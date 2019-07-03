The Worldwide Pretzel Market (2019-2024) by Content, Type, Packaging Type, Distribution Channel, and Region
Jul 03, 2019, 12:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pretzel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global pretzel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 2% during 2019-2024.
This latest report provides a deep insight into the global pretzel market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.
Research Insights
In recent years, rapid change in the tastes and preferences along with the busy lifestyles of consumers has created high dependency on convenient snacks such as pretzels. Besides this, with the expanding food industry, pretzels are increasingly being sold through numerous foodservice establishments and retail outlets.
Moreover, the leading manufacturers are launching a wide variety of pretzels with different flavors ranging from butter and honey mustard to barbecue, parmesan and garlic. They have also introduced frozen pretzels and frozen pretzel dough which do not require any preparation.
Apart from this, with a rise in the number of health-conscious consumers, manufacturers have started developing all-natural, cholesterol-, trans fat- and gluten-free products fortified with essential vitamins and minerals.
Moreover, they have adopted innovative and unique packaging solutions with resealable lids which help to preserve the freshness and extend the shelf-life of the contents.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global pretzel market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global pretzel industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the content?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the packaging type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global pretzel industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global pretzel industry?
- What is the structure of the global pretzel industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global pretzel industry?
- What are the profit margins in the global pretzel industry?
Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Pretzel Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Content
5.4 Market Breakup by Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Packaging Type
5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Content
6.1 Salted Pretzels
6.2 Unsalted Pretzels
7 Market Breakup by Type
7.1 Hard
7.2 Soft
8 Market Breakup by Packaging Type
8.1 Bags
8.2 Boxes
8.3 Containers
8.4 Others
9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
9.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
9.2 Convenience Stores
9.3 Specialist Retailers
9.4 Online Retailers
9.5 Others
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 Europe
10.2 North America
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.4 Middle East and Africa
10.5 Latin America
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
14.1 Price Indicators
14.2 Price Structure
14.3 Margin Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Auntie Anne's
15.3.2 Boulder Brands
15.3.3 ConAgra Foods
15.3.4 Frito-Lay
15.3.5 Herr Foods
15.3.6 Intersnack
15.3.7 J & J Snacks
15.3.8 Mars
15.3.9 Mr. Pretzel
15.3.10 Old Dutch Foods
15.3.11 Philly Pretzel Factory
15.3.12 Pretzels Inc.
15.3.13 Snyder's-Lance
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/acuzh6
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article