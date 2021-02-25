The Worldwide Pretzel Market (2020-2024) by Distribution Channel and Region | Featuring Key Vendors - Campbell Soup Co., Collier Creek Holdings, Focus Brands LLC, Herr Foods Inc., and Others

The pretzel market is expected to grow by USD 401.27 million, progressing at a CAGR of about 1% during the forecast period. Get Free Sample Report in MINUTES

The evolving taste preferences is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as fluctuations in price of raw material will hamper the market growth.

What our reports offer:

How businesses can stay relevant

What values are driving customer loyalty

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

COVID-19 is expected to have Positive and Direct impact on Consumer Staples. Even if the spread of virus is contained, we expect that it may take more than two quarters (six months) to reach a normal state of economic activity. In the short term, the market demand will show Superior growth.

Pretzel Market: Distribution Channel Landscape

The growing demand for pretzels in the foodservice channel and specialty retailers will drive the growth of the offline segment during the forecast period. However, the offline segment will record a slow growth rate than online segment during the forecast period.

Pretzel Market: Geographic Landscape

39% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. The UK is one of the key markets for pretzel market in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in South America. The rising number of consumers leading busy lifestyles is one of the prime factors that will facilitate the pretzel market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Companies Covered:

Campbell Soup Co.

Collier Creek Holdings

Focus Brands LLC

Herr Foods Inc.

Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG

J&J Snack Foods Corp.

Mondelez International Inc.

Old Dutch Foods Ltd.

PepsiCo Inc.

Pretzels Inc.

