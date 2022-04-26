The Worldwide Psoriasis Drugs Industry is Expected to Reach $15.2 Billion by 2027

Apr 26, 2022, 08:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Psoriasis Drugs Market Research Report by Therapeutic Class, Type of Treatment, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Psoriasis Drugs Market size was estimated at USD 7,732.83 million in 2021, USD 8,644.53 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.96% to reach USD 15,236.31 million by 2027.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Psoriasis Drugs Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Psoriasis Drugs Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Psoriasis Drugs Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Psoriasis Drugs Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Psoriasis Drugs Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Psoriasis Drugs Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Psoriasis Drugs Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Psoriasis Drugs Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Growing prevalence of psoriasis
5.1.1.2. Rising geriatric population coupled with growing prevalence of plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis
5.1.1.3. Ease of process of approval of psoriasis drugs
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High cost of treatment
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Increasing awareness regarding treatment and rising demand for improved healthcare infrastructure
5.1.3.2. Adoption of technologically advanced non-invasive or minimally invasive psoriasis treatment procedures
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Side effects of the medication
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5.3. Cumulative Impact of 2022 Russia Ukraine Conflict
6. Psoriasis Drugs Market, by Therapeutic Class
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Interleukin Inhibitors
6.3. Tumor Necrosis Factor Inhibitor
7. Psoriasis Drugs Market, by Type of Treatment
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Biologic Drugs
7.3. Small Molecule Systemic Drugs
7.4. Tropical Therapies
8. Psoriasis Drugs Market, by Mechanism of Action
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Interleukin Inhibitors
8.3. PDE4 Inhibitors
8.4. TNF Alpha Inhibitors
9. Psoriasis Drugs Market, by Route of Administration
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Oral
9.3. Parenteral
9.4. Topical
10. Psoriasis Drugs Market, by Distribution Channel
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Hospital Pharmacies
10.3. Online Pharmacies
10.4. Retail Pharmacies
11. Psoriasis Drugs Market, by Application
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Arthritis
11.3. Erythrodermic
11.4. Guttate
11.5. Intertriginous
11.6. Nail
11.7. Plaque
11.8. Pustular
12. Americas Psoriasis Drugs Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Argentina
12.3. Brazil
12.4. Canada
12.5. Mexico
12.6. United States
13. Asia-Pacific Psoriasis Drugs Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Australia
13.3. China
13.4. India
13.5. Indonesia
13.6. Japan
13.7. Malaysia
13.8. Philippines
13.9. Singapore
13.10. South Korea
13.11. Taiwan
13.12. Thailand
14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Psoriasis Drugs Market
14.1. Introduction
14.2. France
14.3. Germany
14.4. Italy
14.5. Netherlands
14.6. Qatar
14.7. Russia
14.8. Saudi Arabia
14.9. South Africa
14.10. Spain
14.11. United Arab Emirates
14.12. United Kingdom
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
15.1.1. Quadrants
15.1.2. Business Strategy
15.1.3. Product Satisfaction
15.2. Market Ranking Analysis
15.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
15.4. Competitive Scenario
15.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
15.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
15.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
15.4.4. Investment & Funding
15.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
16. Company Usability Profiles
16.1. AbbVie Inc.
16.2. Amgen Inc.
16.3. AstraZeneca PLC
16.4. Bausch Health Companies Inc.
16.5. Biogen Idec
16.6. C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Ko. KG
16.7. Celgene Corporation
16.8. Dr.Reddy's Laboratories
16.9. Eli Lilly and Company
16.10. Forward Pharma
16.11. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
16.12. Leo Pharma AS
16.13. Merck & Co., Inc.
16.14. Merck and Co. Inc.
16.15. Novartis International AG
16.16. Pfizer Inc.
16.17. Stiefel Laboratories Inc.
16.18. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
16.19. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
16.20. UCB SA
17. Appendix
