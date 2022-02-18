The Worldwide Sensor Patch Industry is Expected to Reach $7.6 Billion by 2026

Feb 18, 2022, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sensor Patch Market (2021-2026) by Application Type, Product Type, Wearable Type, Technology Type End-user Industry Type and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Sensor Patch Market is estimated to be USD 1.4 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7.61 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 40.3%.
Market Dynamics
The Global Sensor Patch Market is estimated to grow due to the demand for portable medical devices, the elderly population, wearable sensors, and sensor patches used to monitor glucose levels. Also, consumer preferences for wearable medical devices the evolution of various diagnostic technologies will create huge demand and positively affect the market. On the other hand, Sensor Patch Market can be negatively affected, or growth can be restricted due to HIPPA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability) Compliance and Regulatory Policies. Additionally, the market faces several challenges, such as design complexities and data security connected with medical devices.
Furthermore, the rapid advancement of wearable solutions, digital technologies, and adoption of telehealth or self-testing devices, Usage in detecting Diabetes, Cardiovascular, and Circulatory Strain, etc., provide significant opportunities in the market's growth.
The Global Sensor Patch Market is segmented based on Application Type, Product Type, Wearable Type, Technology Type End-user Industry Type and Geography.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Abbott Laboratories, DexCom, Inc, Gentag, Inc, iRhythm Technologies, Inc, Kenzen, Inc, Medtronic PLC, Preventice Solutions, Inc, Proteus Digital Health, Inc, Texas Instrument, Inc, and VitalConnect, Inc, etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Sensor Patch Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Demand Increases for Wearable Sensors and Portable Medical Devices
4.1.2 Increasing Sensor Patches Applications
4.1.3 Growing Elderly Population
4.1.4 Increasing Healthcare Investment
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Issues in Regulatory Framework such as Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA) Compliance
4.2.2 High Medical Insurance Cost
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Uses in Detecting Diabetes, and Cardiovascular Etc
4.3.2 Advancement in Digital Technology and Wearable Solutions
4.3.3 Adoption of Self-Testing and Telehealth
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Data Security Issues
4.4.2 Thermal Consideration and Design Complexities
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Sensor Patch Market, By Application
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Monitoring
6.3 Diagnostics
6.4 Medical Therapeutics
7 Global Sensor Patch Market, By Product Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Temperature Sensor Patch
7.3 Blood Glucose Sensor Patch
7.4 Blood Pressure/Flow Sensor Patch
7.5 Heart Rate Sensor Patch
7.6 ECG Sensor Patch
7.7 Blood Oxygen Sensor Patch
7.8 Other
7.8.1 Position Sensor
7.8.2 Sweat Analyzer
7.8.3 Pain Reliever
8 Global Sensor Patch Market, By Wearable Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Wristwear
8.3 Footwear
8.4 Neckwear
8.5 Bodywear
9 Global Sensor Patch Market, By Technology Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Connected
9.3 Regular
10 Global Sensor Patch Market, By End-User Industry Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Healthcare
10.3 Fitness & Sports
11 Global Sensor Patch Market, By Geography
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Quadrant
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 Strategic Initiatives
12.3.1 M&A and Investments
12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Abbott Laboratories
13.2 Delta Electronics, Inc
13.3 DexCom, Inc
13.4 Feeligreen SA
13.5 Frontier Smart Technologies
13.6 G-Tech Medical, Inc
13.7 Gentag, Inc.
13.8 Hivox Biotek, Inc.
13.9 Hocoma AG
13.10 Humavox Ltd
13.11 Insulet Corporation
13.12 iRhythm Technologies, Inc
13.13 Isansys Lifecare Ltd
13.14 Kenzen, Inc
13.15 Leaf Healthcare, Inc
13.16 Masimo Corporation
13.17 MC10, Inc
13.18 Medtronic PLC
13.19 MTG UK Co. Ltd
13.20 NanoSonic, Inc
13.21 Nemaura Medical, Inc
13.22 Preventice Solutions, Inc
13.23 Proteus Digital Health, Inc
13.24 Raiing Medical Company
13.25 Sensium Healthcare Ltd
13.26 Smartrac N.V.
13.27 Smith+Nephew, Inc
13.28 Texas Instrument, Inc
13.29 UpRight Technologies Ltd
13.30 VitalConnect, Inc
13.31 Vpatch Cardio Pty Ltd
14 Appendix
