The Worldwide RNA Based Therapeutic Industry is Expected to Reach $25 Billion by 2030

The global RNA based therapeutics market generated $4,938.38 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $25,121.95 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.6% from 2021 to 2030.



RNA based therapeutics is a class of medications based on ribonucleic acid (RNA). RNA based therapeutics provides or modifies ribonucleic acid (RNA) to patients' cells. Now it has the potential to treat a wide variety of diseases, including cardiovascular disease, hemophilia, and cancer. Based on messenger RNA (mRNA), the main types of RNA therapeutics include antisense RNA (asRNA), RNA interference (RNAi), the agents of RNA interference (RNAi), catalytically active RNA molecules (ribozymes), and RNAs that bind proteins and other molecular ligands (aptamers).

In addition, messenger RNA (mRNA) can be used as protein replacement therapy to treat diseases caused by a lack of protein, or by defective proteins, such as cystic fibrosis. Moreover, Prominent players in the global RNA based therapeutics market have opted various strategies such as type launches, approvals, and investments in R&D for advancement in RNA based therapeutics to strengthen their position in the market and sustain the competitive environment



The global RNA based therapeutics market has garnered significant attention in the recent years due to its potential to treat variety of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, Human immunodeficiency virus infection and acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS), Tuberculosis and certain cardiovascular conditions and rise in government initiatives to promote healthy lifestyle.

Furthermore, rise in health awareness significantly contributes toward the growth of the market. However, factors such as dearth of skilled professionals and end-user budget constraints in developing countries are expected to restrain the market growth. Conversely, surge in number of applications in molecular diagnostics, particularly in cancer and improving synthetic delivery carriers and chemical modifications to RNA is expected to offer profitable opportunities for the market players in the near future. Furthermore, increase in demand for genomic sequencing in laboratories, and research centers, also increasing molecular diagnostics are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market in near future.



RNA based therapeutics is segmented into by type, by application, and by end user. Based on type, the market is segmented into RNA interference (RNAi) technologies and RNA antisense technologies. Based on application, the market is segmented into genetic disorders and auto immune disorders. Based on end user, the market is segmented into research institutes, and hospitals & clinics. Region wise, it is classified into the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



