to 2030. Notable growth is also expected in Japan and Canada, with anticipated CAGRs of 3.2% and 4.2% respectively over the same period. In Europe, Germany is projected to experience growth at approximately 3.9% CAGR.

Market Scope

The data provided offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Pregnancy Care Products market, focusing on various geographic regions including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa markets.

The analysis covers the years from 2014 to 2030 and provides insights into annual sales figures in US$ million along with the percentage Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for different types of pregnancy care products, including Stretch Mark Minimizer, Body Restructuring Gel, Toning/Firming Lotion, Nipple Protection Cream, Breast Cream, and Other Types.

Similar to previous examples, the data is presented through multiple tables, offering insights into recent, current, and future trends in the Pregnancy Care Products market. The analysis also includes a historic review and a 16-year perspective, providing a percentage breakdown of value sales for specified regions for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030.

This data aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of the trends, growth opportunities, and market dynamics in the global Pregnancy Care Products industry across different geographic regions and product types.

Market Overview

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Pregnancy Care Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage includes insights on the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, easing of the zero-Covid policy in China and its 'bumpy' reopening, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and the risk of recession. Additional features include information on global competitiveness, key competitor percentage market shares, market presence across multiple geographies, online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates, access to digital archives, and the publisher's Research Platform, along with complimentary updates for one year.

Select Competitors

A selection of companies featured in the Pregnancy Care Products market report includes:

Clarins Group

E.T. Browne Drug Co., Inc. (Palmer's)

Laboratoires Expanscience

Mankind Pharma Ltd.

Nine Naturals LLC

Noodle & Boo, LLC

Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

Procter & Gamble Company, The

Company, The Quidel Corporation

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 196 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $26 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $39.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4 % Regions Covered Global



