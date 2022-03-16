The Worldwide Radar Systems Industry is Expected to Reach $41 Billion by 2026

Mar 16, 2022, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Radar Systems Market by Application, Platform (Air, Marine, Unmanned, Land, Space), Frequency Band, Type, Component, Range, Dimension, Technology, & Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The radar systems market is estimated to be USD 32.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 41.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2026.
Increasing demand for advanced weather monitoring radar to drive the market for radar systems during the forecast period
Weather monitoring radar, also known as weather surveillance radar (WSR) and Doppler weather radar, are developed to detect precipitation (rain, snow, and hail, among others) and calculate its direction of motion in order to estimate weather conditions in a particular region at a given time. These radar are used across commercial, scientific, and military applications, with many companies actively developing new technologies for use in weather monitoring. For instance, In June 2020, Honeywell (US) developed the IntuVue RDR-7000 Weather Radar System, which can be used in military and defense applications. The IntuVue RDR-7000 can also be used on urban mobility platforms such as air taxis and airborne emergency vehicles.
Development of Active Electronically Scanned Array radar
Active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar technology is a module containing a new generation of transceiver modules. Software-defined radio (SDR) is used for radio communication because of its high data rates. The use of AESA technology is growing rapidly because of its enhanced reliability and affordability and is expected to replace conventional radar systems in the near future. This has allowed countries such as the US, Norway, the Netherlands, India, and Israel, among others, to incorporate AESA into legacy/old systems on land, sea, and airborne platforms.
Due to its resistance to electronic jamming, low interception, high reliability, and multi-mode capability, countries around the world are adding AESA radar into their military aircraft and vessels and manufacturers around the world are working to meet demand. Incorporating AESA radar into aircraft/sea/or ground platforms will remain relevant since electronic warfare is becoming more important and without AESA, modern conventional militaries are obsolete.
Europe: The largest contributing region in the radar systems market.
Europe is the largest market for radar systems in terms of demand as well as presence of key radar systems manufacturers. The region accounted for a total share of 33.8% of the global Radar systems market in 2020. Europe has many countries that invest a good amount of money in defense infrastructure. This results in a high requirement of radar systems in the Europe.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Emergence of Modern Electronic Warfare and Network-Centric Warfare
5.2.1.2 Development of Phased Array Solid-State Radar
5.2.1.3 Significant Investments by Governments to Upgrade Existing Fighter Aircraft Radar
5.2.1.4 Increasing Defense Expenditure of Emerging Economies
5.2.1.5 Increased Demand for Advanced Weather Monitoring Radar
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Limited Bandwidth for Commercial Applications due to Preference for Military Use
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Rise in Adoption of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and Lightweight Radar
5.2.3.2 Development of Low-Cost and Miniaturized Radar
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Stringent Cross-Border Trading Policies
5.2.4.2 Susceptibility to New Jamming Techniques
5.3 COVID-19 Impact Scenarios
5.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Radar Systems Market
5.4.1 Demand-Side Impact
5.4.1.1 Key Developments from January 2020 to August 2021
5.4.2 Supply-Side Impact
5.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Business
5.5.1 Radar Systems in Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv)
5.6 Market Ecosystem
5.6.1 Prominent Companies
5.6.2 Private and Small Enterprises
5.6.3 End-users
5.7 Pricing Analysis
5.7.1 Average Selling Price Analysis of Radar Systems in 2020 (USD Million)
5.8 Tariff Regulatory Landscape of Maritime Industry
5.9 Trade Data
5.10 Value Chain Analysis of Radar Systems Market
5.10.1 Research & Development
5.10.2 Raw Material
5.10.3 Component/Product Manufacturers (Oems)
5.10.4 Assemblers & Integrators
5.10.5 End-users
5.11 Porter's Five Forces Model
5.12 Technology Analysis
5.13 Use Cases
5.14 Operational Data
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Supply Chain Analysis
6.2.1 Major Companies
6.2.2 Small and Medium Enterprises
6.2.3 End-users/Customers
6.3 Emerging Industry Trends
6.3.1 Software-Defined Radar
6.3.2 Mimo (Multiple Inputs/Multiple Outputs)
6.3.3 Active Electronically Steered Array (Aesa)
6.3.4 Inverse Synthetic Aperture Radar (Isar)
6.3.5 Quantum Radar
6.3.6 Digital Beam Forming Technique in Radar
6.3.7 4D Electronically Scanned Array Radar Systems
6.4 Impact of Megatrends
6.4.1 Digitalization and Introduction of Internet of Things (Iot) Systems in Airborne Radar
6.4.2 Shift in Global Economic Power
6.5 Innovations and Patent Registrations
7 Radar Systems Market, by Platform
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Air
7.2.1 Aew&C Systems Use Radar for Command & Coordination
7.2.2 Commercial Aircraft
7.2.2.1 Fixed-Wing Aircraft
7.2.2.1.1 High Demand for Radar for Navigation Purposes
7.2.2.2 Rotary-Wing Aircraft
7.2.2.2.1 Increased Demand for Rescue Missions and Recreational Use
7.2.3 Military Aircraft
7.2.3.1 Fixed-Wing Aircraft
7.2.3.1.1 Security and Air Dominance - Key Operations Performed by Radar Systems in Fixed-Wing Aircraft
7.2.3.2 Rotary-Wing Aircraft
7.2.3.2.1 Development of Large-Capacity Military Rotary-Wing Aircraft Boosts Segment
7.3 Marine
7.3.1 Marine Radar Systems Widely Used for Navigation and Collision Avoidance
7.3.2 Commercial Vessels
7.3.2.1 Demand Driven by Tourism and Freight Services
7.3.3 Military Vessels
7.3.3.1 Technological Advancements Underway in Stealth Ships Equipped with Modern Isr and Radar Systems
7.4 Unmanned
7.4.1 Unmanned Systems Typically Equipped with Navigation Radar Systems
7.4.2 Uav
7.4.2.1 Demand for Scientific Research Boosts Segment
7.4.3 Ugv
7.4.3.1 Help Gather Information from Inaccessible Areas
7.4.4 Usv
7.4.4.1 Increasing Use in Militaries to Boost Segment
7.5 Land
7.5.1 Increased Need for Border Surveillance Drives Land Segment
7.5.2 Fixed Radar Systems
7.5.2.1 Demand to Monitor Strategic Locations Drives Segment
7.5.2.2 Air Defense Systems
7.5.2.3 Weather Stations
7.5.2.4 Border Surveillance Systems
7.5.2.5 Air Traffic Monitoring Stations
7.5.3 Portable Radar Systems
7.5.3.1 Need to Detect Smuggling Activities at Borders - Key Segment Driver
7.5.4 Mobile Radar Systems
7.5.4.1 Used Widely in Military and Commercial Applications
7.6 Space
7.6.1 Moving Target Identification and High-Resolution Digital Mapping - Possible with Space Radar
7.6.2 Satellites
7.6.3 Spacecraft
8 Radar System Market, by Frequency Band
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Single Band
8.2.1 Microwave Radar Dominates Single Band Radar Market
8.2.2 Radio Waves
8.2.2.1 U/V Hf Band
8.2.3 Microwave
8.2.3.1 L-Band
8.2.3.2 S-Band
8.2.3.3 C-Band
8.2.3.4 X-Band
8.2.3.5 K-/Ku-/Ka-Band
8.2.3.6 Others
8.2.4 Millimeter Wave
8.3 Multiband
8.3.1 Used for Coherent Detection and Tracking of Moving Target Objects
9 Radar Systems Market, by Component
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Antenna
9.2.1 Electronically Steered Arrays to Dominate Antenna Segment
9.2.2 Rotating Antennas
9.2.3 Electronically Steered Array
9.2.3.1 Active Arrays
9.2.3.2 Passive Arrays
9.2.4 Microstrip Antennas
9.3 Transmitters
9.3.1 Solid-State Radar Transmitter Segment to Lead Transmitter Segment
9.3.2 Magnetron
9.3.3 Solid-State Radar Transmitter
9.4 Receiver
9.4.1 Radar Receivers Optimize Detection Capacity with Bandwidth Characteristics
9.4.2 Amplifier
9.4.3 Mixer
9.4.4 Signal Processor
9.4.5 Display
9.5 Duplexer
9.5.1 Duplexer - Switch That Simultaneously Connects Antenna to Transmitter and Receiver
9.6 Waveguide
9.6.1 Used in Radar Systems to Carry Microwave & Millimeter Wave Signals
10 Radar Systems Market, by Type
10.1 Introduction.
10.2 Active Radar
10.2.1 Development of Electrically Scanned Array Radar to Boost Market for Active Radar Systems
10.2.2 Doppler Radar
10.2.2.1 Single Wave Doppler Radar
10.2.2.2 Pulse-Doppler Radar
10.2.3 Continuous Wave Radar
10.2.3.1 Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave Radar (Fmcw Radar)
10.2.3.2 Moving Target Indicator Radar (Mti Radar)
10.2.3.3 Synthetic Aperture Radar (Sar)
10.3 Passive Radar
10.3.1 Widely Used in Stealth and Covert Operations
11 Radar Systems Market, by Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Commercial
11.2.1 Increasing Use in Weather Monitoring Application to Fuel Growth
11.2.2 Aircraft Monitoring & Surveillance
11.2.3 Weather Monitoring
11.2.4 Airport Perimeter Security
11.2.5 Critical Infrastructure
11.3 National Security
11.3.1 Increasing Use in Search & Rescue Operations Fuels Segment
11.3.2 Search & Rescue
11.3.3 Border Surveillance
11.3.4 Isr
11.4 Defense
11.4.1 Rising Demand for Radar-Based Security & Surveillance Applications Drives Segment
11.4.2 Perimeter Security
11.4.3 Battlefield Surveillance
11.4.4 Military Space Assets
11.4.5 Air Defense
12 Radar System Market, by Range
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Short-Range Radar
12.2.1 Used Primarily in Commercial Applications or Man-Portable Reconnaissance Missions
12.3 Medium-Range Radar
12.3.1 Widely Used Across Military Applications
12.4 Long-Range Radar
12.4.1 Used for Long-Distance and Accurate Location Tracking
13 Radar Systems Market, by Technology
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Software-Defined Radar (Sdr)
13.2.1 Segment Driven by Lightweight and Easily Customizable Features
13.3 Conventional Radar
13.3.1 Majorly Used in Detection and Imaging Applications
14 Radar Systems Market, by Dimension
14.1 Introduction
14.2 2D
14.2.1 2D Radar Used Mainly for Air Traffic Management
14.3 3D
14.3.1 High Target Location Accuracy and Automatic Operation Modes Drive 3D Radar Segment
14.4 4D
14.4.1 4D Radar Used in Autonomous Tactical Surveillance Vehicles for Accurate Target Mapping
15 Regional Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
17 Company Profiles
17.1 Key Players
17.1.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation
17.1.3 Lockheed Martin Corporation
17.1.4 Raytheon Technologies Company
17.1.6 The Boeing Company
17.1.7 General Dynamics Corporation
17.1.8 Thales
17.1.9 Kongsberg
17.1.10 Saab Ab
17.1.11 Honeywell International Inc.
17.1.12 Bae Systems
17.1.13 Leonardo S.P.A.
17.1.14 Israel Aerospace Industries
17.1.15 Aselsan A.S.
17.1.16 Elbit Systems
17.1.17 Indra Company
17.1.18 Garmin Limited
17.1.19 Bharat Electronics Ltd
17.1.20 Airbus Group
17.1.21 Mitsubishi Electric
17.1.22 L3Harris Technologies
17.1.23 Src, Inc.
17.1.24 Hensoldt Ag
17.1.25 Telephonics Corporation
17.1.26 Ainstein Radar Systems
17.1.27 Optimare Systems GmbH
18 Appendix
