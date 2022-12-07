The Worldwide Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Industry is Projected to Reach $16.9 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market by Chemistry (Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone), Technology (Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot Melt), Application (Labels, Tapes, Graphics), End-Use Industry (Packaging, Automotive, Healthcare) Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The pressure sensitive adhesives market is projected to grow from USD 13.2 billion in 2022 to USD 16.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2022 and 2027.

Acrylic is estimated to be the largest chemistry segment of the pressure sensitive adhesives market.

Acrylic resin in pressure sensitive adhesives held the largest market share in 2021 in terms of value. Acrylic PSA is the largest segment, by chemistry, in terms of both value and volume. These PSAs find applications in labels, graphics, and tapes. They are widely used in packaging, automotive, medical, and other end-use industries.

Acrylic PSAs are highly preferred in these industries due to their long shelf-life, environmental resistance, moderate cost, and excellent physical properties, such as resistance to UV radiation, chemicals, and humidity; good tack and peel adhesion; high cohesion and curability; thermal stability; and good shear properties.

Asia Pacific is the forecasted to be the fastest-growing pressure sensitive adhesives market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for pressure sensitive adhesives, and this dominance is expected to continue during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific has been the most favorable destination for manufacturers of PSA, even during the global economic slowdown.

Environmental and health & safety factors drive the use of PSAs in the electronics, packaging, construction, automotive, and other industries in the region. Water-based, radiation, and hot-melt are environmentally-friendly adhesives and are expected to gradually replace high-VOC solvent-based PSAs in the future, thus propelling the market growth in this region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market

4.2 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market, by Chemistry

4.3 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market, Developed Vs. Developing Countries

4.4 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market in Asia-Pacific, by End-Use Industry and Country

4.5 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market, by Key Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Wide Acceptance Owing to Ease-Of-Use and Low Cost of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Compared to Traditional Fastening Systems

5.2.1.2 Increasing Use of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives in Tapes and Labels

5.2.1.3 High Demand for Pressure Sensitive Adhesives in Asia-Pacific

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emergence of Bio-Based Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

5.2.3.2 Advancements in Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Technology

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Stringent Regulations Reshaping Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market

5.2.4.2 Substitution by Mechanical Fasteners

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.4.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.4.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.4.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.4.5 Degree of Competition

5.5 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

5.5.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.5.2 Buying Criteria

5.6 Macroindicator Analysis

5.6.1 Introduction

5.6.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP

5.6.3 Trends and Forecast of Global Construction Industry

5.6.4 Trends in Automotive Industry

5.7 Pricing Analysis

5.8 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Ecosystem and Interconnected Markets

5.9 Impact of Trends and Technology Disruptions on Manufacturers of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

5.10 Trade Analysis

5.11 Regulations

5.11.1 Leed Standards

5.12 Patent Analysis

5.12.1 Methodology

5.12.2 Publication Trends

5.12.3 Legal Status of Patents

5.12.4 Top Jurisdiction

5.12.5 Top Applicants

5.13 Case Study Analysis

5.14 Technology Analysis

5.15 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

5.16 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

5.16.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

6 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market, by Chemistry

7 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market, by Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Water-Based Psa

7.2.1 Automobile Industry in Asia-Pacific to Offer Opportunities for Growth

7.3 Solvent-Based Psa

7.3.1 Ability to Function at High and Low Temperatures Makes Them Sui Table for Use in Numerous Applications

7.4 Hot-Melt Psa

7.4.1 Hot-Melt Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Widely Used in Numerous Applications

7.5 Radiation Psa

7.5.1 High Demand from Automotive, Electronics, and Medical Sectors

8 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Tapes

8.2.1 by Type

8.2.1.1 Specialty Tapes

8.2.1.2 Commodity Psa Tapes

8.2.1.2.1 Masking Tapes

8.2.1.2.2 Packaging Tapes

8.2.1.2.3 Consumer and Office Tapes

8.2.2 by Coating

8.2.2.1 Single-Coated Psa Tapes

8.2.2.2 Double-Coated Psa Tapes

8.2.2.3 Reinforced Psa Tapes

8.2.2.4 Unsupported Psa Tapes

8.3 Labels

8.3.1 Permanent Labels

8.3.2 Peelable Labels

8.3.3 Ultra-Peelable Labels

8.3.4 Freezer or Frost Fix Labels

8.3.5 High Tack Labels

8.3.6 Specialty Labels

8.4 Graphics

8.4.1 Signage

8.4.2 Vehicle Wraps

8.4.3 Emblems and Logos

8.4.4 Floors, Carpets, and Mats

8.4.5 Films

8.5 Other Applications

9 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market, by End-Use Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Packaging

9.2.1 Packaging Industry Segment to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

9.3 Electrical, Electronics, and Telecommunication

9.3.1 Wide Use in Electrical Interconnection and Assembly to Drive Growth

9.4 Automotive & Transportation

9.4.1 Infrastructural Investments in Transportation Industry to Provide New Avenues for Growth

9.5 Building & Construction

9.5.1 Demand for Pressure Sensitive Adhesives to Increase in Civil Engineering Sector of Emerging Countries

9.6 Medical & Healthcare

9.6.1 Healthcare Industry in Asia-Pacific to Grow at High Rate

9.6.2 Medical Devices

9.6.3 Skin Contact

9.6.4 Hygiene

9.7 Other Industries

9.7.1 Consumer Goods

9.7.2 Renewable Energy (Solar Energy and Wind Energy)

9.7.3 Industrial Assembly

9.7.4 Paper Industry

10 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Company Evaluation Matrix: Definitions and Methodology, 2021

11.2.1 Stars

11.2.2 Emerging Leaders

11.2.3 Pervasive

11.2.4 Participants

11.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.4 Sme Matrix, 2021

11.4.1 Responsive Companies

11.4.2 Progressive Companies

11.4.3 Starting Blocks

11.4.4 Dynamic Companies

11.5 Market Share Analysis

11.6 Revenue Analysis

11.6.1 Henkel AG & Co. Kgaa

11.6.2 the Dow Chemical Company

11.6.3 Avery Dennison Corporation

11.6.4 H.B. Fuller

11.6.5 3M

11.7 Competitive Benchmarking

11.8 Market Ranking Analysis

11.8.1 Competitive Situation and Trends

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Major Players

12.1.1 Henkel AG & Co. Kgaa

12.1.2 the Dow Chemical Company

12.1.3 Avery Dennison Corporation

12.1.4 H.B. Fuller Company

12.1.5 3M

12.1.6 Arkema

12.1.7 Sika Ag

12.1.8 Scapa Group plc (Swm International)

12.1.9 Wacker Chemie Ag

12.1.10 Illinois Tool Works

12.2 Other Companies

12.2.1 Toyo Ink America LLC

12.2.2 Pidilite Industries

12.2.3 Helmitin Adhesives

12.2.4 Jowat Se

12.2.5 Mapei S.P.A.

12.2.6 Franklin Adhesives & Polymers

12.2.7 Drytac Corporation

12.2.8 Jesons Industries Limited

12.2.9 Adhesives Research, Inc.

12.2.10 Shanghai Jaour Adhesive Products Co. Ltd.

12.2.11 Ester Chemical Industries Pvt. Ltd.

12.2.12 Powerband Industries Pvt. Ltd.

12.2.13 Dyna-Tech Adhesives, Inc.

12.2.14 Cattie Adhesives

12.2.15 Advance Polymer Products

12.2.16 Nan Pao Resins Chemical Co. Ltd.

13 Adjacent and Related Markets

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hdyhxv

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets