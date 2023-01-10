The Worldwide Progressive Lenses Industry is Expected to Reach $38.6 Billion by 2027

Jan 10, 2023, 16:45 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Progressive Lenses Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global progressive lenses market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.37% during 2021-2027. The market plays an important role in restoring multiple vision dysfunctions, including refractive errors such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia. The clinical aspect of vision care involves the prevention of eye diseases as well as temporary and complete vision correction. The demand for eye care products in the global progressive lenses market is continually increasing with the growing prevalence of visual dysfunctions in developed and developing countries.
Progressive lenses are multifocal lenses specifically for people needing corrective lenses to see distant and close objects. These lenses allow you to see clearly at multiple distances without a bifocal line. The need for a progressive lens increases with age. By age 35 or 40, many people have difficulty focusing their eyes on nearby or distant objects.
This condition is known as refractive error, and to compensate for this focusing problem, some people wear single-vision eyeglasses for distance and reading glasses for close. Eyeglasses come in a variety of types. This includes a single-vision lens with one power or strength over the entire lens or a bifocal or trifocal lens with multiple strengths over the entire lens. But multifocal lenses are designed with different prescription areas.
As people age, the ability to see near and far objects may decline. The progressive lenses market meets different visual needs in one lens. Usually, the top of the lens incorporates the 'distance' field of view and the bottom the 'near' field of view. Rather than separating the lines that separate these areas, progressive lenses are blended so that the central portion of the lens acts as intermediate vision correction when needed. In contrast to traditional bifocal or trifocal lenses, no visible lines separate the different fields in progressive lenses. Compared to bifocal lenses, progressive lenses can protect the neck and posture.
The acceptance in the progressive lenses market was mainly concentrated in developed countries such as the U.S., Japan, the UK, Germany, and France. However, developing Asian countries such as India and China are witnessing increased demand for progressive lenses owing to the growing target population with refractive error and visual impairment eye disorders and aggressive retail optical stores marketing campaigns.
MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES
Growing prevalence of computer vision syndrome (CVS)
- According to the Vision Council, at least 60% of American men and 65% of American women report CVS symptoms, 80% of adults use digital devices for more than two hours a day, and more than 65% of adults use at least two devices at the same time. About 80% of adults use a digital device before bedtime, and at least 70% of adults report that their child spends at least two hours of screen time. Simultaneous use of 2 or more devices increased the risk of CVS compared to the use of 1 device at a time; the reported prevalence was 75 % and 53 %, respectively. Over the last few years, there has been a significant increase in the average number of hours spent accessing and consuming digital content, resulting in the rise of eye disorders are driving the global progressive lenses market growth.
The Emergence Of Digital Progressive Lenses And Technological Advancements
- Digital lenses are ideal for many progressive spectacle wearers, especially with the latest algorithms used to surface these lenses. These advanced progressive designs have many advantages over standard progressive lenses as the Progressive lenses are slightly improved with each advancement released. Manufacturers have developed different concepts for new progressive lens technology in the progressive lens market. While some manufacturers require technical equipment to collect biometric data on the corneal shape to optimize the cornea further, others offer a broader range of products rather than highly specialized ones.
Rise of E-commerce as a Preferred Distribution Channel
- The rise in e-commerce as a distribution channel has contributed to the growing global demand for vision care products in the progressive lenses market. The internet plays a broader role as a supplier of consumer information & providing a platform for price referencing. For vision care products like progressive lenses, channel consolidation is rising and vertically combined. The vendors are developing an automated ordering system to allow users to order progressive lenses online, which will positively affect everyone involved in the practice.
Revolution of 3D Printed Progressive Lenses
- 3D printing is currently changing the way eyewear is designed and manufactured. Many eyewear manufacturers and even individuals have started adopting this layer-by-layer technology primarily to differentiate their products from their competitors and bring further innovation to eyewear design in the global progressive lenses market. But 3D printing technology also opens new possibilities for eyewear companies. 3D-printed lenses can have multiple zones with different optical properties. As a result of using Additive Manufacturing, all that has to be done is to design a 3D model much faster than traditional lens-making techniques.
Growing Prevalence of Refractive Errors and the Increasing Geriatric Population
- Globally, around 285 million people have impaired vision, and more than 80% of the impaired vision cases are preventable with early diagnosis and treatment. As the world population ages, the need for quality vision care is expanding and evolving, with the availability of a diverse range of progressive lenses for several vision impairments boosting the progressive lenses market. The geriatric population is growing rapidly in several regions worldwide. The rapidly increasing elderly population is linked to the increase in chronic diseases, including eye disorders.
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
The global progressive lenses market is an oligopoly market with international, regional, and local players offering various products. The leading players in the progressive lenses market are ZEISS, EssilorLuxottica, HOYA, and Shamir. The competition is intense among tier I/II vendors as many local players are available in the market in every country and pose a significant threat to regional and global players.
In recent years, the global eyeglasses market has witnessed many strategic initiatives by key and prominent vendors, intensifying market competitiveness. The strategic merger of major Essilor and Luxottica Group resulted in the formation of EssilorLuxottica, thereby increasing the merged entity's market share significantly over that of its competitors. Vendors compete based on product variety, pricing, quality, technological leadership and innovation, and the efficacy of progressive lenses.
Key Vendors
- ZEISS
- EssilorLuxottica
- HOYA
- Shamir
Other Prominent Vendors
- BBGR
- Fielmann
- Indo Optical SLU
- JIANGSU HONGCHEN OPTICAL
- Leica Eyecare
- Nikon Optical
- Optimum RX Group
- Optiswiss
- optoVision
- Prime Lenses
- Rodenstock
- RUPP & HUBRACH GLASSES
- Seiko Optical Products
- Shanghai Conant Optics
- Signet Armorlite
- Tokai Optical
- Vision Ease
- Yash Optics And Lens
- Younger Optics
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
1. What is the size of the global progressive lenses market?
2. What is the growth rate of the global progressive lenses market?
3. What factors impact the growth of the progressive lenses market?
4. Who are the key players in the global progressive lenses market?
5. Which region has the highest progressive lenses market share globally?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.3.1 Market by Material Segmentation
4.3.2 Market by Application Segmentation
4.3.3 Market by Age Group Segmentation
4.3.4 Market by Distribution Channel Segmentation
4.3.5 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Premium Insights
8 Introduction
8.1 Overview
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Evolution of 3D-Printed Progressive Lenses
9.2 Advances in Progressive Lens Technologies
9.3 Focus on Omnichannel Distribution Approach
10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 High Prevalence of Refractive Errors
10.2 Rise in Exposure to Digital Content & Cvs
10.3 Public and Private Initiatives to Increase Vision Care Awareness
11 Market Restraints
11.1 Limitations of Progressive Lenses
11.2 Rise in Lasik Procedures for Vision Correction
11.3 Emergence of Smart Contact Lenses
12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.2.1 Geography Insights
12.2.2 Material Segmentation Insights
12.2.3 Applications Segmentation Insights
12.2.4 Age Group Segmentation Insights
12.2.5 Distribution Channel Segmentation Insights
12.3 Five Forces Analysis
13 Material
14 Application
15 Age Group
16 Distribution Channel
17 Geography
18 Europe
19 APAC
20 North America
21 Latin America
22 Middle East & Africa
23 Competitive Landscape
23.1 Competition Overview
23.2 Market Share Analysis
23.2.1 Zeiss
23.2.2 Essilorluxottica
23.2.3 Hoya
23.2.4 Shamir
24 Key Company Profiles
24.1 Zeiss
24.1.1 Business Overview
24.1.2 Product Offerings
24.1.3 Key Strategies
24.1.4 Key Strengths
24.1.5 Key Opportunities
24.2 Essilorluxottica
24.2.1 Business Overview
24.2.2 Product Offerings
24.2.3 Key Strategies
24.2.4 Key Strengths
24.2.5 Key Opportunities
24.3 Hoya
24.3.1 Business Overview
24.3.2 Product Offerings
24.3.3 Key Strategies
24.3.4 Key Strengths
24.3.5 Key Opportunities
24.4 Shamir
24.4.1 Business Overview
24.4.2 Product Offerings
24.4.3 Key Strategies
24.4.4 Key Strengths
24.4.5 Key Opportunities
25 Other Prominent Vendors
25.1 Bbgr
25.1.1 Business Overview
25.1.2 Product Offerings
25.2 Fielmann
25.2.1 Business Overview
25.2.2 Product Offerings
25.3 Indo Optical Slu
25.3.1 Business Overview
25.3.2 Product Offerings
25.4 Jiangsu Hongchen Optical
25.4.1 Business Overview
25.4.2 Product Offerings
25.5 Leica Eyecare
25.5.1 Business Overview
25.5.2 Product Offerings
25.6 Nikon Optical
25.6.1 Business Overview
25.6.2 Product Offerings
25.7 Optimum Rx Group
25.7.1 Business Overview
25.7.2 Product Offerings
25.8 Optiswiss
25.8.1 Business Overview
25.8.2 Product Offerings
25.9 Optovision
25.9.1 Business Overview
25.9.2 Product Offerings
25.10 Prime Lenses
25.10.1 Business Overview
25.10.2 Product Offerings
25.11 Rodenstock
25.11.1 Business Overview
25.11.2 Product Offerings
25.12 Rupp & Hubrach Glasses
25.12.1 Business Overview
25.12.2 Product Offerings
25.13 Seiko Optical Products
25.13.1 Product Offerings
25.14 Shanghai Conant Optics
25.14.1 Business Overview
25.14.2 Product Offerings
25.15 Signet Armorlite
25.15.1 Business Overview
25.15.2 Product Offerings
25.16 Tokai Optical
25.16.1 Business Overview
25.16.2 Product Offerings
25.17 Vision Ease
25.17.1 Business Overview
25.17.2 Product Offerings
25.18 Yash Optics and Lens
25.18.1 Business Overview
25.18.2 Product Offerings
25.19 Younger Optics
25.19.1 Business Overview
25.19.2 Product Offerings
26 Report Summary
27 Quantitative Summary
28 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ue96s0
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article