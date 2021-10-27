The Worldwide Radiotherapy, Radiopharmaceuticals and Nuclear Medicine Industry is Expected to Reach $28.5 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Radiotherapy, Radiopharmaceuticals and Nuclear Medicine: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines the current and forecasted market potential of radiopharmaceuticals and therapeutics. It offers a detailed analysis of the technological advancement, competitive environment, market background, drivers and restraints, and market growth trends.

The research report also includes market projections to 2026. The scope of this report is broad and covers type, production method, technology and applications of radiopharmaceuticals and therapeutics. By type, the market has been segmented into radiotherapy and radiopharmaceuticals. Revenue forecasts from 2021 to 2026 are provided for each segment and regional market, with estimated values derived from manufacturers' total revenues.

The global radiopharmaceuticals and therapeutics market should reach $28.5 billion by 2026 from $18.2 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

The North American radiopharmaceuticals and therapeutics market is expected to grow from $7.0 billion in 2021 to $11.1 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.5% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

The Asia-Pacific radiopharmaceuticals and therapeutics market is expected to grow from $4.5 billion in 2021 to $7.2 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.0% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

The report additionally includes a discussion of the major market players in radiopharmaceuticals and therapeutics. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global radiopharmaceutical and therapeutics market and current trends within the industry.

By geography, the radiopharmaceutical and therapeutics market has been segmented into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Rest of the World (RoW).

The detailed analyses of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, Canada, the U.K., Spain, France, Japan, India and China are covered in regional segments. For market estimates, data is provided for 2020 as the base year, 2021 and forecast through year-end 2026. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.

Report Includes:

52 data tables and 72 additional tables

An overview of the global market for radiotherapy, radiopharmaceuticals, and nuclear medicines

Estimation of the market size and analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019 to 2020, estimates for 2021, with projection of CAGR through 2026

Analysis of new opportunities, challenges, and technological changes within the industry and highlights of the market potential by type, method, technology, application and region

Assessment of present and future strategies within the radiopharmaceuticals market, including radiopharmaceuticals for both diagnostic and therapeutic purposes

Description of positron emission tomography (PET) and single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) and discussion of their applications

Evaluation of market opportunities for external beam radiation therapy, internal radiation therapy and systemic radiotherapy

Detailed analysis of the current market trends and forecast, relevant R&D activities, new products launches and product enhancement in the industry and discussion of regulatory elements that are affecting the future marketplace

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Company profiles of major players in the market, including Accuray Inc., Bayer Pharma AG, Cardinal Health, General Electric Co., Nordion Inc. and Siemens Healthineers AG

Population and human life expectancy are increasing globally, spurring more chronic conditions and life-threatening diseases. A sedentary lifestyle, obesity and a lack of physical activity have further worsened the situation, leading to the increased importance of medical treatments and interventions.

Despite incredible improvements in the field of medicine in the last few decades, an unmet need remains for the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of aggressive ailments such as cardiovascular diseases, central nervous system disorders and cancer.

Since the discovery of radioactivity, it has been observed that radiation can play a role in the treatment of several diseases. Radiopharmaceuticals are a type of radioactive drug internally administered and intended to diagnose and treat diseases. Radiopharmaceuticals are now a vital part of the healthcare industry, as they can identify several disease processes much earlier than other diagnostic tests.

Applications of radiopharmaceuticals are rising significantly in the fields of neurology, oncology, cardiology and other medical specialties, such as gastroenterology, endocrinology and nephrology, for therapeutic and diagnostic purposes. Radiopharmaceuticals have also become a necessary part of personalized medicine. The market for therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals is anticipated to grow at a steep rate in the coming years due to growing applications and increased demand.

Growing acceptance and utilization of nuclear medicine scans (i.e., PET and SPECT) and better availability of radiopharmaceuticals due to a growing number of cyclotrons have significantly further contributed to growth in the radiopharmaceutical industry.

Innovative technological devices leading to early and accurate diagnoses, increased awareness of radiopharmaceuticals among patients and physicians and new regulatory approvals of radiopharmaceuticals are other major driving forces for the global radiopharmaceutical market. Furthermore, rising incidences of different types of cancers across the globe are considered a significant driver behind the growth of radiopharmaceuticals and therapeutics.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Regulatory Scenario

Regulatory Outlook

United States

Canada

Australia

India

European Union

Chapter 4 Radiopharmaceuticals and Therapeutics: Background

Introduction

Uses of Radiopharmaceuticals

Evolution and Transition of Radiopharmaceuticals

Radiotherapy

Ionizing Radiation

Non-ionizing Radiation

Evolution and Transition of Radiation Therapy

The Discovery Period: 1890s

Kilovoltage Era: 1900-1940

Megavoltage Era: 1946-1996

Computer-Assisted Era: 1996-Present

Market Potential

Investment Analysis

Radiotherapy Subsegments

Radiotherapy Subsegments by Type

Radiopharmaceuticals Subsegments by Type

Production Method Subsegments

Technology Subsegments

Radiopharmaceuticals and Therapeutics, by Application

Chapter 5 Market Dynamics

Trends

Respiratory Gating

Proton Therapy

Carbon Ions

Magnetic Resonance-Driven Linear Accelerator

Drivers

Increasing Aging Population

Increasing Incidence of Life-Threatening Diseases

Increasing Incidence of Cancer

High Incidence of Cancer in Aging Population

Growing Healthcare Spending in Emerging Regions

Advancements in Technology

Growing Focus on Early Diagnosis and Treatment

Increasing Number of Cyclotrons

Increasing Amount of Nuclear Imaging Equipment

High Efficiency of Radiotherapy

Palliative Radiation Therapy

Restraints and Challenges

Limited Global Supply of Medical Isotopes

Reimbursement Policies

Regulatory Issues

Expensive Equipment

Lack of Trained Professionals

Limited Effectiveness against Metastatic Cancer

Side Effects of Radiation Therapy

Opportunities

Developing Countries

Replacement of Old Equipment

Chapter 6 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Introduction

Impact of COVID-19 on Radiopharmaceuticals and Therapeutics

Impact on Cancer Research

Public Health Impact of COVID-19 Across the Cancer Continuum

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Type

Radiotherapy

External Beam Radiation Therapy

Internal Radiation Therapy

Systemic Radiotherapy

Radiopharmaceuticals

Diagnostics

Therapeutics

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Production Method

Particle Accelerators (Cyclotrons)

Particle Accelerator Process

Nuclear Reactors

Radionuclide Generators

Production of Radioisotopes Through Radionuclides

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Technology

External Radiotherapy by Technology

Particle Therapy/Proton Beam Therapy

Stereotactic Radiosurgery (SRS) and Fractionated Stereotactic Radiation Therapy

Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT)

Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT)

Tomotherapy

Three-Dimensional Conformal Radiation Therapy (3D-CRT)

Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT)

Internal Radiotherapy by Technology

Pulsed-Dose-Rate (PDR) Brachytherapy

Low-Dose-Rate Brachytherapy

High-Dose-Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy

Systemic Radiotherapy by Technology

Comparison between Alpha and Beta Emitters

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Application

External Beam Radiation Therapy

Treatment Planning for External Beam Radiation

Dosing and Treatment with External Beam Radiation

Electron-Emitting High-Energy Linear Accelerators (LINACs)

Internal Radiation Therapy

Applications of Internal Beam Radiation Therapy

Systemic Radiation Therapy

Applications of Systemic Radiation Therapy

Chapter 11 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 12 Patent Analysis

U.S. Patent Analysis

European Patent Analysis

Japanese Patent Analysis

Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape

Global Company Share Analysis

Mergers and Acquisitions

Agreements, Collaborations, Product Launches and Partnerships

Chapter 14 Company Profiles

Accuray Inc.

Advanced Accelerator Applications Sa (Novartis)

Alliance Medical Group

Bayer Pharma Ag

Becton, Dickinson And Co. (Bd)

Bracco Diagnostic Inc.

Cardinal Health

Coqui Radiopharmaceuticals Corp.

Curium

Eckert & Ziegler Bebig

Elekta

Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

General Electric Co.

Iso-Tex Diagnostics Inc.

Jubilant Draximage Inc.

Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc.

National Centre For Nuclear Research Polatom

National Institute For Radioelements (Ire)

Nordion Inc.

Ntp Radioisotopes Soc Ltd.

Pharmalucence Inc.

Pmb Alcen

Siemens Healthcare

Vivos Inc.

