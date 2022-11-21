The Worldwide Premium Interior Trim Industry is Expected to Reach $2 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Premium Interior Trim Market: Analysis By Surface Material, By Vehicle Type, By End User, By Region, Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global premium interior trim market was valued at US$1.54 billion in 2021, and is predicted to grow to US$2.08 billion in 2027. Interior trims are components that are installed in a vehicle to improve its aesthetic appeal.

Almost every vehicle comes in several different versions. Each version, or trim, offers a variety of features and equipment. Automotive trim help buyers differentiate between models, making them easier to identify. The common denominator between all the types of trim is that they are aesthetically motivated.

Interior trims are extremely diverse and therefore are manufactured in many different ways. Professionals come up with new ideas for trim parts and test principles before manufacturing. This ensures that each part has a certain level of functionality as well as aesthetic appeal.

Several companies offers the premium range of interior trim that have more aesthetic appeal and are more practical and versatile. The global premium interior trim market is determined to grow at a CAGR of 5.13% over the forecasted period of 2022-2027.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at a significantly high rate during the forecasted period. Increased auto production and ongoing collaborations between automotive OEMs are driving the Asia Pacific premium interior trim market. The comfort and luxury a car offers now outweigh price and fuel efficiency as the most crucial aspects to take into account when purchasing one.

This could be explained by the fact that the demand for luxury and semi-luxury cars is high in the region, which is forcing automakers to add more aesthetic look and comfort, driving the Asia-Pacific premium interior trim market. Also, improved socioeconomic conditions in India, Indonesia, and Thailand are increasing demand for luxury class passenger automobiles. As a result, the Asia-Pacific automotive premium interior trim market is foreseen to grow significantly during the forecasted period.

Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers: One of the key drivers of the market's expansion is the rising demand for in-car entertainment. In-car entertainment is a complete suite of advanced features that is integrated in cars to provide entertainment, information, connectivity, and communication services. The complete system uses audio/video (A/V) interfaces, touchscreens, keypads, and other types of devices to provide entertainment and information delivery to the drivers and passengers. Advanced infotainment systems facilitate Bluetooth, Wi-Fi connectivity, interactive voice recognition services, live media streaming, and smart technology for mobile integration. As a result of this, people are installing in-car entrainment systems in their vehicles to experience all the aforementioned features, which is propelling the growth of the global premium interior trim market. Other significant growth factors of the market include, expanding luxury car industry, growing digital ad spending in automotive industry, upsurge in millennial population and rapid urbanization.

Challenges: However, some challenges are impeding the growth of the market such as high cost involved and volatility in raw material costs, long production cycle time and failure to meet the required quality standard. The prices of advanced automotive interior components have decreased in the past few years, but advanced automotive interior electronics components are still at a higher price range. For instance, earlier, the share of the electronics system in a vehicle was just 1-2% of vehicle cost, but due to the rising trend for enhanced user experience and convenience features, the share of such systems has now increased to 8-12% of the total vehicle cost. Hence, there are few such high-tech solutions and features presently offered in only high-end luxury cars due to the high cost.

Trends: The market is projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period, due to growing demand for electric vehicles, use of variety of lightweight & advanced materials and rising trend of semi-autonomous & autonomous vehicles. The introduction of government regulations for safety, carbon emission, and lightweight vehicles is forcing the OEMs to use materials that will help in an overall weight reduction of the vehicle. Lightweight materials are quite beneficial in making vehicles more efficient. According to industry experts, around 5-7% of fuel can be saved on a weight reduction of around 10%. Apart from that, there are a variety of plastic options available for OEMs to use in interiors. Thus, the use of lightweight materials would provide lucrative opportunities to the market.

