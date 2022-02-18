The Worldwide Sensor Patch Industry is Expected to Reach $7.6 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sensor Patch Market (2021-2026) by Application Type, Product Type, Wearable Type, Technology Type End-user Industry Type and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Sensor Patch Market is estimated to be USD 1.4 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7.61 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 40.3%.



Market Dynamics

The Global Sensor Patch Market is estimated to grow due to the demand for portable medical devices, the elderly population, wearable sensors, and sensor patches used to monitor glucose levels. Also, consumer preferences for wearable medical devices the evolution of various diagnostic technologies will create huge demand and positively affect the market. On the other hand, Sensor Patch Market can be negatively affected, or growth can be restricted due to HIPPA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability) Compliance and Regulatory Policies. Additionally, the market faces several challenges, such as design complexities and data security connected with medical devices.



Furthermore, the rapid advancement of wearable solutions, digital technologies, and adoption of telehealth or self-testing devices, Usage in detecting Diabetes, Cardiovascular, and Circulatory Strain, etc., provide significant opportunities in the market's growth.



The Global Sensor Patch Market is segmented based on Application Type, Product Type, Wearable Type, Technology Type End-user Industry Type and Geography.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Abbott Laboratories, DexCom, Inc, Gentag, Inc, iRhythm Technologies, Inc, Kenzen, Inc, Medtronic PLC, Preventice Solutions, Inc, Proteus Digital Health, Inc, Texas Instrument, Inc, and VitalConnect, Inc, etc.



Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA)

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Sensor Patch Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Demand Increases for Wearable Sensors and Portable Medical Devices

4.1.2 Increasing Sensor Patches Applications

4.1.3 Growing Elderly Population

4.1.4 Increasing Healthcare Investment

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Issues in Regulatory Framework such as Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA) Compliance

4.2.2 High Medical Insurance Cost

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Uses in Detecting Diabetes, and Cardiovascular Etc

4.3.2 Advancement in Digital Technology and Wearable Solutions

4.3.3 Adoption of Self-Testing and Telehealth

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Data Security Issues

4.4.2 Thermal Consideration and Design Complexities



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Sensor Patch Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Monitoring

6.3 Diagnostics

6.4 Medical Therapeutics



7 Global Sensor Patch Market, By Product Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Temperature Sensor Patch

7.3 Blood Glucose Sensor Patch

7.4 Blood Pressure/Flow Sensor Patch

7.5 Heart Rate Sensor Patch

7.6 ECG Sensor Patch

7.7 Blood Oxygen Sensor Patch

7.8 Other

7.8.1 Position Sensor

7.8.2 Sweat Analyzer

7.8.3 Pain Reliever



8 Global Sensor Patch Market, By Wearable Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Wristwear

8.3 Footwear

8.4 Neckwear

8.5 Bodywear



9 Global Sensor Patch Market, By Technology Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Connected

9.3 Regular



10 Global Sensor Patch Market, By End-User Industry Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Healthcare

10.3 Fitness & Sports



11 Global Sensor Patch Market, By Geography



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Quadrant

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Strategic Initiatives

12.3.1 M&A and Investments

12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Abbott Laboratories

13.2 Delta Electronics, Inc

13.3 DexCom, Inc

13.4 Feeligreen SA

13.5 Frontier Smart Technologies

13.6 G-Tech Medical, Inc

13.7 Gentag, Inc.

13.8 Hivox Biotek, Inc.

13.9 Hocoma AG

13.10 Humavox Ltd

13.11 Insulet Corporation

13.12 iRhythm Technologies, Inc

13.13 Isansys Lifecare Ltd

13.14 Kenzen, Inc

13.15 Leaf Healthcare, Inc

13.16 Masimo Corporation

13.17 MC10, Inc

13.18 Medtronic PLC

13.19 MTG UK Co. Ltd

13.20 NanoSonic, Inc

13.21 Nemaura Medical, Inc

13.22 Preventice Solutions, Inc

13.23 Proteus Digital Health, Inc

13.24 Raiing Medical Company

13.25 Sensium Healthcare Ltd

13.26 Smartrac N.V.

13.27 Smith+Nephew, Inc

13.28 Texas Instrument, Inc

13.29 UpRight Technologies Ltd

13.30 VitalConnect, Inc

13.31 Vpatch Cardio Pty Ltd



14 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/veeaak

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets