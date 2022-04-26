The Worldwide Psoriasis Drugs Industry is Expected to Reach $15.2 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Psoriasis Drugs Market Research Report by Therapeutic Class, Type of Treatment, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Psoriasis Drugs Market size was estimated at USD 7,732.83 million in 2021, USD 8,644.53 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.96% to reach USD 15,236.31 million by 2027.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Psoriasis Drugs Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Psoriasis Drugs Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Psoriasis Drugs Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Psoriasis Drugs Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Psoriasis Drugs Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Psoriasis Drugs Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Psoriasis Drugs Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Psoriasis Drugs Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Growing prevalence of psoriasis

5.1.1.2. Rising geriatric population coupled with growing prevalence of plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis

5.1.1.3. Ease of process of approval of psoriasis drugs

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High cost of treatment

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Increasing awareness regarding treatment and rising demand for improved healthcare infrastructure

5.1.3.2. Adoption of technologically advanced non-invasive or minimally invasive psoriasis treatment procedures

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Side effects of the medication

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5.3. Cumulative Impact of 2022 Russia Ukraine Conflict



6. Psoriasis Drugs Market, by Therapeutic Class

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Interleukin Inhibitors

6.3. Tumor Necrosis Factor Inhibitor



7. Psoriasis Drugs Market, by Type of Treatment

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Biologic Drugs

7.3. Small Molecule Systemic Drugs

7.4. Tropical Therapies



8. Psoriasis Drugs Market, by Mechanism of Action

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Interleukin Inhibitors

8.3. PDE4 Inhibitors

8.4. TNF Alpha Inhibitors



9. Psoriasis Drugs Market, by Route of Administration

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Oral

9.3. Parenteral

9.4. Topical



10. Psoriasis Drugs Market, by Distribution Channel

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Hospital Pharmacies

10.3. Online Pharmacies

10.4. Retail Pharmacies



11. Psoriasis Drugs Market, by Application

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Arthritis

11.3. Erythrodermic

11.4. Guttate

11.5. Intertriginous

11.6. Nail

11.7. Plaque

11.8. Pustular



12. Americas Psoriasis Drugs Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Argentina

12.3. Brazil

12.4. Canada

12.5. Mexico

12.6. United States



13. Asia-Pacific Psoriasis Drugs Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Australia

13.3. China

13.4. India

13.5. Indonesia

13.6. Japan

13.7. Malaysia

13.8. Philippines

13.9. Singapore

13.10. South Korea

13.11. Taiwan

13.12. Thailand



14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Psoriasis Drugs Market

14.1. Introduction

14.2. France

14.3. Germany

14.4. Italy

14.5. Netherlands

14.6. Qatar

14.7. Russia

14.8. Saudi Arabia

14.9. South Africa

14.10. Spain

14.11. United Arab Emirates

14.12. United Kingdom



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

15.1.1. Quadrants

15.1.2. Business Strategy

15.1.3. Product Satisfaction

15.2. Market Ranking Analysis

15.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

15.4. Competitive Scenario

15.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

15.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

15.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

15.4.4. Investment & Funding

15.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



16. Company Usability Profiles

16.1. AbbVie Inc.

16.2. Amgen Inc.

16.3. AstraZeneca PLC

16.4. Bausch Health Companies Inc.

16.5. Biogen Idec

16.6. C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Ko. KG

16.7. Celgene Corporation

16.8. Dr.Reddy's Laboratories

16.9. Eli Lilly and Company

16.10. Forward Pharma

16.11. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

16.12. Leo Pharma AS

16.13. Merck & Co., Inc.

16.14. Merck and Co. Inc.

16.15. Novartis International AG

16.16. Pfizer Inc.

16.17. Stiefel Laboratories Inc.

16.18. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

16.19. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

16.20. UCB SA



17. Appendix



