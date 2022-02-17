The Worldwide Railway Cybersecurity Industry is Expected to Reach $11 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Railway Cybersecurity Market (2021-2026) by Type, Components, Security Type, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Railway Cybersecurity Market is estimated to be USD 6.94 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 11.03 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.7%.



Increasing the threats of cybercrime is creating the need for cybersecurity in railway and, therefore, driving the market's growth. Railways are also adopting IoT and automation technologies to ensure cybersecurity which is booming the market. New insurance policies will cover new areas such as extortion through ransomware, loss of customer data, and system breakdown emergencies, which will ultimately contribute to the market's growth. Increasing demand for cloud-based services is the future opportunity in this market.



However, the slow pace of cybersecurity advancements in developing economies is hampering the market's growth. The two major challenges the Global Railway Cybersecurity Market faces are securing the system-generated data and the shortage of cybersecurity expertise for proactive strategic planning.

The Global Railway Cybersecurity Market is segmented based on Type, Components, Security Type, Application, and Geography.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Thales Group, Alstom, Siemens, Nokia Networks, Hitachi, IBM,, Cisco, Huawei, Toshiba, Tech Mahindra, Capgemini, etc.



Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA)

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Cybersecurity Threats

4.1.2 Government initiatives for Smart Cities and Digital Transportation

4.1.3 Adoption of IoT and Automation Technologies

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost

4.2.2 Slow Pace of Cybersecurity Advancements in Developing Economies

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Big Data Analytics and Cloud Computing in Railways

4.3.2 Development on Connected Trains and Autonomous Train

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Data Privacy and Security Concerns

4.4.2 Shortage of Cybersecurity Expertise for Proactive Strategic Planning



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Railway Cybersecurity Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Infrastructural

6.3 On-Board



7 Global Railway Cybersecurity Market, By Components

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Solutions

7.2.1 Risk and Compliance Management

7.2.2 Encryption

7.2.3 Firewall

7.2.4 Antivirus/Antimalware

7.2.5 Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System

7.3 Services

7.3.1 Design and Implementation

7.3.2 Risk and Threat Assessment

7.3.3 Support and Maintenance

7.3.4 Others



8 Global Railway Cybersecurity Market, By Security Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Application Security

8.3 Network Security

8.4 Data Protection

8.5 End Point Security

8.6 System Administration



9 Global Railway Cybersecurity Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Passenger Trains

9.3 Freight Trains



10 Global Railway Cybersecurity Market, By Geography

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Strategic Initiatives

11.3.1 M&A and Investments

11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



12 Company Profiles

12.1 ABB

12.2 Alstom

12.3 BAE Systems

12.4 Barbara

12.5 Bombardier

12.6 Capgemini

12.7 Cervello

12.8 Cisco

12.9 Cylus

12.10 ENSCO

12.11 General Electric

12.12 Hitachi

12.13 Huawei

12.14 IBM

12.15 Nokia Networks

12.16 Shift5

12.17 Siemens

12.18 Tech Mahindra

12.19 Thales Group

12.20 Toshiba

12.21 TUV Rheinland

12.22 Wabtec



13 Appendix



