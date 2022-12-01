The Worldwide Printed Electronic Materials Industry is Projected to Reach $17.5 Billion by 2031 at a 18.82% CAGR

Dublin, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Printed Electronic Materials Market Report - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, End-Use Industry, Material, Technology, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global printed electronic materials market is projected to reach $17,559.59 million by 2031 from $3,454.09 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 18.82% during the forecast period 2022-2031.

North America and China dominated the global printed electronic materials market in 2021. North America, including major countries, such as the U.S., is the most prominent country in the market due to the presence of large automotive and consumer electronics manufacturers.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The printed electronic materials market is in the developing phase. The rising demand for flexible displays along with increasing adoption from new end users such as automotive manufacturers and the consumer electronics industry. The automotive and transportation industry has witnessed an increase in demand for printed electronic materials due to their design flexibility, high performance, and electrophoretic properties.

Impact

Some of the factors behind the expansion of the global printed electronic materials market are increased usage for manufacturing antennas, flexible displays, soft energy devices, sensors, etc. With the rising demand for thinner electronics and wearable devices expanding, the printed electronic materials market is also expected to grow simultaneously.

Flexible electronics are involved in today's cell phones and displays, human and health performance tools, security tags, sensor componentry in cars and airplanes, agricultural and environmental sensors, etc. With the growing adoption of smart devices, the demand for flexible electronics is increasing worldwide, which in turn may result in an increasing demand for printed electronic materials.

Further, the recent focus in the medical industry is on the development of smart cards, safe medicine packaging, smart medical wearables, and others. However, higher investment costs are hindering the printed electronic materials market growth.

Impact of COVID-19

The global lockdown due to the COVID-19 epidemic resulted in disruptions in manufacturing activity and supply networks and production halts, all of which had a negative impact on the global printed electronic materials market in 2020. Furthermore, various end-use sectors, such as automotive, consumer electronics, etc., shut down their operations, resulting in lower demand for printed electronic materials in 2020.

Furthermore, the printed electronic materials market ended up with faster adoption of challenges faced during the pandemic. The market successfully provided various smart solutions in the healthcare industry, such as the use of printed electronic materials in the manufacturing of printed sensors, smart patient monitoring devices, smart masks, smart patches, etc

Recent Developments in the global printed electronic materials market

In January 2022 , Creative Materials developed 129-32 thermoformable in-mold compatible electrically conductive ink, which has applicability in the screen-printing market. The product series has excellent adhesion capabilities to acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), polyester, poly (methyl methacrylate) (PMMA), polycarbonate (PC), and a variety of other high-energy surfaces.

, Creative Materials developed 129-32 thermoformable in-mold compatible electrically conductive ink, which has applicability in the screen-printing market. The product series has excellent adhesion capabilities to acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), polyester, poly (methyl methacrylate) (PMMA), polycarbonate (PC), and a variety of other high-energy surfaces. In August 2022 , C3Nano announced the successful completion of a $35 million growth capital financing by Element Solutions Inc. Furthermore, the received growth capital comprised both equity and debt, enabling the company to expand its Hayward, California -based silver nanowire synthesis and production capacity.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations



The following are the demand drivers for the global printed electronic materials market:

Growing Adoption of Printed Electronic Materials in the Automotive Industry

Significant Cost Advantage

The market is expected to face some limitations too due to the following challenge:

Higher Investment Cost

Inability to Produce High-Quality Graphene on a Large Scale

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Profiled companies have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analysis of company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some prominent names established in this market are:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

NAGASE & CO., LTD.

E Ink Holdings Inc.

Agfa-Gevaert Group

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

BASF SE

Molex, LLC

Teikoku Printing Ink Mfg. Co., Ltd.

Creative Materials

Poly-ink

Sun Chemical

ACI Materials, Inc.

Kayaku Advanced Materials, Inc.

C3Nano

GenesInk

Dycotec Materials Ltd.

Copprint

Mateprincs

